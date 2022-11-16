NOV. 16
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway from 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Don't arrive before 9:30, there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will again host a “Kids in the Kitchen” series at Forest and Field Demo Kitchen, 1072 Alliance Park Dr. Registration is required. Gingerbread House Decorating will be offered from 6-8 p.m. The class includes a large pre-assembled gingerbread house, royal and cake icing, assorted candies, sugar lay-ons, and much more. The class will feature instruction on making trees, windows, and decorations to make your house a work of art. Recommended for ages 6+, adults are welcome too. Cost to attend is $30. Register at https://bit.ly/bcm-kitchenhouse
PINOCHLE, 50S & 60S MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. for Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Smart TV, 50s and 60s music played on a Smart TV.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Shannon from Geisinger Encompass will stop by Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to check anyone’s blood pressure from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free and open to the public.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
PAINTING WORKSHOP/Mifflinburg
A Painting Workshop "Waterlilies" held noon to 2 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Get in touch with your inner Monet as you paint one of his favorite topics. Cost: $20/member, $25/non-member. Register by calling 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of chicken over rice, fruit cup, peas and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289. Patrons are still encouraged to wear a face mask when entering the parish center.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Junior Builders Crew meets at 4 p.m. every other Wednesday at the Degenstein Community Library. All ages welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There are wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, playstixs, cardboard blocks and more.
STORY TIME, WEE MOVE, BUILDERS CLUB/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, followed by Wee Move at noon and Junior Builders Crew at 4.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Turbotville Publix House.
NOV. 17
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM/Bloomsburg
After school held 6-7 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Sara Mika, independent owner of Mock Pie Studio, located in Catawissa, will come to the museum to teach her unique artistic style to children ages 6-12. Pre-registration is required. Class themes include: Roll of the Dice Monsters, Day of the Dead Skulls, Patterned Owls, Collagraph Printmaking, Hand Silhouettes, Symmetrical Paper Tiles and 3D Paper Ornaments. Info: 570-389-9206.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth's Bistro, 412 Market St. Free. Solo piano. Info: 570-523-8088.
PUZZLES, CORN HOLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. for Pinochle, Skip Bo, Hand & Foot, puzzle building, and corn hole game.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Create a turkey that can become a napkin holder or name card holder for the holiday table during library house at the Public Library for Union County. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
CLASSICAL ENSEMBLE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts welcomes classical ensemble Merz Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center. The Trio features Lee Dionne on piano, Brigid Coleridge on violin and Julia Yang on cello. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
QUARTER BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels and play Nickel Bingo at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
SQUISHY TURKEYS/Mifflinburg
Squishy Turkeys held 4-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Use a few ingredients to create a squishy turkey toy. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
TECH THE HALLS/Mifflinburg
Tech the Halls, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Shopping for a tech gadget for yourself or someone else this holiday season? Learn what specs and features to look for when purchasing anything from laptops to TVs to video game systems. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GARDEN CLUB MEETING/Hummels Wharf
Liz Fulcher of Aromatic Wisdom Institute, Selinsgrove will present the program "Discover (and fall in love with) Hydrosols" at the Nov. 17 meeting of the Susquehanna Garden Club. Fulcher will explain how hydrosols are made from plant based materials and demonstrate their uses. The program is at 1 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. The Public is invited to attend.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30- 3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Selinsgrove
PFLAG Danville/Susquehanna Valley invites family of LGBTQ+ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community age 18+ to meet others for a monthly discussion in person from 7-8 p.m. in Selinsgrove, with the option (advance registration required) to join virtually. All welcome regardless of residence. Info: danvillepflag@gmail.com
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIBRARY EVENTS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library features Knitting Club at 2 p.m. and Library Board meeting at 7. Children's activities: STEAM Lab and Coding Club at 4:30 p.m.
STAND UP COMEDY/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at The Iron Valley Winery.
NOV. 18
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY/Danville
Clothing giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, at Strawberry Ridge Church UCC, 850 Cardinal Road. Mens, ladies and children's clothing including shirts, skirts, dresses, slacks, jeans, shoes, boots and more. Also, coats, jackets and sweatshirts. Some used, most slightly used. Limited number of household items available.
PRESCHOOL STORYHOUR/Elysburg
Thanksgiving Preschool Storyhour begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, a game of skill, strategy, and calculation, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with four comedians and an MC held at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8. Admission: $10 (half price off admission with same evening meal receipt).
LIBRARY EVENTS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library features children's activities: STEM Story Time at 11 a.m., Culinary Kids (registration required by calling 570-286-2461) at 4 p.m. and Dungeons and Dragons at 3:30 p.m. Adult programs: Arm chair aerobics at 10 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Deuce Unplugged performs 7-9 p.m. at The Iron Valley Winery.
NOV. 19
HUNTERS' BLESSING/Allenwood
The White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, will hold a Hunters' Blessing at 10 a.m. Held rain, snow or shine. Pastor Mike Deal will do a short 10 minute blessing. He will be praying for the safety of our hunters and those around them during the hunting season. Snacks will be served.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
JOLLY JAMBOREE/Elysburg
Jolly Jamboree, presented by All Home Days Association, begins with an opening ceremony at Ralpho Township Community Park (entrance to All Home Days). Santa arrives on the firetruck, and Southern Columbia choir and band members will perform some carols. There will also be a tree lighting. Then, Santa will get back on the firetruck to lead a mini parade to the fire company, with several costumed members of the All Home Days Association following behind with dogs dressed up as reindeer. The remainder of the activities for the day will be held at the fire company, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Children can make crafts, play games, and purchase gifts, such as holiday headbands, glasses, and smencils. They will also have the opportunity to take “Selfies with Santa.” Games will include Santa Ski Ball, Reindeer Ringtoss, and Snowman Cornhole. Activities require tickets, which are $1 each. There is also plenty for adults to enjoy, including a table full of baked goods, both ready to eat and pre-packaged, from Ponduce Farms, of Elysburg. Profile Coffee and Roasters Inc. will provide complimentary hot chocolate for children. For the adults, coffee will be available for purchase. At 2 p.m., several groups from Heath’s Dance Crew, of Trevorton, will do live Christmas performances. Pretty Petals, of Paxinos, will also be on site to offer flower arrangement workshops for adults. Also, holding at least 18 raffles for donated items. Also on site will be a food truck, Son of a Butcher, and about 10 vendors, all with holiday items for sale. Vendors will also include several direct selling companies, unique pens, kids’ hair bows, face painting, homemade car smellies, and a vendor who will bring a heat press with which to design t-shirts.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving, volunteers will bring the meal to you. This week's meal is provided by Danville First Baptist Church.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY/Danville
Clothing giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 and 19 at Strawberry Ridge Church UCC, 850 Cardinal Road. Mens, ladies and children's clothing including shirts, skirts, dresses, slacks, jeans, shoes, boots and more. Also, coats, jackets and sweatshirts. Some used, most slightly used. Limited number of household items available.
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Beacon Ministries Free Shop at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., will distribute personal hygiene items from 10 a.m. to noon. Community members in financial need can pick up soap, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby lotion, baby wash, baby shampoo, feminine products, adult diapers/pads, toilet paper, dish soap, and laundry detergents. Enter through entrance at playground. Info: 570-238-5707.
VOLUNTEER WORK DAY/Mifflinburg
A work day held 9 a.m. to noon at R.B. Winter State Park to pick up litter on the adopted 4-mile stretch of Route 192 west of the park. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center on the north side of Halfway Lake. Wear sturdy, water-resistant shoes. Water, snacks, gloves, vests, litter pick-up tools and trash bags will be provided. Have more time? Pack lunch and and join them for a picnic afterward, then stay for their November board meeting. The park is located at 17215 Buffalo Road. Info: visit the Facebook page www.friendsofrbwinter.org
CRAFT SHOW/Milton
A craft show held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crossroads Nazarene Church, intersection of Routes 147 and 45, 71 Nazarene Lane. Wide variety of hand-crafted items. Info: Lori at 570-473-1724. No home party or direct sale vendors. Food stand all day.
BAKE SALE/Milton
The Milton American Legion, Post 71 will have its annual bake goods sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cole's Hardware, Mahoning Street. Get goodies for your Thanksgiving celebration and support the disabled veterans and children's programs provided by the Legion throughout the year.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Charge, Route 35, will host its Table of Grace Food Bank from 3-5 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. There is no charge for items which include canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: 570-539-8915 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
LIVE MUSIC/Muncy
JESSE will be Rockin' the Muncy Moose from 8-11 p.m. $5 cover.
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR/New Columbia
The Odd Fellows Barn First Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10491 River Road. Local crafters, food, drinks, 50/50 raffle, and Santa makes an appearance from noon to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit IOOP Lodge No. 96. Info: Facebook @oddfellowsbarn.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open from 9-11:00 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, distributing household and personal care items. There is also a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on Third Street.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Music Party Night, 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Flip Side Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at the Washingtonville Fire Company. Cost: $10/adults, $5/6-10 years, and free for children 5 years and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
FISH DINNER/Washingtonville
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair is having their haddock fish dinner platter from 3-7 p.m. The dinner is dine in or take out for $15 which includes two fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, roll, cake and drink. Active military will receive their dinner free when card is presented. Info: 570-437-2178.
OLD SCHOOL JAM/Northumberland
An Old School Jam with music from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s held at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the jam held from 8-11 p.m. $5 cover.
CONCERT/Williamsport
The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass Band will present its “Kick Off the Holidays Brass Spectacular” concert at 5 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market St. The 30-member brass and percussion ensemble will perform both modern and traditional holiday season fare. The program will conclude with a sing-a-long including Joy to the World. Tickets are available at the door, $10 adults; $5 students and Victorian Christmas ticket holders. Suitable for all ages. Info: 570-322-0227, https://www.facebook.com/WilliamsportSymphonyOrchestra or williamsportsymphonyorchestra_
NOV. 20
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
SPEAKER/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society will host Rick Kearns as its first guest speaker. Rick is the son of Richard “Abe” and grandson of Charles “Max” Kearns who was the owner of the Kearns Car Company which has been the feature business the last three months. He plans to give a 30-45 minute talk about the Kearns family in Beavertown, which includes the Rhamstines and Spechts. He will be speaking at the St. Paul’s Reformed Church at 127 W. Walnut St., Beavertown, at 3:30 p.m. The Beavertown Historical Society Museum at 111 W. Walnut Street will be open from 1-3 p.m. and for 1 hour after he is finished speaking.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC), will present its fall concert at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ located at 1050 Buffalo Road. The concert is titled “Sing, Sing, Sing” and each piece is about singing. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/students, 5 and under are free. Tickets available at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door.
TURKEY SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will continue its weekly Turkey Shoots at 1 p.m. followed by a club meeting at 3 p.m. for members and all interested parties at the club facilities, 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
BAKE SALE/Milton
The Milton American Legion, Post 71 will have its annual bake goods sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cole's Hardware, Mahoning Street. Get goodies for your Thanksgiving celebration and support the disabled veterans and children's programs provided by the Legion throughout the year.
BREAKFAST/Milton
Breakfast served to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Cost: $9/person with a large menu including two eggs your way, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, home fries with or without onions, white or wheat toast, sausage gravy on home fries or toast, French toast, breakfast burrito, orange juice or cranberry juice, coffee or hot tea. $1 per serving of extra meat. Call ahead at 570-742-4236 if you are part of a large group.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
YOUTH SUICIDE SESSION REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Selinsgrove
A Youth Suicide Prevention and Awareness session for sixth through 12th grades, facilitated by Cheryl Stumpf, MS LPC, will be held 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30 at DQ Grill and Chill, Routes 11-15. Register through the REC in Selinsgrove (570-884-3316), The Jungle Teen Center in Milton (610-504-2170), or For The Cause Teen Center in Berwick (570-483-8336). Registration required before Nov. 20. Hosted by DQ Grill and Chill owner, Simona Lovik, and frozen treats provided.
CHINESE AUCTION/Selinsgrove
A benefit Chinese auction held noon to 3 p.m. at Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company, 713 Bridge St. Food, baked goods, and big ticket items. Proceeds benefit Chuck Bigger "CJ" to help cover bills after recently being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic colorectal cancer.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kevin Regan performs 3-5 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery.
PROGRAM OF THANKSGIVING/Watsontown
A Program of Thanksgiving for Our Many Gifts will be held at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ. Featured will be piano, organ, vocal solos, and handbell choir by local musicians. Artists performing will be Rachel Ludovico, soloist; Benjamin Goertzen, piano; John Ravert Sr., piano and organ; and the Trinity Handbell Choir. All are welcome to attend. There will be a reception following the concert.
NOV. 21
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
COMPOSTING 101/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: Composting 101, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Lori Bartholomew as she discusses how to make a simple and successful compost using everyday household items. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or register online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LEGO CLUB/Mifflinburg
Lego Night for Tweens/Teens, 3:30-5 p.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. Enjoy games, building challenges, and free time to relax and create. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
BOOK CLUB/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Blough-Weis Library and Office of Inclusive Excellence now offer a social justice book club that is open to the local community. The book club will celebrate Banned Books Week (Sept. 18-24) and read articles about the current rise in book banning, particularly the banning of “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, before reading and discussing the book itself. The book club will meet at 5 p.m. in Room 104 of the Blough-Weis Library. For more information visit https://library.susqu.edu/bookclub.
ESL CLASSES/Sunbury
ESL classes, 9-11 a.m. every Monday at Sunbury Municipal Building, 225 Market St. Info: Heather at CSIU, 570-523-1155, ext. 2309 or hhaynos@csiu.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 3-5:30 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Winery, Route 61.
DECORATE TREE & SING CAROLS/Sunbury
Deck The Halls while decorating the Christmas tree and singing Christmas carols along with K.J. Reimensnyder at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: 570-286-2461.
NOV. 22
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for an in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or register online.
STORYTIME/Lewisburg
An evening Thanksgiving Storytime held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a themed evening storytime. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
WII SPORTS FOR TWEENS/Lewisburg
Wii Sports Day for Tweens, 2-4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Grab your friends and come play Wii Sports. From bowling to tennis to golf there is fun to be had. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or register online.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
BLOOD DRIVE/Middleburg
A community blood drive held 1-6 p.m. in the Activity Room at Faith Christian Fellowship, 12 N. Creamery Ave. Call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.
QUARTER BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels and play Nickel Bingo at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
LIBRARY ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. features children's program: Story Time at 11 a.m. and Wee Cooking (registration required by calling 570-286-2461; adult program: arm chair aerobics at 10 a.m.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.