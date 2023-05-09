TODAY
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
WHAT'S ALL THE HOOPLA?/Laurelton
What’s all the Hoopla?, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Learn how to search and borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comic books and magazines using Hoopla. (Please note that Hoopla is only accessible to Union County residents.) Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at the Hotel Lewisburg. Reservations suggested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
MOMS & BABIES MEETUP/Mifflinburg
Moms and Babies Meetup begins at 11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A meetup for new moms and their babies (birth to age 2). Sing songs, listen to a short story, and learn baby sign language. Connect with other moms and discuss parenting and general topics. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
REVIVAL/Montandon
Revival services conclude at Montandon Baptist Church, Main Street. Featuring speaker Roy Rantz of Montandon at 6:30 p.m.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Selinsgrove
Morning Book Discussion Group meets 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Discussing A Yellow Raft in Blue Water by Michael Dorris. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs 5:30-8 p.m. on the river deck at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, weather permitting. For reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD CLASS/Elysburg
Identity Theft and Fraud Class presented at 11 a.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. Learn strategies to protect from identity theft and fraud. Open to all. No registration necessary. Sponsored and presented by M&T Bank, Elysburg.
STORY TIME WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Story Time with Maverick begins at 4:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special story time with Maverick and Miss Wendy.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will host an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TALK/Lewisburg
The Miller Center, in collaboration with Joyely, LLC, will host a community education and connection event in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month in Room D/E at The Miller Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All community members are welcome to join for refreshments at 10 a.m., discussions at 10:30 a.m. and Q&A/Networking at 11:30 a.m. The event will be focused on educating the community on the power of positive emotions in balancing and maintaining a healthy mental wellbeing. Joyely, LLC, a company with expertise in building company cultures that leverage joy to increase employee productivity, engagement and retention, will talk about a powerful four step process they use with employees to help them move through emotions like stress, overwhelm, frustration, or sadness, into emotions that are more productive like gratitude, hope, or even Joy. Anthony Ragusea, PsyD, MSCP, ABPP, Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, Psychology of Evangelical, will talk about the research behind why these types of practices are helpful in the workplace and beyond, as society continues to face more complex challenges. Dr. Ragusea will focus on mental resilience and the importance of joy in daily life. Free event, open to the public.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
YOGA/Selinsgrove
CRAFT, BINGO, PENNY POKER/Sunbury
The Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features painting rocks for the Center's garden at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30; Penny Poker at 12:30 and 31 cards at 2.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Open Mic Night hosted by Tim Burns, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
BOOK CLUB/Sunbury
The Reading Nomads Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
JOB FAIR/Bloomsburg
PA CareerLink will host a Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LCBC Church campus, 2421 Columbia Blvd. Open to the public. Job seekers are invited to attend for the opportunity to meet with a variety of employers from throughout the region. Additionally, there will be food and drinks, giveaways, and a gift raffle for everyone who registers at the PA CareerLink table. Info: contact PA CareerLink Business Consultant Bill Koch at 570-387-6288 ext. 113, or email wkoch@tiu11.org.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Watch the film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan. Bring a snack to share and your own beverage. Pajamas welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Lewisburg
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
PRAISE & WORSHIP/McClure
A night of Praise and Worship held at 7 p.m. at Mount Bethel Church, 16 E. Specht St. All are welcome.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Mifflinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
FREE MEAL/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be dine-in or take-out and include ham pot pie, red beets, cole slaw, and dessert.
STORIES & STATIONS/Selinsgrove
Stories & Stations with Miss Sue and Miss Lubos held 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Theme: Fun in the Sun. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, GAMES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Bible study at 9 a.m.; chair exercise at 10; card party at 12:30 p.m.; Bingo at 12:30; and 31 cards at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN HOUSE/Sunbury
An open house held 1-5 p.m. at Birthright of Sunbury, 40 S. 5th St., Suite 1 (on first floor of the Degenstein Library). Light refreshments provided.
1, 2, 3 YOU & ME/Sunbury
1, 2, 3 You & Me begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. For ages 12 months to 5 years. Play, socialize and talk with local resource professionals. Topic: Music and Movement. Registration is required. Older/younger siblings are welcome to attend.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
Quilting will be the topic of the May Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. in the Community Room at the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. The lecture is free and open to the public. Ricki Moler, well-known quilter and quilt historian, will deliver a short lecture on the history of quilting and quilt fabrics utilized in the making of a quilt. The public is encouraged to bring in their family heirloom quilts for examination by Moler. A limit of two per person is suggested. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
FRIDAY
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4-7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A special Museum event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders. The Museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all. These programs are sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. This event is recommended for all ages and registration is required. Purchase a ticket for each family member attending, 1 year and older. Register at: https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will host an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
SINGING/Middleburg
Raymond Smith will be singing at at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Info: 570-837-6200. This is a free and open to the public program.
BOOK & BAKE SALE/Mifflinburg
The Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., is hosting a book and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library’s community room. The public may fill a plastic bag with books for $10 or a large bag/box for $15. Bake sale items are priced individually. Book donations are accepted during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy. Info: stop by the Herr Memorial Library or call 570-966-0831.
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Milton
A filled pork chop dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh corn, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert available 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Take-out only. Cost: $14.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. on the outside patio at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
POPS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will present its Pops Concert featuring the music of Cole Porter at 7:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University’s Weber Auditorium. The SVC will receive an award from WVIA Public Media, commemorating 50 years of collaboration between the two organizations. Chorale singers will be joined by SVC scholarship singers, the SVC stage band, and many of the SVC’s talented members as featured soloists. Tickets are $25/adults and $10 /students; children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-547-0455, online at SVCMusic.org or at the door.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
The Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and 31 cards at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Alan Coombs performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Cats in Books Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Cat themed stories, songs and crafts. Kids and their caregivers will get an opportunity to interact with cats/kittens from a rescue who are looking for their forever homes. Registration required. 570-286-2461
STORY TIME/Sunbury
COOKING CLASS FOR TWEENS & TEENS/Sunbury
Mix It Up cooking class for tweens and teens held at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
SATURDAY
PULLED PORK DINNER/Danville
A pulled pork dinner served 4-7 p.m. at Pine Street Lutheran Church, 621 Pine St. Eat in or take out. Includes barbecued pork, roll, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert, and drink. Cost: $12; children 6-12, $6; and children 5 & younger free.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free meal served at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. Grab-n-go starts at 11 a.m. Inside dining begins at 11:15. Doors open at 10:45. The meal this week is provided by Boy Scout Troop 39.
CELEBRATION/Halifax
Messiah Lutheran Church, Faith United Methodist Church, Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company, and Lake Tobias Wildlife Park host the seventh celebration of Fisherville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16 Church St. Opening session begins at 10 a.m. on the stage beside the Fisherville Fire Hall. Entertainment includes: The Joyful Ringers Handbell Choir playing in Messiah’s Sanctuary from 11-11:20 a.m.; Brad Crum performing from noon to 1 p.m. and 1:15-2:15 p.m. A tractor parade follows the handbell choir (weather permitting). Homemade ham and bean soup, chicken corn soup, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, French fries, baked goods and drinks available to purchase. Children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Messiah Lutheran Church will have a yard sale and residents of Fisherville are invited to have yard sales that day. Craft vendors are welcome to participate. A Fisherville Day book will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs.
BASIC CROCHET/Laurelton
Basic Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon at the West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Lewisburg
BOOK DISCUSSION/Lewisburg
Historian and author Robert M. Dunkerly will discuss his new guidebook, An Explorer's Guide to America's Revolutionary War at 3 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. The author will talk about the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution and highlight local Revolutionary War history.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
Drop in to the Lewisburg Children's Museum Saturdays between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week, explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
A Contra Dance held 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, with Dave Felix calling to Celtic Wood and Wires lively music. Carl Kirby also joins the musicians on a variety of instruments. A basic review begins at 7. All dances are taught and called. No experience or partner is needed; newcomers of all ages are always welcome. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission is $10/adults; under 16 free; $5/students with current ID. For everyone’s safety, because we dance together indoors, proof of up-to-date COVID vaccination/boosters and a well-fitting mask are required. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104 or http://lewisburgcontra.wixsite.com/lewisburgcontradance
BEGINNING SPANISH/Lewisburg
Beginning Spanish classes offered 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal class to learn Spanish or to brush up on your skills from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
POT PIE SALE/McClure
McClure Volunteer Fire Company will be selling their famous chicken pot pie by the quart from 1-3 p.m. May 13. Cost is $12/quart and includes a roll, applesauce and slaw with each quart purchased. To pre-order, call Heather Schilling at 717-953-5976 or Gordon Fultz Jr at 717-513-8626.
BOOK & BAKE SALE/Mifflinburg
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Mifflinburg
The Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, 2035 Walbash Road, will host a free chicken barbecue meal from noon to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. There will be an outdoor concert starting at 1 p.m. featuring Aaron McCarty. If attending the concert, bring a lawn chair. In the event of rain, the concert will take place inside the church. Info: 570-217-7677.
SPRING FLING/Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel Spring Fling held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oak Street, between Third and Sixth streets. Free admission. Info: Visit Mount Carmel Area Community Center on facebook, or www.mountcarmelareacommunitycenter.org.
POPS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Derek Scott and Billy Kelly perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 6-8 p.m. and Starmaker from 8:30-11:30 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
STORIES ON TAP/Sunbury
Stories on Tap, Change of Course!, stories of resilience and adaptation begins at 7 p.m. at the Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St. Free admission. An evening of live storytelling by the Susquehanna Valley community. Sign up at storiesontap.org for a chance to tell a true story on the theme "Change of Course" or just come listen.
OUTDOOR EVENT/Sunbury
An outdoor event held 1-8 p.m. at Hidden Stories Brewing Co., 235 Market St. Featuring music by Kevin Regan, 2-4 p.m.; Civil Fly, 4-6 p.m.; In Revilry, 5-8 p.m. Also, Deimler's Food Truck, Get Lit Cigars, craft beer, and The Hound and the Moon Bakery. Bring chairs.
BREAKFAST/Sunbury
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Masonic Temple, 220 Market St. Cost: $10/adults, $7/age 12 and younger, and free for children younger than 2. Includes sausage, bacon, ham, pancakes, potatoes, eggs, meat gravy and biscuits, coffee, tea, orange juice, sweets.
TOAST FOR SUCCESS/Sunbury
The 108th Toast for Success fundraiser held 2-5 p.m. at Iron Vines, Raspberry Avenue. Tickets: $45 available online or at the office at 417 Market St., Sunbury. Info: 570-473-5411.
HAM LOAF DINNER/Watsontown
A baked ham loaf dinner served 4-6 p.m. at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44. Menu: Baked ham loaf, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, dessert and beverage. Cost: $12/adults; $6/children.
SUNDAY
GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Hummels Wharf
The Midd-West Football Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m. Open to all golfers, $75 per golfer includes greens fees, cart and meal. Fees due at registration — make checks payable to Midd-West Quarterback Club. Lunch before start of tournament. Four person scramble (teams flighted), skins game, Mulligans, 50/50 drawing, bucket of gold, set of golf clubs and various other raffle baskets. Registration deadline: May 14. Hole in one prize by Beaver Motors Inc. Registration or info: Pro Shop at Susquehanna Valley Country Club or http://www.mwmustangsfootball.com/
MOTHER'S DAY DINNER/Kratzerville
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company will host a Mother’s Day, all-you-can-eat chicken and waffles buffet at the fire hall, 62 Fire Hall Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. Menu: chicken, waffles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, applesauce, pepper slaw, coleslaw, and a wide selection of desserts. Cost: $15/adults, $8/ages 6-12, children ages 5 and under are free. Reservations not required.
YOGA IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Yoga in the Park with Cheri Orndorf, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's St. Recreation Park. To register or for info, contact Cheri at cd031@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-4774.
MOTHER'S DAY SERVICE/McAlisterville
A Mother's Day Service begins at 9:15 a.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. Info: 717-694-3025.
TARGET SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen’s Club will hold their monthly Summer Target Shoots with .22 caliber Long Rifle ammunition supplied by the shooter at the club facilities, 5038 Ridge Road, beginning at 1 p.m. For additional information contact any club member.
MOTHER OF METHODISM/Montandon
Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. at Montandon United Methodist Church, Main Street, featuring Susanna Wesley, "Mother of Methodism," portrayed by Rev. Barbara Yorks. All are welcome; wheelchair accessible.
MOTHER'S DAY DINNER/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will serve an all-you-can-eat Mother's Day lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. Meal includes ham, turkey and all the trimmings. Sides will be filling, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw, applesauce and dessert. Cost: $16/adults; $8/ages 5-11. Eat in or takeout. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department. Info: facebook.com/fremontfire100
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jaded Acoustics performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
MONDAY
MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: Pennsylvania Soil, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn all about Pennsylvania soil with the Union County Master Gardeners. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
CELEBRATION/Mifflinburg
School’s (Almost) Out Celebration, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Get together one last time after school this year for games, snacks and fun with friends. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
VOTERS MEETING/Northumberland
Voters of Northumberland County will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 265 Point Drive (Route 11). The group is applying to be affiliated with the League of Women Voters of PA, a non-partisan organization to get voting information to the public. Mary Zimmerman, member of the Lewisburg Area LWVPA, will speak on the topic “Suffrage to Voting-the Birth of the League of Women Voters.”
TALK/Sunbury
Dr. Anthony Ragusea from Evangelical Community Hospital will be in the first floor community room at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., at 6 p.m. to talk about a wide range of emotional, behavioral, and cognitive issues of the brain. Info: 570-286-2461 or degensteinlibrary.org
MAY 16
SOUP & BAKE SALE/Beaver Springs
Election Day soup and bake sale begins at 8 a.m. at the Beaver Springs Senior Center, 55 Elm St. Homemade soup and sandwiches will be available for lunch and take out. Lots of homemade baked goods will be for sale. Info: Tina, 570-658-7333.
POT PIE DINNER/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff's) Lutheran Church, 1491 Armstrong Valley Road, will serve its "primary pot pie dinner" from 3-7 p.m. on Primary Election Day. Includes either ham or chicken pot pie, a vegetable, applesauce, bread and butter, beverage and dessert. Cost: $12/adults, $6/ages 6-12, free for age 6 and younger. Meals can be eaten in or boxed to take home. Quarts of pot pie will also be available for takeout for $10.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
LADIES NIGHT OUT/Lewisburg
UPMC’s Renew You program is hosting a Ladies Night Out, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Chamberlin Iron Front Building, 434 Market St. Women are invited to join a UPMC expert and community partners for an evening of free pampering, fun, and learning. Natasha Alligood-Percoco, M.D., UPMC Magee-Womens in North Central Pa., will also direct a meaningful discussion on the menstruation cycle. UPMC’s Renew You is a free membership program open to everyone ages 18 through 54, designed to motivate and inspire positive lifestyle changes. This program emphasizes total well-being by supporting a healthy mind, body, and spirit through engaging educational events. Attendance for this event is limited; reserve your spot by contacting Kari Kurtz, director, Community Relations, UPMC in North Central Pa., at KurtzKL2@UPMC.edu or 814-274-5550. To learn more about Renew You and to sign-up for a membership, go to UPMC.com/RenewYou.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
TAKE-HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Red, White, and Blue Stars Take-Home Craft at The Public Library for Union County. Get ready for Memorial Day with patriotic stars. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up your supplies. First come first serve while supplies last.
BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book discussion will be Into the Magic Shop by Mark Doty. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rusty Foulke performs 5:30-8 p.m. on the river deck at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, weather permitting. For reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m.
PERFORMANCE/Williamsport
The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Edelstein, will perform at the Community Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. This concert will mark the end of the season, and the program promises to be an unforgettable experience for classical music lovers. Tickets are available by calling 570-326-2424 or online at CACLive.com. Student tickets are free an hour before the show.
MAY 17
PIZZA & HOAGIE ORDER DEADLINE/Laurelton
Get Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas in time for Memorial Day weekend through West End Library’s fundraiser. Available for order are 14-inch hoagies which include Italian, all-American, ham and Swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese. Pizzas are 12-inch and include pepperoni, white, and cheese. Place your order through Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Friday, May 26 after 2:30 p.m. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza are $9 each. Place an order in-person at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, or call 570-922-4773.
TALENT SHOW/Lewisburg
The Live from Lewisburg Variety Show No. 4 comes to the Campus Theatre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments and cash bar. Tickets are available for purchase at www.campustheatre.org.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Shannon from Encompass Health with Geisinger will be taking blood pressure from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
WHAT'S ALL THE HOOPLA/Mifflinburg
What’s all the Hoopla?, 3-4 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn how to search and borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comic books and magazines using Hoopla. (Please note that Hoopla is only accessible to Union County residents). Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255
CONSTITUENT OFFICE HOURS/Selinsgrove
U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will host constituent office hours at state Rep. David Rowe's Selinsgrove office at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3. Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others. No appointments are necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government. Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night hosted by Tim Burns, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Junior Builders Crew meets at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Lego building blocks, wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, Paystixs, cardboard blocks and more. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.