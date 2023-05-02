MAY 2
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY/Lewisburg
Maximizing Social Security, 6-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Gain tools, insight, and strategies that will help you make informed decisions about Social Security so that you can maximize your benefit. To register, call 888-822-6664. This course is sponsored by Adult Financial Education Services.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EVENING STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Evening Storytime, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. An early evening story time with books, songs, and other activities. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Rt. 147. On the River Deck, weather permitting. Call for reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m.
MAY 3
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PROGRAM/Middleburg
Evelyn Miller of Mifflinburg, will present a program about your Grandmother’s Apron with a variety of aprons from the past at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CONSTITUENT OFFICE HOURS/Selinsgrove
U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will host constituent office hours at state Rep. David Rowe's Selinsgrove office at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3. Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others. No appointments are necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government. Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., is resuming its free community supper, as well as continuing the take-out meals. The supper or take-out meal will be available between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The eat-in or take-out meal will be chicken stroganoff, fruit cup and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Junior Builders Crew meets at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Lego building blocks, wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, Paystixs, cardboard blocks and more. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
TASTE OF THE LIBRARY/Sunbury
Taste of the Library meets at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library features Mother Goose on the Loose at 11 a.m.; Wee Move at 11:45 a.m.; Junior Builders Crew at 4 p.m.
MAY 4
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BOOK & BAKE SALE/Laurelton
The West End Library is holding its annual book and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library, 45 Ballpark Road. Books are sold for $20 for a full bag. Books can also be purchased individually. Bake sale items are priced individually. A variety of vendors will be onsite selling art, crafts and other goods. Anyone interested in reserving a space may call the library at 570-922-4773. Cost: $10/space and the vendor must provide their own table and chairs. Donations are accepted by appointment only on Wednesday, May 3. Call the library to schedule a drop-off appointment or to make arrangements on another date. Bake sale items can be dropped off on any sale day. All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy. Info: Wendy Rote, 570-922-4773.
RUMMAGE, SOUP & BAKE SALE/Lewisburg
Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, will hold its Spring Rummage, Soup, and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday is Bag Day — fill a garbage bag for $5. In addition to clothing and household items, the sale includes collectibles, books, toys, decorations, and a variety of other treasures. Proceeds are given away to support our neighbors in need in the local area and around the world.
STORYTIME WITH BENTLEY/Lewisburg
Storytime with Bentley, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Listen to stories and do activities with Bentley the service dog. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss The Four Winds by Kristen Hannah. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
PAPER CIRCUITS/Mifflinburg
Paper Circuits: May the 4th Be with You!, 4-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Color and create a light-up Star Wars mini paper character. For grades 3-5. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
HISTORY OF SHAMOKIN & COAL TOWNSHIP/Shamokin
Northumberland County Council for the Arts & Humanities presents The History of Shamokin & Coal Township from Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps at 5:30 p.m. at the NCCAH Gallery, 2 E. Arch St. Mike Molesevich will present the history of Shamokin and Coal Township using historic Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps, which are color, to-scale, hand-drawn maps with detailed descriptions of buildings, railroads, train stations, coal breakers, collieries, businesses, and industries from 1885-1929. This presentation is free and open to the public. Info: Lisa Knecht, 570-384-2444 or 570-847-0033.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chuck Stake performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
1, 2, 3 YOU & ME/Sunbury
1, 2, 3 You & Me begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. For ages 12 months to 5 years. Play, socialize and talk with local resource professionals. Topic: Speech and Development. Registration is required. Older/younger siblings are welcome to attend.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GRIEF GROUP & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
The Grief Group meets at 1:30 p.m. and the Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MAY 5
BOOK & BAKE SALE/Laurelton
The West End Library is holding its annual book and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library, 45 Ballpark Road. Books are sold for $20 for a full bag. Books can also be purchased individually. Bake sale items are priced individually. A variety of vendors will be onsite selling art, crafts and other goods. Anyone interested in reserving a space may call the library at 570-922-4773. Cost: $10/space and the vendor must provide their own table and chairs. Donations are accepted by appointment only on Wednesday, May 3. Call the library to schedule a drop-off appointment or to make arrangements on another date. Bake sale items can be dropped off on any sale day. All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy. Info: Wendy Rote, 570-922-4773.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Play Mah Jongg, a game of skill, strategy, and calculation that involves a degree of chance from 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Taylor Fleming All Star Band Cinco de Mayo Fiesta featuring Ann Kerstetter, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, Market Street.
RUMMAGE, SOUP & BAKE SALE/Lewisburg
Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, will hold its Spring Rummage, Soup, and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday is Bag Day — fill a garbage bag for $5. In addition to clothing and household items, the sale includes collectibles, books, toys, decorations, and a variety of other treasures. Proceeds are given away to support our neighbors in need in the local area and around the world.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
CINCO DE MAYO PARTY & LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
A Cinco De Mayo Party and live music with Cass and the Bailout Crew, 7-9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mel Rivers performs 7-9 p.m. at Hidden Stories Brewing Co., 235 Market St.
RUMMAGE SALE/Sunbury
An outdoor rummage sale under the picnic pavilion, held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. Info: 570-286-4917.
COOKING CLASS FOR TWEENS & TEENS/Sunbury
Mix It Up cooking class for tweens and teens held at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
PATIO PARTY & LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Customer Appreciation Patio Party held 5-7 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave., followed by Fully Loaded performing from 8-10 p.m.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MAY 6
FREE MEAL CANCELED/Danville
There will be no Jubilee Kitchen this week due to Spring Fling in Danville. Meals will resume on May 13.
MEET THE CANDIDATE/Kulpmont
Meet and greet Meghan Beck for Northumberland County Commissioner and Ryan Mock for Shamokin School Board from 4-6 p.m. at Kulpmont Winery, 1000 Pine St.
BOOK & BAKE SALE/Laurelton
The West End Library is holding its annual book and bake sale from 8:30-11 a.m. at the library, 45 Ballpark Road. Books are sold for $20 for a full bag. Books can also be purchased individually. Bake sale items are priced individually. A variety of vendors will be onsite selling art, crafts and other goods. Anyone interested in reserving a space may call the library at 570-922-4773. Cost: $10/space and the vendor must provide their own table and chairs. Donations are accepted by appointment only on Wednesday, May 3. Call the library to schedule a drop-off appointment or to make arrangements on another date. Bake sale items can be dropped off on any sale day. All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy. Info: Wendy Rote, 570-922-4773.
RUMMAGE, SOUP & BAKE SALE/Lewisburg
Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, will hold its Spring Rummage, Soup, and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Today is Bag Day — fill a garbage bag for $5. In addition to clothing and household items, the sale includes collectibles, books, toys, decorations, and a variety of other treasures. Proceeds are given away to support our neighbors in need in the local area and around the world.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Lewisburg
Beginning Spanish classes offered 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal class to learn Spanish or to brush up on your skills from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CEMETERY TOUR/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Cemetery Association will conduct a tour to commemorate the cemetery’s 175th anniversary at 1 p.m. The tour will highlight leaders who organized the cemetery and their contemporaries whose contributions to the community are still noteworthy. On the tour are business and professional leaders, early settlers, inventors, politicians, and the Lewisburg gentleman who achieved fame in San Francisco under an assumed name until his new life came to an abrupt end. The free public tour will begin at the cemetery chapel, located at the cemetery entrance at the corner of South 7th and St. George streets. No registration is required.
JUNKYARD WARS/Lewisburg
Junkyard Wars held 2:30-4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Families can compete to earn prizes. With supplied materials and tools, families will be challenged to create a kooky contraption to perform a specific task. Families will have one hour to engineer or build their creations before testing it. The program is free to register and participate. All participating families will receive an event t-shirt. A limited number of registrations are available. The family that wins the May 6 competition at the LCM will qualify to participate in the final challenge at the Milton Maker Space on May 13 from 2:30-4 p.m. and compete against the finalists from the Bloomsburg Children's Museum and the Milton Maker Space. The Junkyard Wars finalists will receive cash prizes for first, second, and third place. Register at: https://bit.ly/40pkLrF
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
Drop in to the Lewisburg Children's Museum Saturdays between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week, explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
OUTDOOR SPRING JOYS/Northumberland
Outdoor Spring Joys held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, Front and King streets. The event was rescheduled from April 29. Vendors, food, rummage sale, and basket auction at 2 p.m.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Selinsgrove
Chicken barbecue served 9 a.m. until sold out at 105 S. Market St. Take-out only. Sponsored by the Masonic Hall Association.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Eighty6 Band performs 7-9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
RUMMAGE SALE/Sunbury
An outdoor rummage sale under the picnic pavilion, held 9 a.m. to noon at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. May 6 is $3/bag. Info: 570-286-4917.
MOBILE MAKER/Sunbury
Degenstein Library's Mobile Maker event with Bloomsburg Children's Museum held 10-11 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. For ages 6-12. Theme: Solar Bugs. Registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
PIZZA WITH THE CANDIDATES/Sunbury
Northumberland County Democratic Committee's pizza with the candidates fundraiser held noon to 2 p.m. at The Edison Hotel. Tickets: $20, available online or at headquarters, 417 Market St., Sunbury. Info: 570-473-5411.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kevin Regan performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
MAY 7
PARAGON RAGTIME ORCHESTRA/Lewisburg
The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO) will return to Lewisburg’s historic Campus Theatre at 5 p.m. for a screening of Harold Lloyd’s famous silent feature comedy Safety Last! (1923) with the film’s original orchestral score played live by PRO. The performance will also include the Vitagraph studio’s 1926 short, The Weak-End Driver starring Larry Semon, accompanied with its original music and live sound effects. All seats are $20 and can be purchased in advance online at https://paragonragtime.com/store/tickets/ or by calling 570-524-9511. Seats may also be purchased at the Campus Theatre box office beginning one hour before the show.
YOGA IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Yoga in the Park with Cheri Orndorf, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's St. Recreation Park. To register or for info, contact Cheri at cd031@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-4774.
WOODS WALK SHOOT/Millmont
The Union County Muzzle Loaders are hosting a Woods Walk Shoot located just before the Union County Sportsman’s Club on Weikert Road. Shoot opens at 9 a.m. Take a stroll through nature and get to shoot at a variety of targets set up in the woods. No scopes or modern sights. Lunch will be available for purchase. Port-a-potty provided. Info: Mark Wehr, 570-966-2304.
REVIVAL/Montandon
Revival services held at Montandon Baptist Church, Main Street. Featuring Pastor Ron Wagner speaking during the 10:30 a.m. service, and Dale Miller of Turbotville speaking at the 6:30 evening service with the Ally J Band also performing. Dale Miller from Turbotville will speak Sunday night.
ONE ROOM SCHOOLHOUSE/Mooresburg
The Mooresburg One Room Schoolhouse, 685 Liberty Valley Road, 8 miles west of Danville, will be open from 1-4 p.m. Enjoy seeing the schoolhouse set up as it was for our ancestors, just waiting for the students to come in and take their seats. There is a new display this year in the lower level of the Carriage House. Also check out the WWII Watch Box which was used in Mooresburg to watch for enemy planes.
PROGRAM OF WORDS & MUSIC/Northumberland
The First Sunday Service, a 40 minute program of music and words, conducted 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the Priestley Chapel, 380 Front St. This month's poet will be Linda Godfrey and musician will be Paul Loomis.
CASH BINGO/Selinsgrove
Cash Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at 105 S. Market St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks available. Benefits go towards the 200th anniversary of the Masonic Hall Association of Selinsgrove.
STORY OF TILLIE PIERCE ALLEMAN/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Historical Society presents The Story of Tillie Pierce Alleman at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's UCC, North Market Street. Alleman, as a 15-year-old, witnessed firsthand the Battle of Gettysburg and helped care for wounded soldiers Presented by Gail Serfass, innkeeper of the Tillie Pierce house. Free to the public. Light Refreshments to follow. Info: schs@snydercounty.org or 570-837-6191. Attendees may also walk to the nearby cemetery where Tillie and her husband Horace Alleman are buried. There is some unlevel footing in that area.
REMEMBRANCE WALK/Sunbury
Hospice of Evangelical will hold its very first Remembrance Walk between 1-4 p.m. May 7 at the Shikellamy State Park, 401 Bridge Ave., Sunbury (Packers Island). Designed to remember the life and legacy of loved ones, the event is open style, where participants can drop in any time during the afternoon to walk the park. The walking path is a paved, one mile in length winding nature walk. It is handicap accessible and has benches and swings along the trail to stop, rest, and reflect. Participants are invited to stop at the pavilion where there will be light refreshments, resources, and staff from Hospice available to meet, talk, and share in memories of those who passed. This event is open to anyone in the community who has experienced the loss of a loved one. Info: 570-522-2550.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Let's Jam Open Mic with host Jeff Oshetski, 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CONCERT/Williamsport
The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra (WSO) presents the Youth Orchestra (WSYO) and the Junior Strings (WSJS) in a concert to feature The Great Escape by Elmer Bernstein, Uptown Funk, Free Air on G, Finlandia by Jean Sibelius, and more. The concert will take place at 4 p.m. at the Community Arts Center. Admission to the concert is free, but donations are appreciated to support the youth music program. Seating is first-come, first-served. Info: WSO office at 570-322-0227 or email info@williamsportsymphony.org.
MAY 8
WHAT'S ALL THE HOOPLA?/Lewisburg
What’s all the Hoopla?, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to search and borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comic books and magazines using Hoopla. (Please note that Hoopla is only accessible to Union County residents). Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
ESCAPE ROOM/Mifflinburg
Escape Room: The Librarian took our Candy!, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Follow the clues. Work as a team. Win your candy back from the librarian...if you can. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
REVIVAL/Montandon
Revival services continue at Montandon Baptist Church, Main Street. Featuring Seth Lloyd Music Ministry and speaker Pastor Josh Wallace of Watsontown at 6:30 p.m.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Free to play and everyone wins.
MAY 9
WHAT'S ALL THE HOOPLA?/Laurelton
What’s all the Hoopla?, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Learn how to search and borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comic books and magazines using Hoopla. (Please note that Hoopla is only accessible to Union County residents.) Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at the Hotel Lewisburg. Reservations suggested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MOMS & BABIES MEETUP/Mifflinburg
Moms and Babies Meetup begins at 11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A meetup for new moms and their babies (birth to age 2). Sing songs, listen to a short story, and learn baby sign language. Connect with other moms and discuss parenting and general topics. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
REVIVAL/Montandon
Revival services conclude at Montandon Baptist Church, Main Street. Featuring speaker Roy Rantz of Montandon at 6:30 p.m.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Selinsgrove
Morning Book Discussion Group meets 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Discussing A Yellow Raft in Blue Water by Michael Dorris. Info: 570-374-7163.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs 5:30-8 p.m. on the river deck at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, weather permitting. For reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m.
MAY 10
STORY TIME WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Story Time with Maverick begins at 4:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special story time with Maverick and Miss Wendy.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will host an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TALK/Lewisburg
The Miller Center, in collaboration with Joyely, LLC, will host a community education and connection event in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month in Room D/E at The Miller Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All community members are welcome to join for refreshments at 10 a.m., discussions at 10:30 a.m. and Q&A/Networking at 11:30 a.m. The event will be focused on educating the community on the power of positive emotions in balancing and maintaining a healthy mental wellbeing. Joyely, LLC, a company with expertise in building company cultures that leverage joy to increase employee productivity, engagement and retention, will talk about a powerful four step process they use with employees to help them move through emotions like stress, overwhelm, frustration, or sadness, into emotions that are more productive like gratitude, hope, or even Joy. Anthony Ragusea, PsyD, MSCP, ABPP, Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, Psychology of Evangelical, will talk about the research behind why these types of practices are helpful in the workplace and beyond, as society continues to face more complex challenges. Dr. Ragusea will focus on mental resilience and the importance of joy in daily life. Free event, open to the public.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Open Mic Night hosted by Tim Burns, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
BOOK CLUB/Sunbury
The Reading Nomads Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MAY 11
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Watch the film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan. Bring a snack to share and your own beverage. Pajamas welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will host an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
PRAISE & WORSHIP/McClure
A night of Praise and Worship held at 7 p.m. at Mount Bethel Church, 16 E. Specht St. All are welcome.
FREE MEAL/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be dine-in or take-out and include ham pot pie, red beets, cole slaw, and dessert.
STORIES & STATIONS/Selinsgrove
Stories & Stations with Miss Sue and Miss Lubos held 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Theme: Fun in the Sun. Info: 570-374-7163.
OPEN HOUSE/Sunbury
An open house held 1-5 p.m. at Birthright of Sunbury, 40 S. 5th St., Suite 1 (on first floor of the Degenstein Library). Light refreshments provided.
1, 2, 3 YOU & ME/Sunbury
1, 2, 3 You & Me begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. For ages 12 months to 5 years. Play, socialize and talk with local resource professionals. Topic: Music and Movement. Registration is required. Older/younger siblings are welcome to attend.
MAY 12
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Friendly Family Night held 4-7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A special Museum event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders. The Museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all. Sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. Recommended for all ages and registration is required. Purchase a ticket for each family member attending, 1 year and older. To register: https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
INDOOR YARD SALE/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will host an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
SINGING/Middleburg
Raymond Smith will be singing at at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Info: 570-837-6200. This is a free and open to the public program.
BOOK & BAKE SALE/Mifflinburg
The Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., is hosting a book and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library’s community room. The public may fill a plastic bag with books for $10 or a large bag/box for $15. Bake sale items are priced individually. Book donations are accepted during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy. Info: stop by the Herr Memorial Library or call 570-966-0831.
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Milton
A filled pork chop dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh corn, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert available 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Take-out only. Cost: $14.
POPS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will present its Pops Concert featuring the music of Cole Porter at 7:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University’s Weber Auditorium. The SVC will receive an award from WVIA Public Media, commemorating 50 years of collaboration between the two organizations. Chorale singers will be joined by SVC scholarship singers, the SVC stage band, and many of the SVC’s talented members as featured soloists. Tickets are $25/adults and $10 /students; children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-547-0455, online at SVCMusic.org or at the door.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Cats in Books Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Cat themed stories, songs and crafts. Kids and their caregivers will get an opportunity to interact with cats/kittens from a rescue who are looking for their forever homes. Registration required. 570-286-2461
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Cats in Books Storytime begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Cat themed stories, songs and crafts. Interact with cats/kittens from rescue who are looking for their forever homes. Registration required.
COOKING CLASS FOR TWEENS & TEENS/Sunbury
Mix It Up cooking class for tweens and teens held at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
MAY 13
PULLED PORK DINNER/Danville
A pulled pork dinner served 4-7 p.m. at Pine Street Lutheran Church, 621 Pine St. Eat in or take out. Includes barbecued pork, roll, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert, and drink. Cost: $12; children 6-12, $6; and children 5 & younger free.
CELEBRATION/Halifax
Messiah Lutheran Church, Faith United Methodist Church, Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company, and Lake Tobias Wildlife Park host the seventh celebration of Fisherville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16 Church St. Opening session begins at 10 a.m. on the stage beside the Fisherville Fire Hall. Entertainment includes: The Joyful Ringers Handbell Choir playing in Messiah’s Sanctuary from 11-11:20 a.m.; Brad Crum performing from noon to 1 p.m. and 1:15-2:15 p.m. A tractor parade follows the handbell choir (weather permitting). Homemade ham and bean soup, chicken corn soup, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, French fries, baked goods and drinks available to purchase. Children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Messiah Lutheran Church will have a yard sale and residents of Fisherville are invited to have yard sales that day. Craft vendors are welcome to participate. A Fisherville Day book will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs.
BASIC CROCHET/Laurelton
Basic Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon at the West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will host an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
BOOK DISCUSSION/Lewisburg
Historian and author Robert M. Dunkerly will discuss his new guidebook, An Explorer's Guide to America's Revolutionary War at 3 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. The author will talk about the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution and highlight local Revolutionary War history.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
Drop in to the Lewisburg Children's Museum Saturdays between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week, explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
A Contra Dance held 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, with Dave Felix calling to Celtic Wood and Wires lively music. Carl Kirby also joins the musicians on a variety of instruments. A basic review begins at 7. All dances are taught and called. No experience or partner is needed; newcomers of all ages are always welcome. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission is $10/adults; under 16 free; $5/students with current ID. For everyone’s safety, because we dance together indoors, proof of up-to-date COVID vaccination/boosters and a well-fitting mask are required. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104 or http://lewisburgcontra.wixsite.com/lewisburgcontradance
BEGINNING SPANISH/Lewisburg
Beginning Spanish classes offered 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal class to learn Spanish or to brush up on your skills from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
POT PIE SALE/McClure
McClure Volunteer Fire Company will be selling their famous chicken pot pie by the quart from 1-3 p.m. May 13. Cost is $12/quart and includes a roll, applesauce and slaw with each quart purchased. To pre-order, call Heather Schilling at 717-953-5976 or Gordon Fultz Jr at 717-513-8626.
BOOK & BAKE SALE/Mifflinburg
The Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., is hosting a book and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library’s community room. The public may fill a plastic bag with books for $10 or a large bag/box for $15. Bake sale items are priced individually. Book donations are accepted during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy. Info: stop by the Herr Memorial Library or call 570-966-0831.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Mifflinburg
The Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, 2035 Walbash Road, will host a free chicken barbecue meal from noon to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. There will be an outdoor concert starting at 1 p.m. featuring Aaron McCarty. If attending the concert, bring a lawn chair. In the event of rain, the concert will take place inside the church. Info: 570-217-7677.
POPS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will present its Pops Concert featuring the music of Cole Porter at 7:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University’s Weber Auditorium. Chorale singers will be joined by SVC scholarship singers, the SVC stage band, and many of the SVC’s talented members as featured soloists. Tickets are $25/adults and $10 /students; children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-547-0455, online at SVCMusic.org or at the door.
OUTDOOR EVENT/Sunbury
An outdoor event held 1-8 p.m. at Hidden Stories Brewing Co., 235 Market St. Featuring music by Kevin Regan, 2-4 p.m.; Civil Fly, 4-6 p.m.; In Revilry, 5-8 p.m. Also, Deimler's Food Truck, Get Lit Cigars, craft beer, and The Hound and the Moon Bakery. Bring chairs.
BREAKFAST/Sunbury
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Masonic Temple, 220 Market St. Cost: $10/adults, $7/age 12 and younger, and free for children younger than 2. Includes sausage, bacon, ham, pancakes, potatoes, eggs, meat gravy and biscuits, coffee, tea, orange juice, sweets.
TOAST FOR SUCCESS/Sunbury
The 108th Toast for Success fundraiser held 2-5 p.m. at Iron Vines, Raspberry Avenue. Tickets: $45 available online or at the office at 417 Market St., Sunbury. Info: 570-473-5411.