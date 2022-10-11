TUESDAY
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES, QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., opens at 9 a.m. for Pinochle, Hand & Foot, and puzzle building. Quarter Bingo begins at 5 p.m. and open to the public. i-Pads available to use at the Center.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WOOLLY WORM PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Woolly Worm Program held 6-7:30 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Enjoy fun games, activities, and woolly worm races. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime presented 10-11 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
BOOK CLUB/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Blough-Weis Library and Office of Inclusive Excellence now offer a social justice book club that is open to the local community. The book club will celebrate Banned Books Week (Sept. 18-24) and read articles about the current rise in book banning, particularly the banning of “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, before reading and discussing the book itself. The book club will meet Oct. 11 and Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. in Room 104 of the Blough-Weis Library. For more information visit https://library.susqu.edu/bookclub.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
WRITERS NETWORK/State College
The Nittany Valley Writers Network will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Schlow Library's Community Room. Award-winning thriller and mystery writer, J.L. Delozier, will celebrate the Oct. 18 release of her fifth novel, The Photo Thief, with a lively discussion about her path to publication and how to establish a writing career. The Nittany Valley Writers' Network is a sharing, supportive community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience. Info: Dave at dmarvin14@msn.com.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
POKENO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 9:30, lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., opens at 9 a.m. for Pinochle, Hand & Foot, build puzzles, and adult coloring. Nickel Bingo begins at 11 a.m. i-Pads available to use at the Center.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime presented 9:30-10 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
OPEN PLAYTIME/Lewisburg
Kids Build — Open Playtime, 1-4 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Use your imagination and the library’s building sets to construct and create your own castles, fortresses, towers and more. For ages 6-10.
PUZZLES, GAMES, BINGO/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Bring nickels and play Nickel Bingo at 10:30 a.m. after the monthly business meeting at 9 a.m. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. More info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan held 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LUNCH, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry by Fredrik Backman. Each month the group selects and discusses a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., open at 9 a.m. for Pinochle, Hand & Foot, build puzzles, and Skip-Bo. i-Pads available to use at the Center.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL/Lewisburg
Transitions of PA will hold a Candlelight Vigil in remembrance of the victims that have lost their lives to domestic violence at 7 p.m. at Hufnagle Park with guest speaker Stacy Richards, County Commissioner. Info: Facebook @transitionsofpa or transitionsofpa.org.
BEGINNER SPANISH/Lewisburg
Instructional Time for Beginner Spanish held 6:15-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor Linda Kandor, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for use of the Spanish language. After class, participants may choose to stay for the 7 p.m. Conversational Spanish class to exercise speaking with others. Additional one-on-one meetings can be scheduled with Linda. For adults. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Conversational Spanish, 7-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Linda Kander, Spanish Language Coach, provides an informal setting to learn or to brush up on your skills. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For adults. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 7-9 p.m. at Pineknotter Brewing.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will host a free community dinner from 5:-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Eat-in or take-out. Meal includes pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, and dessert.
DONATION DROP OFF/Selinsgrove
The 11th annual fall yard sale fundraiser held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Seeking the following gently used items: housewares, home decor items, small furniture, small appliances, toys, CDs and DVDs only, craft and sewing items. Cannot accept: books, stuffed animals, clothing, infant furniture, large/upholstered furniture. Donation drop off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13. Cannot accept donations at any other times. Info: Janis Gemberling, 570-847-3815 or janisgem55@gmail.com. Benefits Snyder County Libraries.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will host their annual yard sale from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Featuring many items including housewares, home and holiday décor, toys, craft items, small appliances, furniture, garden items and much more. All proceeds benefit the Degenstein Community Library.
BANQUET, NICKEL BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features it's Anniversary Banquet at 11:30 a.m., Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2 p.m.
EXERCISE, CASINO TRIP/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, lunch at 11:30, card party at 12:30 p.m., and casino trip (no bingo).
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Christopher Norris at its Coffee Hour at 10am. Norris will be speaking on the ‘Irish Language in Ireland’. The program will be held in the Community Room of the Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St. The lecture is free and open to the public. Info: 570.326.3326 or www.tabermuseum.org
FRIDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CHINESE AUCTION/Beavertown
The West Snyder Rotary Club is holding its 18th annual Chinese auction from 6-8 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Rescue Hose Company. Drawing is at 1 p.m. and winners need not be present. If not present, you may pick up your winnings at Benner’s Trophy Outlet after 4 p.m. Oct. 15 or between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents “I Know What’s Best For You: Stories of Reproductive Freedom,” based on the 2022 book, at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Free admission, no tickets needed. Donations will benefit theatre and The Brigid Alliance. Info: riverstagetheatre.org or gofundme.com/riverstage-iknowwhatsbest.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime meets 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A special Museum event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders. The Museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all. These programs are sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. This event is recommended for all ages and registration is required. Purchase a ticket for each family member attending, 1 year and older. Register at: https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
ORCHESTRA/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the Scottish Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center. Renowned violinist Nicola Benedetti will be featured. They will perform: Anna Clyne’s “Stride;” Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, “Scottish.” Tickets are $35/adults, $28/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $25/youth 18 and under, $25/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $25/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
YARD SALE/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the building. Clothing will be $5/bag and other housewares, decorations, books, etc. will be marked. Rain or shine. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
CHICKEN DINNER/Milton
A take out only filled chicken breast dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh corn, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert served 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Cost: $14.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with four comedians and an MC held at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10 cover charge; same evening meal recipe receives 1/2 price off admission.
YARD SALE FUNDRAISER/Selinsgrove
The 11th annual fall yard sale fundraiser held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Info: Janis Gemberling, 570-847-3815 or janisgem55@gmail.com. Benefits Snyder County Libraries.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Nick's Unplugged performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will host their annual yard sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first floor of the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Featuring many items including housewares, home and holiday décor, toys, craft items, small appliances, furniture, garden items and much more. All proceeds benefit the Degenstein Community Library.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
RedNeck Jamz provides entertainment 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brandon Barnhart, Electric Piano Man performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
SATURDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CHINESE AUCTION/Beavertown
The West Snyder Rotary Club's 18th annual Chinese auction continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rescue Hose Company. Drawing is at 1 p.m. and winners need not be present. If not present, you may pick up your winnings at Benner’s Trophy Outlet after 4 p.m. today or between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
PAWTOBER/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold Pawtober from noon to 4 p.m., featuring free adoptions of kittens, cats, dogs and any puppies if available. There will also be food trucks and vendors at the shelter along Bloom Road. There will be free rabies and distemper vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. W&L Subaru is sponsoring the vaccines. Vendors will include 3 Dog Vino, alcohol infused cupcakes, Java Mama, tacos, ice cream and Peculiar Porcelain Dolls. Kids games will include pumpkin painting, corn hole and Halloween tattoos. There will also be raffle baskets. People interested in adopting a dog should bring their dog along and proof of vaccines. Cardboard carriers will be available for $5 for cats and kittens. The usual adoption fee for kittens is $150 and $85 for adult cats. Dogs fees are usually $150-$300.
CHICKEN & WAFFLE DINNER/Danville
Trinity United Church of Christ at Strawberry Ridge located at 850 Cardinal Road, (near Washingtonville PP&L plant) will host a homestyle chicken and waffle dinner from 1-5 p.m. Dine in or take-out. Cost: $12/adults; $6/children ages 6-12 and free for children under 6. If possible, take-outs bring a box, container or bag for your meals.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed 11 a.m. until food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This week's meal is provided by the Bastian and McDonough families.
WALK TO REMEMBER/Fayetteville
Sweet Grace Ministries will host an awareness and fundraising event, the 11th annual Sweet Walk to Remember from 2:30-7:30 p.m. at Norlo Park. There will also be a virtual program for those unable to attend in person — live streamed via YouTube with more information available at registration. The event seeks to raise awareness, funds and resources to support Sweet Grace Ministries, a Chambersburg-based nonprofit that helps families dealing with infant loss. A program will include speakers, reading of names, candle lighting, and a one-mile walk beginning at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. On-site registration and check in will begin at 2:30 p.m. that day. To register or donate, visit: http://sweetgraceministries.com
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM GIVEAWAY/Lewisburg
Beacon Ministries Free Shop at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., will distribute personal hygiene items from 1-3 p.m. Community members in need can pick up soap, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby lotion, baby wash, baby shampoo, feminine products, adult diapers/pads, toilet paper, dish soap, and laundry detergents. Enter through church office doors. Info: 570-238-5707.
LET'S VOTE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) in partnership with the Mauch Millennial Project of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA) will share a unique programming opportunity Let’s Vote from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum. The LWVLA will be donating an item from the LCM wishlist. Throughout the day, children will make campaign posters to encourage others to vote for their favorite item. In the weeks leading up to the general election, visitors to the Museum can vote for their favorite item, and the one with the most votes will be purchased by the League and donated to the Museum for children to enjoy during each visit. In addition to other hands-on activities, the LWVLA will be helping adults register for the upcoming election and answering questions. Recommended for children 6 and up and is free with general admission or membership. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents “I Know What’s Best For You: Stories of Reproductive Freedom,” based on the 2022 book, at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Free admission, no tickets needed. Donations will benefit theatre and The Brigid Alliance. Info: riverstagetheatre.org or gofundme.com/riverstage-iknowwhatsbest.
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council will present Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. A number of artists will be present today from noon to 4 p.m. to meet and greet. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
ARTIST PAINTS MURAL/Lewisburg
Artist Steve Gibson will create an outdoor temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park, in Lewisburg. Gibson will be painting a mural on 18 of The Piers, an arc of 32 concrete monoliths. Gibson plans to be on site painting the mural in October. In conjunction with Lewisburg's Stroll Through the Arts, the public is invited to Stroll down to the Piers from noon to 4 p.m. today to watch him at work.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 3-6 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50s-60s music and door prizes. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
ELECTION INFORMATION FOR KIDS/Lewisburg
An election year allows us to talk with children about fairness and making decisions as a group. Thanks to a League of Women Voters donation, families and children can practice making their voices heard and drop by the Lewisburg Children's Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to choose a new exhibit toy to be added to the Museum. Throughout the day, children will make campaign posters to encourage others to vote for their favorite toy, chosen from the LCM Wishlist. Banners will be placed on display throughout the Museum in the weeks leading up to the general election in November. Guests to the museum will vote on their favorite and the League will donate the item with the most votes. The League will also be on hand to answer questions and provide opportunities for voter registration. The program is recommended for children 6 and older and is free with general admission or membership.
CLEAN WATER CELEBRATION/Lewisburg
As a way to mark the 50th anniversary of the national Clean Water Act, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, with support from the Degenstein Foundation, is holding a Clean Water Celebration in Lewisburg. Included in the experience will be A free slate of events focused on community interaction in Lewisburg's Hufnagle Park from 10 a.m. to noon including presentations, hands-on activities, live music and other opportunities. A special screening of the new documentary "American River" begins at 12:45 p.m. at the Campus Theatre with filmmaker Scott Morris in attendance. A panel discussion featuring Morris and local Susquehanna River experts will follow the film. Cost: $10/ticket. Info: MiddleSusquehannaRiverkeeper.org.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Milton
A drive thru chicken barbecue available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out at Crossroads Nazarene Church. Cost: $11/meal and $7 for chicken only. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Alaska work and witness projects. Preorders available by contacting Lori Klinger at 570-473-1724.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Charge, Route 35, will host its Table of Grace Food Bank from 3-5 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. There is no charge for items which include canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: 570-539-8915 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open from 9-11:00 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, distributing household and personal care items. There is also a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on Third Street.
BRUNCH/Northumberland
American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary, 309 Point Township Dr., will serve their monthly all-you-can-eat brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $12/adults and $6/children under 12. To benefit a Northumberland County veteran in need and in conjunction with Montour County Motorcycle Club ride.
BENEFIT MOTORCYCLE RIDE/Northumberland
Montour Motorcycle Riders will host a benefit ride for Rick Dandes, Vietnam veteran — Air Force Medic. Rick is a longtime reporter for The Daily Item. Also a poker run and 50/50. Registration from 8-11 a.m. at American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Dr. Breakfast buffet available during registration. Cost: $20/person for the benefit ride which includes a pork chop dinner. Open to the public for breakfast/dinner for $12.
LIVE MUSIC/Pitman
Apple Festival with live music by Christ T Harp and the All Star Players with Stu Shrawder, Mick Edinger, Dave Schneider performing 10 a.m. to noon and followed by Blue River Soul from 1-4 p.m. at Kenny Stehr & Sons, 29 Kettle Road. Free parking, no cover, vendors, corn maze, coffee truck and beer wagon. Info: 570-648-8095
YARD SALE FUNDRAISER/Selinsgrove
The 11th annual fall yard sale fundraiser held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Info: Janis Gemberling, 570-847-3815 or janisgem55@gmail.com. Benefits Snyder County Libraries.
HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town led by Don Ulrich starting at 10 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour long and feature the south side of Market Street in downtown Selinsgrove — events and people in Selinsgrove’s rich historical past as they occurred in the center of town. The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting. For public safety, participants are asked to stay on the sidewalk during the tour. This will be the last tour until the spring.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Vaughn Hummel performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eighty6 Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will host their annual yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon on the first floor of the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Featuring many items including housewares, home and holiday décor, toys, craft items, small appliances, furniture, garden items and much more. All proceeds benefit the Degenstein Community Library.
BAZAAR/Sunbury
A fall bazaar and bake sale held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. Kitchen opens at 10 a.m. A basket auction begins at 11 a.m. Benefits mission trip. Info: 570-286-7036.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Alex and Fiddle performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at the Washingtonville Fire Company. Cost: $10/adults, $5/6-10 years, and free for children 5 years and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
FREE MOVIE/Watsontown
A free showing of the movie, “Dolphin Tales 2” begns at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Kidz Inc Puppet Home in Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center followed by activities from 1-5 p.m. Admission for the activities is $7. Free popcorn and drink for everyone will be offered. Doors open at 12:45 p.m.
QUIZZO/Williamsport
Quizzo at the Taber will be held 6-9 p.m. at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County, 858 W. Fourth St. Cost: $10/person. Reservations requested but not required. Teams of up to six people may compete. Beer and wine will be available, and soda and other refreshments will be offered throughout the night. Doors open at 6 p.m., with game officially starting at 7. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SUNDAY
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents “I Know What’s Best For You: Stories of Reproductive Freedom,” based on the 2022 book, at 2:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Free admission, no tickets needed. Donations will benefit theatre and The Brigid Alliance. Info: riverstagetheatre.org or gofundme.com/riverstage-iknowwhatsbest.
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council's Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists continues in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
MEAT SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will continue its weekly “Turkey, Ham and Hamburger Shoots” at 1 p.m. at their club facilities located at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
ARTWORK/Mifflinburg
Local artist Cindy Kelly will be showing her art work at Gutelius House Museum from 1-4 p.m. She is a member of Bald Eagle Art League and Lycoming Art Student League. Her work is mainly in oils, colored pencils, and pen and ink. She enjoys drawing Native Americans, landscapes and animals. Meet the artist and view her art work at Fifth and Green streets.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
BREAKFAST/Milton
Breakfast served to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Cost: $9/person with a large menu available. Call ahead at 570-742-4236 if you are part of a large group.
TOURS/Northumberland
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie Wicher and Tim Burns perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
DIA DE MUERTOS PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will present Tera Bush at 2 p.m., explaining one of the biggest and most-followed rituals of Mexican families, Dia de Muertos. This phrase translates to ‘Day of the Dead’, a celebration to honor departed loved ones. The presentation will be held in the Community Room. It is free and open to the public. Info: 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
MONDAY
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council's Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists continues in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
TREATS & TRIVIA/Mifflinburg
Teen Fall Treats and Trivia held 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Make and eat some sweet fall treats while you show off what you know. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
OCT. 18
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council's Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists continues in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime presented 10-11 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime presented 9:30-10 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUMPKIN WINE GLASSES/Lewisburg
Pumpkin Wine Glasses at The Public Library for Union County. These beautiful pumpkin wine glasses are perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving centerpieces. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up a wine glass. Available while supplies last. Please note that these are for decorating purposes only.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will continue with a hybrid presentation by Robin Stelly, state organizer with the PA Health Access Network (PHAN). Her talk, “Affordable Health Care in PA: An Advocacy Challenge” will focus on the strengths and weaknesses of healthcare provisions of The Inflation Reduction Act, and what’s coming at the state level. Hear about PHAN’s policy priorities which include affordable prescription medications, affordable healthcare for all, surprise medical bills, long-term health care costs, oral health and rural health access. The meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting (in person or virtual) at noon, at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, and virtually on the Zoom meeting platform. Those wishing to participate virtually, i.e. via Zoom, must send an indication of their plans to attend remotely, requesting a link to the meeting, by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com no later than Oct. 16. Open to members and the general public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels and play Nickel Bingo at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is an open to the public activity.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
WING NIGHT/Milton
CHRISTIAN COLLEGE FAIR/Milton
The National Christian College Fair will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road. College representatives from many of the leading Christian colleges in the nation will be available at the school to assist students and families with college planning. A financial aid representative will also be available to answer questions and provide information. Info: Beth George at 570-742-2638.
BINGO/New Berlin
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
FLU EDUCATION/Selinsgrove
A Department of Health nurse will be educating on the seasonal flu at 10 a.m. at the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
BINGO/Sunbury
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.