MAY 23
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor’s order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kira & Jake perform 5:30-8 p.m. on the river deck at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, weather permitting. For reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m.
MAY 24
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PRESCHOOL STORYHOUR/Elysburg
The Ralpho Township Public Library, 32 S. Market St., will hold a special “Stars & Stripes” event during its preschool storyhour at 10:30 a.m.
LECTURE/Lewisburg
Highly lauded David Baron, MSEd, DO, DFACN, DLFAPA, will deliver this year’s 12th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture on Adolescent Mental Health in Family Medicine: The Role of Sports Concussion, Substance Abuse, and Long COVID-19 at 7 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market St. The lecture is free and open to the public. Dr. Baron is a Fulbright Specialist and serves on the Mental Health Advisory Boards for the National Football League and the International Olympic Committee. He was the team psychiatrist for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. He is a former Ginsberg Fellow of the Group for Advancement in Psychiatry and Laughlin Fellow of the American College of Psychiatrists.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Dea, SHARE Housing counselor, from Union/Snyder Agency on Aging will have a presentation about Echo Cottage/Share Housing at 10:30. Find out about what it is, how it works and if you are interested in being a part of the program. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
STORY TIME & WEE MOVE/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m. and Wee Move at 11:45 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night hosted by Tim Burns, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
MOTORCYCLE ROAD RALLY TICKET SALES/Williamsport
A Motorcycle Road Rally begins at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. The Rally will culminate in Eagles Mere. Participants will enjoy donuts and coffee at the Taber before heading out. After arriving in Eagles Mere, participants will be given a private tour of the Eagles Mere Air & Auto Museums from 9-11 a.m., which are currently closed to the general public. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., tour a privately-owned bike shop which displays more than 100 motorcycles including Harleys, Indians, BMWs, Triumphs, Nortons, Hondas, BSAs, Hodakas and more. At 12:30, enjoy a luncheon at the renovated Eagles Mere Inn. Rally is limited to 30 participants at a cost of $30/person. Tickets include the meal and the Eagles Mere tours. Tickets will be sold from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the Horsepower Harley Davidson Motorcycle Shop, 1910 E. Third St., Williamsport. Tickets, driving directions and itineraries will be handed out on that day, and food and drink choices may be selected at that time. A limited number of tickets may be available on the morning of the event which is a rain or shine event. Info: email lms10162@icloud.com or call the Taber Museum at 570-326-3326.
MAY 25
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
1, 2, 3 YOU & ME & DEGEN-DETECTIVES/Sunbury
1, 2, 3 You & Me begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. For ages 12 months to 5 years. Play, socialize and talk with local resource professionals. Topic: Eye Sight. Registration is required. Older/younger siblings are welcome to attend. Also, Degen-Detectives meet at 4:30 p.m. Topic: Art Forgery. For ages 8 and older.
GRIEF GROUP, BOOK CLUB & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Grief Group meets at 1:30 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Club at 2:30 p.m., and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris T. Harp will play 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MAY 26
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess will play 6-8 p.m. at the Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St., Free. Piano Bar. More info at 570-524-5559
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/McClure
Five Barley Loaves will be having its monthly food distribution from 10-11 a.m. at Specht Street.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kick Off to Our Patio Season held on the outside patio at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Smiler Grogan performs 7-9 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The Pub on the Green will feature live music from Allan Combs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive. For everyone. To schedule a reservation, call 570-743-1714
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Cats in Books Storytime begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Cat themed stories, songs and crafts. Interact with cats/kittens from rescue who are looking for their forever homes. Registration required.
STORYTIME, MIX IT UP TEENS/Sunbury
Cats in Books Storytime begins at 11 a.m. and Mix-It Up Teens at 4:30 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Registration required for both events by calling 570-286-2461.
COOKING CLASS FOR TWEENS & TEENS/Sunbury
Mix It Up cooking class for tweens and teens held at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS & MAKE A FRIEND/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Make A Friends begins at 1 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley will perform at Mcguigan’s Public House, 266 Market St., from 6-8 p.m.
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
The Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and 31 cards at 2.
SANDWICH STROLL TICKETS DEADLINE/Sunbury
On Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunbury sandwich chefs will compete to have their delectable creation chosen as The Best Sandwich in Sunbury. There are two awards up for grabs: The People’s Choice and The Judges’ Choice. Participating shops include: Mama G’s Bakery — smoked chicken panini; Marlin’s Sub Shop — roast turkey with a twist; Fetter’s Market — handcrafted chicken sandwich; Sunbury Sub Shop — the classic regular sub; The Hound & The Moon Bakery — chocolate chip cookie sandwich; The Squeeze-In — hot dog with topping of your choice. More contestants will be announced. Tickets must be purchased by May 26 at https://sunburyrevitalization.org/event/sunbury-sandwich-stroll/
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stevie Unplugged (Kathy McFeat) will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 3222 Raspberry Ave.
MAY 27
FREE MEAL/Danville
Jubilee Kitchen, located at Trinity Lutheran Church, will have a free meal Saturday. Grab-n-go starts at 11 a.m., inside dining is at 11:15. Doors open at 10:45. This week’s free meal is provided by Danville Knights of Columbus.
READING WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
CONSERVATION DAY CAMP REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Lewisburg
Conservation Day Camp, for children ages eight to 17, will be hosted and held at the Dale Engle Walker Homestead, 1471 Strawbridge Road. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 19 through June 23. Campers will learn about conservation and environmental stewardship while exploring nature. Participants will enjoy interactive workshops led by guest presenters featuring Forest Immersion, Botanical Sciences, Outdoor Adventure, Orienteering (Map & Compass), Watershed Ecology, Stream Aquatics, K-9 Search and Rescue, Wildlife Sciences and Primitive Skills. Other activities will include hiking, yoga, arts & crafts and an optional Great American Backyard Campout where campers can share what they learned with their families during an overnight camping experience on June 23. Accepting registrations through Saturday, May 27 when camp orientation will be held. Space is limited. Cost: $250/camper. Linn Conservancy members save $50. Info and to register, visit www.linnconservancy.org/registration.
UP FROM THE JUNGLE/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Children's Museum hosts a nature walk on Dale’s Ridge Trail from 9-10:30 a.m. to search for jungle birds that have made the long trip from Central and South America’s jungles and tropics. Hear about the how and why of migration and learn about particular migrating birds, their songs, and behaviors. Make your own bird call lanyard and put it to the test during the hike. Program held at the Dale Engle Walker property and meeting at Dale Engle Walker house to begin. Recommended for children 6 and older. Participants should dress appropriately for hiking and may bring binoculars for viewing birds (a limited number of binoculars may be available). This event is $12 for non-members, $10 for members. Drop off is available. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3FuBG3X
BEGINNING SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Beginning Spanish, 11 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Conversational Spanish, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal hour of conversational Spanish to exercise existing language acquisition skills. All levels are welcome. Sessions are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DRIVE-THRU TURKEY DINNER/Millmont
Christ’s United Lutheran “4 Bells” Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, located 4 miles west of Mifflinburg along PA Route 45, will serve a “drive thru” turkey dinner from 3:30 p.m. until sold out. Dinners are $12 each and include stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, and vegetable. Benefits Christ’s United Lutheran Church’s Hope’s Haven Food Pantry. Pre-ordering through the website www.4bellschurch.com is encouraged. Info: email kim@4bellschurch.com or call 570-716-5601.
MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY/Shamokin
The Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club will hold an Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the Anthracite Heritage Festival. The 3,000 sq. ft. display is located on the second floor of the Shamokin Community Center (above library) at 210 E. Independence St. in downtown Shamokin. Admission is free to the area’s largest HO-scale operating display which features 1950s era railroading on the Pennsylvania, Reading and Lehigh Valley railroads. See more than 100 handmade local landmark buildings and amazing scenery. There are also N-scale and O-scale operating displays plus railroad photographs, memorabilia, and artifacts.
VETERANS TRIBUTE/Sonesville
The War Memorial Museum will hold a tribute and open house for all veterans and will have one WWII veteran (Charles Brooking) and two Vietnam veterans (Bob Smith and Cary Rhodomoyer) speaking and sharing their war experiences. There is no charge for the tribute but donations will be accepted. The memorial museum is open for touring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after the speakers are finished with their presentations. Food and drink will be available. On May 28 at 1 p.m. (preview at 11), there will be a fundraiser auction to help raise some funds to complete the building expansion and restoration project. Info: 570-482-2610 or email craftj@epix.net.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chrissy Brady Shipe will make her Mcguigan’s Public House debut from 6-8 p.m. The restaurant is located at 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run will play from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CHICKEN BBQ ORDERS DUE/Winfield
The Union Township Fire Company is having its annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at the fire company, 400 Municipal Lane. Cost: $12/platter includes a half chicken, macaroni salad, applesauce and roll; $6/half chicken only. Pre-order by calling Judy at 570-524-7079 or email rjwetzel@dejazzd.com. Pre-orders will be excepted until May 27. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
MAY 28
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/Riverside
The 58th annual Riverside-Rush Township Memorial Day service will be held at the war monument at the Riverside Park next to the Municipal Building at the corner of Montour and Dewart streets in Riverside. The service will begin at 1 p.m., with a band concert presented by the Danville Community Band. This year’s speaker will be Grant Fritz, Retired Army 9th Infantry, E4 Specialist.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chrissy Brady Shipe will perform 3 to 5 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MAY 29
VIEW HOMETOWN HERO BANNERS/Freeburg
On Memorial Day, Freeburg invites community members to view their hometown hero banners hanging along Market Street and White Top Road. There will be a short parade at 11 a.m. Also, food trucks for the public from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Freeburg Community Center parking lot, 11 Church St.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
Drop in to the Lewisburg Children's Museum Saturdays between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week, explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & SERVICE/Lewisburg
Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 will host its annual Memorial Day Parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. at 2nd and Market streets, moving west on Market Street and continuing south on Seventh Street into the Lewisburg Cemetery. This year’s speaker is Pastor John E. Lee, a Lewisburg Area High School class of 1964 graduate, retired United Methodist Minister as well as an Air Force veteran who served in South Vietnam. He is retired from United Methodist Churches in Northumberland and Union counties. His passion for learning about the American Civil War has led him to become a living history persona of Union Army Chaplain William McCormick of the 150th P.V.I.
CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, is closed for Memorial Day.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/New Berlin
A Memorial Day service begins at 2 p.m. at the New Berlin Cemetery.
MEMORIAL DAY TRIBUTE/Sunbury
The 155th Memorial Day tribute will honor veterans who gave their lives in the line of duty will featuring a parade and services. The parade assembles at Raspberry Avenue and 10th Street at 10:30 a.m. and moves at 11 a.m., following a route to Market then south on 4th to the City Cemetery. Services are at 11:45 a.m. in Cameron Park American Legion Post 201, Commander Terry McCarthy will be the master of ceremonies. Joyce McCarthy will provide the invocation. Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jody Ocker will speak. JROTC members will conduct several parts of the service, including Cheyenne Gass and Yoliel Soto singing the national anthem and leading the Pledge of Allegiance, respectively; Abiagael Merchlinsky presenting General Logan's Order and Zachary Hunter reading Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. Lt. Col. Richard Cassem II will present the benediction.
MAY 30
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher & Tim Breon perform 5:30-8 p.m. on the river deck at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, weather permitting. For reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS & HISTORY BUFFS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Degenstein Library History Buffs meet at 2 p.m. and will be discussing Sunbury and the surrounding area's local history. Group is chaired by local historian John Moore. Info: 570-286-2461.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m.
MAY 31
SENIOR HEALTH & FITNESS DAY/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness is holding National Senior Health and Fitness Day from 9 a.m. to noon at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. The free health fair-style event is open to the public and individuals are invited to attend the entire time or stop in for a quick visit. The day includes visits with vendors and free health screenings, including blood pressure and bone density facilitated by Evangelical Community Health and Wellness. The Lewisburg YMCA will provide: Silver Sneakers Circuit at 9 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Circuit and Boom Muscle at 10 a.m.; pickleball available during the entire event; golf simulator demonstrations available during the entire event. Info: Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
KINDNESS CAMP/Mifflinburg
Visit Camp Kindness! during library hours at Herr Memorial Library. Get a peek at the summer reading theme "All together Now." Make a camp craft, enjoy some campout treats, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess will perform live at the Isabella Restaurant, 23 S. Market St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Piano Bar. More info: 570-374-0255
JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Junior Builders Crew meets at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Lego building blocks, wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, Paystixs, cardboard blocks and more. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns will host open mic from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mcguigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. Guests are invited to bring their instruments and their voices.
LET'S GET MESSY!/Sunbury
Spring Sense-ations — Let's Get Messy! begins at 11 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Children ages 12 months to 5 years can explore their senses with this one hour messy adventure program. Edible paints, taste safe mud, sensory bins and more. Registration is required. Space is very limited and caregivers must be present. Call 570-286-2461 or sign-up in person.
JUNE 1
GRIEF GROUP & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Grief Group meets at 1:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
JUNE 2
FREE FRIDAY/Lewisburg
Free Friday held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn, imagine, and play as you explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences. Enjoy special STEM and other hands-on activities facilitated by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan staff. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old and their families.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
JUNE 3
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff's) Lutheran Church, 1491 Armstrong Valley Road, will host its annual Strawberry Festival beginning at 4 p.m. Menu includes: chicken corn soup, ham and bean soup, barbecue, strawberry sundaes, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, pies and drinks. Entertainment by Lew Leeper performing country and gospel music.
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
BENEFIT AUCTION/Lewisburg
The Clinic for Special Children (CSC), a non-profit comprehensive medical practice serving children and adults with rare genetic disorders and complex medical conditions, is marking its 11th annual Union County Benefit Auction on June 3, at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction. The family-friendly event runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Before the auction on June 2, a flower/tool sale and rib dinner will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction. Handmade quilts, furniture, plants, tools, gift baskets, toys, farm-related items, household items, and more will be auctioned. There will also be a silent auction with unique items for bid. A variety of food will be available including barbecue chicken and pork, homemade ice cream, hoagies, fresh soft pretzels, fresh baked goods, and more. To view more about the Clinic’s 2023 benefit auctions throughout the country, visit ClinicAuctions.org or call 717-687-9407.
YARD & BAKE SALE/McAlisterville
Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road, will have a yard and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the Bunkertown Relay for Life Team. All proceeds will go to help find a cure for cancer through the American Cancer Society.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Beginning Spanish, 11 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Conversational Spanish, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal hour of conversational Spanish to exercise existing language acquisition skills. All levels are welcome. Sessions are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BIRD WALK/Selinsgrove
Seven Mountains Audubon will hold its June First Saturday Bird Walk at the Snyder County Conservation District's Trail of Trees, Colony Road. The walk will be led by John Peeler. More information and updates are available online at sevenmountainsaudubon.org or on the Seven Mountains Audubon Facebook page.
ANIMAL RESCUE FAIR/Sunbury
All Paws Great and Small Animal Rescue Fair held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park, next to the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Kick off the summer by meeting some local rescue groups. Enjoy crafts, activities, food and register for summer reading. If your organization is interested in participating, call the library at 570-286-2461 or email Sara Fisher at sfisher@degensteinlibrary.org.
JUNE 4
YOGA IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Yoga in the Park with Cheri Orndorf, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's St. Recreation Park. To register or for info, contact Cheri at cd031@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-4774.
TARGET SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen’s Club will hold its monthly summer target shoots with .22 caliber long rifle ammunition supplied by the shooter at 1 p.m. at the club’s facilities, 5038 Ridge Road. Rain date is June 11.
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
The First Sunday program, a 40 minute program of music and words, conducted 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the Priestley Chapel. Prelude: Rustic Dance by Rhene Jaques; Poet: Janet Locke; and Music: George Potor.