NOV. 1
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for an in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or register online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
HALLOWEEN ON THE AVE./Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University invites the Selinsgrove community to its annual Halloween on the Ave. from 6-8 p.m. on University Avenue between Pine and Broad streets. Students living on the avenue and other clubs and organizations will offer trick-or-treaters candy, games, food and activities, including: Carnival-style games, free snacks, including hot cider and cocoa and hot dogs, small fire pits for making s’mores, SU Dance Team performances at 6:45 and 7:30 p.m., music provided by SU’s own 88.9 WQSU-FM, The Pulse. Susquehanna participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project and will have separate non-food prizes available for children with food sensitivities or allergies.
ALL SAINTS REMEMBRANCE/Shamokin Dam
A time of remembrance for all those who have left this earthly life will be held at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail. It will be an opportunity to light a candle for your loved one, hear words of assurance from scripture and other readings, and have them remembered in a prayer if you wish. This is a time to lift up all the everyday saints who died this year and all those who have gone before us. Those attending are invited to bring a photo of a loved one to display. Info: 570-743-3052.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
NOV. 2
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
MR. STICKY/Freeburg
Mr. Sticky will be at the Freeburg Fire Company from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Place orders by calling 570-374-8881 or 570-374-9641.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
MUSIC, PINOCHLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. and features Pinochle, Hand & Foot, Smart TV with 50s and 60s music. I-Pads available to use at the center.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR CHECK/Middleburg
Deanna from Evangelical Community Hospital will do blood pressure and blood sugar checks from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public program. Info: Chris a call at 570-837-6200.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
VETERAN REPRESENTATIVE/Northumberland
A representative from the Veteran's Association will be available at Northumberland Adult Community Center, 268 Second St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, tatter tots and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289. Wear a face mask when entering the parish center.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
NOV. 3
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM/Bloomsburg
After school held 6-7 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Sara Mika, independent owner of Mock Pie Studio, located in Catawissa, will come to the museum to teach her unique artistic style to children ages 6-12. Pre-registration is required. Class themes include: Roll of the Dice Monsters, Day of the Dead Skulls, Patterned Owls, Collagraph Printmaking, Hand Silhouettes, Symmetrical Paper Tiles and 3D Paper Ornaments. Info: 570-389-9206.
TECH THE HALLS/Laurelton
Tech the Halls, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at The West End Library. Shopping for a tech gadget for yourself or someone else this holiday season? Learn what specs and features to look for when purchasing anything from laptops to TVs to video game systems. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth's Bistro, 412 Market St. Free. Solo piano. Info: 570-523-8088.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PINOCHLE, SKIP-BO, CORN HOLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. and features Pinochle, Hand & Foot, build puzzles, Skip-Bo and corn hole game. I-Pads available to use at the center.
BEGINNER SPANISH/Lewisburg
Instructional Time for Beginner Spanish, 6:15-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor Linda Kandor, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for use of the Spanish language. After class, participants may choose to stay for the 7 p.m. Conversational Spanish class to exercise speaking with others. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR CHECKS/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Deana from Evangelical Hospital will check blood Pressure and blood sugar from 10:30-11:30 a.m. free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss Dear Edward by Ann Napotitano. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
PAPER CIRCUIT PUMPKINS/Mifflinburg
Paper Circuit Pumpkins, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Make a lighted paper jack-o-lantern craft. For grades K-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine Bingo, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Wines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
NOV. 4
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, a game of skill, strategy, and calculation, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels and play Nickel Bingo at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is an open to the public activity — all are welcome. Center opens at 10 a.m. Info: 570-837-6200.
HOLIDAY FUN/Mifflinburg
Holiday Fun With Friends Kids Night Out held 6-9 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. For students in grades 1-5. Call 570-966-7273 to register. Appropriate pajamas are optional.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Gas House Alley w/Appalachian Brewery Tap Take Over, 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
RUMMAGE SALE/Northumberland
A rummage sale held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northumberland Adult Community Center, 268 Second St.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Choir and Chamber Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Free and open to the public. Amy Voorhees, conductor. Singers will perform works by F. Melius Christiansen, Claude Debussy, Stacey Garrop, Stacey Gibbs, Claude LeJeune, Kevin Riehle and others.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Good Little Americans perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck-In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform7-9 p.m. at Iron Wines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
NOV. 5
BIRDWALK/Beaver Springs
The Seven Mountains Chapter of Audubon invites all to its November First Saturday Birdwalk at 9 a.m. meeting at the boat dock at Faylor Lake. Wear hiking boots or shoes and casual clothes. A number of binoculars are available to borrow. Info: info@sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This week's meal is provided by Pine Street Lutheran Church, Danville.
CRAFT FAIR/Danville
A holiday craft fair held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Danville Moose, 458 Mill St. Featuring crafts, food and baked goods, drawings. This is a community service project with all proceeds being donated to Geisinger Children’s Hospital. Sponsored by Women of the Moose Chapter 930. Info: Judy at 570-275-0862 or Sharon at 570-271-1121.
DALE KELLER & FRIENDS/Halifax
Dale Keller and Friends perform at 6:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1844 Armstrong Valley Road. A love offering will be accepted for the group and fellowship with refreshments will follow the program. Info: 717-896-2664.
TEEN REDER'S CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about If it Bleeds by Stephen King. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
CHICKEN POT PIE/Millmont
A drive thru pot pie sale available 3:30 p.m. until sold out at Christ’s United Lutheran “4 Bells” Church, located 3 1/2 miles west of Mifflinburg on PA Route 45. Ham, beef, and chicken pot pie will be available by the quart for $10/each. Advance orders can be made on the website www.4bellschurch.com. Walk or “drive-ins” available. Info: email kim@4bellschurch.com, or call 570-716-5601.
RUMMAGE SALE/Northumberland
A rummage sale held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northumberland Adult Community Center, 268 Second St. Today is $2 for a small bag and $4 for a large bag.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Northumberland
American Legion Post 44 will serve a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out. Dinner will be a half chicken, baked beans and macaroni salad for $10 or $5 for just the chicken. Pre-order by calling 570-452-1922, 570-492-7925 or 570-452-5164. Walk-ins also welcome while supplies last.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Bark at the Moon & Shout at the Devil perform at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8. Advance tickets, $18; or $20 at the door.
OPENING RECEPTION/Selinsgrove
The Lore Degenstein Gallery at Susquehanna University will host the 13th annual Figurative Drawing and Painting Exhibition with an opening reception at 7 p.m. The exhibition runs through Dec. 11. This national, juried visual art competition and exhibition is open to two-dimensional figurative artists who are over the age of 18, working in painting, drawing and printmaking (referencing the human figure). Prizes will be awarded at the opening reception. This year’s juror is Mira Gerard, professor in the Department of Art and Design at East Tennessee State University. The Lore Degenstein Gallery, located in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Choral ensemble will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Free and open to the public. Cody Miller, conductor. Presenting a varied program of music spanning nearly 1,000 years of compositions. Earliest selections include Renaissance motet “Psallite” and “Thee We Adore,” a 13th century Gregorian chant. The chorale will also sing recently composed music, including Eric Whitacre’s “Seal Lullaby,” a piece composed for a prospective Disney movie. The concert will feature two instrumentalists, Hunter Horne ’23 on French horn and Zach Levi, Susquehanna’s director of orchestras, on cello.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jaded performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck-In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Civil Fly performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Wines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
NOV. 6
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough Building, will be open from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6 and 20, and by appointment by calling Karen Burns 570-658-7385. The Kearns carriages, cars, and inventions will be the feature business for the next three months.
VETERANS APPRECIATION/Danville
Veterans Appreciation begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Dr. Honoring our veterans for the freedoms we have. Features performance by KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, a motivational speaker and musical performer, and American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard attends and performs a 21-gun salute and playing of TAPS to honor any departed veterans. After the church service the ladies of the church provide a meal for all who attended the service.
COACH BAG BINGO/Lewisburg
A Coach Bag Bingo fundraiser for the Herr Memorial Library will be held at the New Berlin Youth Center, 3150 New Berlin Mountain Road. Doors open at 1 p.m. and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Tickets for 20 bingo games are $30 online at https://shopsmol.com/product/coach-bag-bingo/ or through Herr Memorial Library. Raffles for other prizes offered at the event. Food is available to purchase at the concession stand. To purchase tickets or for more information visit Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831.
LITTER PICK-UP/Lewisburg
The Sierra Club North Central PA group is organizing a roadside litter clean-up, 8-11 a.m. along Route 15 south of Lewisburg. Safety vests, gloves, litter pick-up tools and trash bags are provided. Sturdy, water-resistant footwear is advised. Meet at the self-storage facility at the intersection of Route 15 and Furnace Road. Rain date: Nov 13. Register online at https://www.sierraclub.org/pennsylvania/north-central-pa
CHICKEN & WAFFLE DINNER/Lewisburg
K9 Hero Haven will host a chicken and waffle benefit dinner, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Moon Banquet Hall, 137 Silver Moon Lane. Raffle drawings at 2 p.m. Catered by Feast of Flavor Catering. Cost: $15/dinner. Dine in and take out available.
PERFORMANCE/McAlisterville
One Heart One Voice will perform at 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road.
MEAT SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will continue their weekly “turkey, ham and hamburger shoots at 1 p.m. at the club facilities located at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided. The shoots are planned to continue through Nov. 20.
PRESENTATION/Middleburg
Guy Graybill, a Paxtonville native and former Middleburg High School history teacher and Snyder County Commissioner, will be the guest speaker for the meeting of the Snyder County Historical Society, to be held in the Historical Society Museum located at 30 E. Market St. A business meeting will begin at 2 p.m. with the program to follow. Refreshments served at the conclusion of the program.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna University Orchestra will perform a concert at 2:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Free and open to the public. Under the direction of Zachary Levi, conductor, the University Orchestra will perform pieces such as “Simple Symphony,” “Concerto Grosso,” “Libertango” and “A Voyage for String Orchestra.”
CASH BINGO/Selinsgrove
Cash Bingo begins at 1 p.m. at 105 S. Market St. Doors open at noon. Food and drinks available. Benefits go towards the 200th anniversary.
COAT GIVEAWAY/Sunbury
A free coat give-a-way will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. 4th St. All donated items will be cleaned by Steininger’s Laundry & Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove. Info: Katrina Mouery at 570-286-5636 or visit www.gsvymca.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rob Brown performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Wines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
NOV. 7
PERFORMANCE/Middleburg
Larry Hayes will sing at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public.
CRAFTING NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Tween/Teen Crafting Night: Memory Pillow, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Create a keepsake out of an old t-shirt or jersey. No sewing needed. Participants are asked to bring a t-shirt to complete the craft. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
NOV. 8
SOUP & BAKE SALE/Beaver Springs
An Election Day Soup and Bake Sale begins at 8 a.m. at the Beaver Springs Senior Center, 55 Elm St. Homemade soup and sandwiches will be available for lunch and take out. Homemade bake goods will also be for sale. Info: 570-658-7333.
SOUP & BAKE SALE/Freeburg
Election Day Soup Sale and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freeburg Community Center. Walk-ins welcome.
PORK & SAUERKRAUT DINNER/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff's) Lutheran Church annual Election Day pork and sauerkraut dinner served 3-7 p.m. at 1491 Armstrong Valley Road. Includes pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, bread and butter, beverage and dessert. Cost: $12/adults; $6/ages 6-12; free for children six and younger. Eat in or take out.
PRESCHOOL & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for an in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or register online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Preservation Hall Jazz Band will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium at Susquehanna University. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band derives its name from Preservation Hall in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Tickets: $20/adults, $15/senior citizens and $5/non-SU students and can be purchased in the campus box office. Located in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby, the box office is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/.
SOUP & SANDWICH SALE/Sunbury
Election Day soup and sandwich sale held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road (Wolfes Crossroads). Quarts and bowls of soup available: Chicken corn, ham and bean, ham and bean with rivels, vegetable beef, and turkey rice. Hamburger barbecue, pulled pork, hot dogs and egg salad available. Eat in or take out.
COAT GIVEAWAY/Sunbury
A free coat give-a-way continues 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. 4th St. All donated items will be cleaned by Steininger’s Laundry & Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove. Info: Katrina Mouery at 570-286-5636 or visit www.gsvymca.org