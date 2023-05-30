MAY 30
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher & Tim Breon perform 5:30-8 p.m. on the river deck at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, weather permitting. For reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS & HISTORY BUFFS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Degenstein Library History Buffs meet at 2 p.m. and will be discussing Sunbury and the surrounding area’s local history. Group is chaired by local historian John Moore. Info: 570-286-2461.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m.
MAY 31
SENIOR HEALTH & FITNESS DAY/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness is holding National Senior Health and Fitness Day from 9 a.m. to noon at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. The free health fair-style event is open to the public and individuals are invited to attend the entire time or stop in for a quick visit. The day includes visits with vendors and free health screenings, including blood pressure and bone density facilitated by Evangelical Community Health and Wellness. The Lewisburg YMCA will provide: Silver Sneakers Circuit at 9 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Circuit and Boom Muscle at 10 a.m.; pickleball available during the entire event; golf simulator demonstrations available during the entire event. Info: Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
KINDNESS CAMP/Mifflinburg
Visit Camp Kindness! during library hours at Herr Memorial Library. Get a peek at the summer reading theme “All together Now.” Make a camp craft, enjoy some campout treats, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess will perform live at the Isabella Restaurant, 23 S. Market St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Piano Bar. More info: 570-374-0255
JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Junior Builders Crew meets at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Lego building blocks, wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, Paystixs, cardboard blocks and more. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns will host open mic from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mcguigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. Guests are invited to bring their instruments and their voices.
LET’S GET MESSY!/Sunbury
Spring Sense-ations — Let’s Get Messy! begins at 11 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Children ages 12 months to 5 years can explore their senses with this one hour messy adventure program. Edible paints, taste safe mud, sensory bins and more. Registration is required. Space is very limited and caregivers must be present. Call 570-286-2461 or sign-up in person.
JUNE 1
GRIEF GROUP & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Grief Group meets at 1:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
JUNE 2
FREE FRIDAY/Lewisburg
Free Friday held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Learn, imagine, and play as you explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences. Enjoy special STEM and other hands-on activities facilitated by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan staff. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old and their families.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
JUNE 3
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff’s) Lutheran Church, 1491 Armstrong Valley Road, will host its annual Strawberry Festival beginning at 4 p.m. Menu includes: chicken corn soup, ham and bean soup, barbecue, strawberry sundaes, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, pies and drinks. Entertainment by Lew Leeper performing country and gospel music.
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Drop in at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
BENEFIT AUCTION/Lewisburg
The Clinic for Special Children (CSC), a non-profit comprehensive medical practice serving children and adults with rare genetic disorders and complex medical conditions, is marking its 11th annual Union County Benefit Auction on June 3, at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction. The family-friendly event runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Before the auction on June 2, a flower/tool sale and rib dinner will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction. Handmade quilts, furniture, plants, tools, gift baskets, toys, farm-related items, household items, and more will be auctioned. There will also be a silent auction with unique items for bid. A variety of food will be available including barbecue chicken and pork, homemade ice cream, hoagies, fresh soft pretzels, fresh baked goods, and more. To view more about the Clinic’s 2023 benefit auctions throughout the country, visit ClinicAuctions.org or call 717-687-9407.
YARD & BAKE SALE/McAlisterville
Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road, will have a yard and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the Bunkertown Relay for Life Team. All proceeds will go to help find a cure for cancer through the American Cancer Society.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Beginning Spanish, 11 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Conversational Spanish, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal hour of conversational Spanish to exercise existing language acquisition skills. All levels are welcome. Sessions are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BIRD WALK/Selinsgrove
Seven Mountains Audubon will hold its June First Saturday Bird Walk at the Snyder County Conservation District’s Trail of Trees, Colony Road. The walk will be led by John Peeler. More information and updates are available online at sevenmountainsaudubon.org or on the Seven Mountains Audubon Facebook page.
ANIMAL RESCUE FAIR/Sunbury
All Paws Great and Small Animal Rescue Fair held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park, next to the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Kick off the summer by meeting some local rescue groups. Enjoy crafts, activities, food and register for summer reading. If your organization is interested in participating, call the library at 570-286-2461 or email Sara Fisher at sfisher@degensteinlibrary.org.
JUNE 4
YOGA IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Yoga in the Park with Cheri Orndorf, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s St. Recreation Park. To register or for info, contact Cheri at cd031@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-4774.
TARGET SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen’s Club will hold its monthly summer target shoots with .22 caliber long rifle ammunition supplied by the shooter at 1 p.m. at the club’s facilities, 5038 Ridge Road. Rain date is June 11.
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
The First Sunday program, a 40 minute program of music and words, conducted 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the Priestley Chapel. Prelude: Rustic Dance by Rhene Jaques; Poet: Janet Locke; and Music: George Potor.
JUNE 5
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time held 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Included with general admission or membership.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival features rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. WILQ from 5:30-7:30 p.m., pet parade at 7, and One 80 Band performs 7-10 p.m.
JUNE 6
TALK WITH THE DOC/Lewisburg
In a Talk with the Doc at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Main Entrance conference rooms, Dr. Daria Keyser will talk about skin cancer, the most dangerous form being melanoma. Dr. Keyser will be joined by a melanoma skin cancer survivor who will talk about her own experience. Dr. Keyser will provide insight on skin cancer risk factors, appearance, and characteristics, as well as signs and symptoms. Finally, she’ll discuss how she works with patients on regular screening, diagnosis, treatment options, and prognosis. Following the discussion, Dr. Keyser will take questions from participants. Ideal for anyone of any age, especially those with high sun exposure levels from work and play, or those with a family history of the disease. This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues with rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Route 15 Band performs 7-10 p.m.
JUNE 7
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Berrysburg
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Route 225, will hold its annual Strawberry Festival at noon. There are many activities for the entire family throughout the day! Enjoy strawberry shortcake, ice cream, strawberry pie, strawberry sundaes, chicken corn soup, barbecue, hot dogs, and sausages. Mrs. Laurie Little, St. John’s Young Christian Minister, will be having a “celebration Station” with pony rides, petting zoo and face painting. There will be a baked goods tent and entertainment. Bring lawn chairs.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Elizabethville
A Strawberry Festival held noon to 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church (The Hill Church), 215 St. John Road. Foods include: Strawberry shortcake, ice cream, strawberry pie, strawberry sundaes, chicken corn soup, barbecue, hot sausage, hot dogs, cold drinks and coffee. Entertainment by Brad Crum/Shannon with Tom and Randy. Bring lawn chairs. Also, a petting zoo, children’s activities, and baked goods. Info: stjohnhillchurch.org or on Facebook @stjohnhillchurch.
TRIVIA NIGHT/Lewisburg
Compete with other teams to see who has the greatest knowledge of a wide range of trivia at the Third Annual Trivia Night for the Public Library for Union County beginning at 7 p.m. at Union Cellars Winery, 4760 Furnace Road. Register your team of 4-6 people at https://unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/TriviaNight2023. Cost is $160/team and includes one glass of wine for each team member and snacks. Soft drinks and water also available. The team with the highest score after four rounds wins. Each member of the winning team receives a Union Cellars t-shirt and a $10 gift certificate to shop in downtown Lewisburg. Info: visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg or call 570-523-1172.
ASL FOR TODDLERS/Lewisburg
Help your toddler communicate, increase bonding and connection, and open your child’s heart and mind during this special toddler and caregiver American Sign Language class from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Learn basic signs to aid in communication and play. Caregivers will actively participate and learn the signs with their child. Activities will include structured play, pictures, music, and games. Recommended for children 2-5 years old and their caregivers. A second session will be available. While there will be repetition, new content may also be explored. Families can sign up for one or both sessions. Register at https://bit.ly/3Va6hdF
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues featuring rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Memory Lane Band performs 6:30-9:30 p.m. and fireworks display at 9:30.
JUNE 8
COMMUNITY DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Teams of Port Trevorton, 123 Main St., invites the community to a free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meals will be dine-in or takeout. Meal will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad and fruit cup
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kevin Regan performs 7-9 p.m. at Hidden Stories Brewing Co., 235 Market St.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues featuring rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Milltown Blues perform 7-10 p.m.
JUNE 9
COUNTDOWN TO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Countdown to Kindergarten held 9-10 a.m. June 5-9 at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Get ready for Kindergarten. During this week-long camp, children will explore STEAM-based activities. Students will build school readiness and confidence prior to entering kindergarten in the fall. Recommended for children entering kindergarten in the fall. To foster independence, this program is a drop-off program, but caregivers may remain on-site in a designated waiting area. Camp curriculum and activities to be facilitated by local educators. Sponsored by The Patton Logistics Group. Register at https://bit.ly/3Ew0SGE
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4-7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. A special Museum event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders. The Museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all. These programs are sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. Recommended for all ages and registration is required. Purchase a ticket for each family member attending, 1 year and older. To register: https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues featuring rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. nightly. Lucky Afternoon performs 7:30-10:30 p.m. and community parade at 7.
JUNE 10
WORLD OCEANS DAY/Lewisburg
World Oceans Day, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. The ocean is a wonderful biome — full of interesting plants, animals, and unique natural wonders. Families can enjoy learning about ocean currents, try a STEM challenge, and create ocean coral by air painting. Recommended for children 4 and up and is included with general admission or membership.
POP-IN TO PLANT/Lewisburg
Pop-in to Plant, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Check out Pop-into-Plant outside and then come inside to make your very own seed bomb to take home. Create plantable wildflower seed shapes using recycled paper, then take them home and watch flowers grow. Wildflowers are great pollinators for our honey bee friends. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Beginning Spanish, 11 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Conversational Spanish, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal hour of conversational Spanish to exercise existing language acquisition skills. All levels are welcome. Sessions are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival concludes featuring rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Mahoney Brothers perform 7-10 p.m. and corn hole tournament registration at 3.