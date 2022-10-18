OCT. 18
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council's Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists continues in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime presented 10-11 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime presented 9:30-10 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUMPKIN WINE GLASSES/Lewisburg
Pumpkin Wine Glasses at The Public Library for Union County. These beautiful pumpkin wine glasses are perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving centerpieces. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up a wine glass. Available while supplies last. Please note that these are for decorating purposes only.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will continue with a hybrid presentation by Robin Stelly, state organizer with the PA Health Access Network (PHAN). Her talk, “Affordable Health Care in PA: An Advocacy Challenge” will focus on the strengths and weaknesses of healthcare provisions of The Inflation Reduction Act, and what’s coming at the state level. Hear about PHAN’s policy priorities which include affordable prescription medications, affordable healthcare for all, surprise medical bills, long-term health care costs, oral health and rural health access. The meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting (in person or virtual) at noon, at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, and virtually on the Zoom meeting platform. Those wishing to participate virtually, i.e. via Zoom, must send an indication of their plans to attend remotely, requesting a link to the meeting, by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com no later than Oct. 16. Open to members and the general public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels and play Nickel Bingo at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is an open to the public activity.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
CHRISTIAN COLLEGE FAIR/Milton
The National Christian College Fair will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road. College representatives from many of the leading Christian colleges in the nation will be available at the school to assist students and families with college planning. A financial aid representative will also be available to answer questions and provide information. Info: Beth George at 570-742-2638.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
FLU EDUCATION/Selinsgrove
A Department of Health nurse will be educating on the seasonal flu at 10 a.m. at the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
OCT. 19
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. will hold a food giveaway, 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday of the month. Don't arrive before 9:30, there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will again host a “Kids in the Kitchen” series at Forest and Field Demo Kitchen, 1072 Alliance Park Dr. Registration is required. Spooky Spider Treats will be held from 6-8 p.m. Kids will learn how to make delicious and spooky spider truffles with Rose in Bloom Candies. These allergen-friendly delectables will please everyone. Ingredients for this class are vegan and gluten-free (soy is present in the candies). All participants take home their own spider truffles. Recommended for ages 8+ and adults are welcome. Cost to attend is $30. Register at https://bit.ly/bcm-kitchenspider
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council's Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists continues in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of: Salisbury steak, salad, green beans and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask when entering the parish center.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECK/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center offers blood pressure checks for free every third Wednesday of the month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free and open to the public. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Today: Fire Department. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
OCT. 20
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth's Bistro, 412 Market St. Free. Solo piano. Info: 570-523-8088.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council's Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists continues in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
CHESS FOR KIDS/Lewisburg
Chess for Kids, 4-5:30 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. If your child enjoys playing chess, wants to learn more, has some experience, or would like to improve, sign up for the library’s chess club. Parents welcome. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TRAVELS TO ISRAEL/Lewisburg
Travel to Israel through pictures and stories from someone who has been there and has come back forever changed. Jerusalem Pilgrim, Josh Yorks, is bringing the Holy Land to life through 10 books worth of pictures, a slide show, and even plenty of artifacts you can handle yourself at 7 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library's Reading Room, 18 Market St. Books and book signings available following the event. Refreshments served.
BEGINNER SPANISH/Lewisburg
Instructional Time for Beginner Spanish held 6:15-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor Linda Kandor, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for use of the Spanish language. After class, participants may choose to stay for the 7 p.m. Conversational Spanish class to exercise speaking with others. Additional one-on-one meetings can be scheduled with Linda. For adults. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Conversational Spanish, 7-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Linda Kander, Spanish Language Coach, provides an informal setting to learn or to brush up on your skills. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For adults. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL/Middleburg
Transitions of PA is holding a Candlelight Vigil in remembrance of the victims that have lost their lives to domestic violence at 7 p.m. at Charles Park, with guest speakers Michael Piecuch, District Attorney and Lacy Kreider, Victim Witness Coordinator. Info: Facebook @transitionsofpa or transitionsofpa.org.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
ONLINE SHOPPING SAFETY/Mifflinburg
Online Shopping Safety presented 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn the best practices for shopping and buying items online. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Selinsgrove
PFLAG Danville/Susquehanna Valley invites family of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community age 18+ to meet others for a monthly discussion in person in Selinsgrove, with the option (advance registration required) to join virtually. All welcome regardless of residence. For details, contact danvillepflag@gmail.com
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DISCUSSION, EXERCISE, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 9:30, chair exercises at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
STAND-UP COMEDY/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
OCT. 21
HAUNTED HAYRIDE/Bannerville
Haunted Hayride held 7-10 p.m. at the Bannerville Fire Company. Cost: $10/18 and older; $8/ages 13-17; $6/ages 5-12; and free for age five and younger. Info: 570-658-6477, Denise at 570-492-2699 or Derek at 717-250-8821. Handicapped capability.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council's Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists continues in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime meets 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
RUMMAGE & SOUP SALE/Milton
A rummage and soup sale held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street. A $2 bag day held Oct. 22 (bags provided). Soup is $6/quart and $3/pint.
RUMMAGE SALE/Milton
A rummage sale held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Food and refreshment will be available.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
OPEN HOUSE RESERVATION DEADLINE/Selinsgrove
An Open House held 5-8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Residents of the Selinsgrove area (Snyder County) are invited to learn what they offer or how you can become involved at the senior center. RSVP by Oct. 21 by calling 570-374-4170.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stick & Bryan perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DINNER THEATER SHOW/Sunbury
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization is hoping to answer the question “Who says crime doesn’t pay?” in the comedy “DelVal Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber, at The Packer House, 24 N. 3rd St. Reservations are required for this dinner theater show, and can be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374. Tickets are $45 and include dinner and the show, non-alcoholic beverage service, tax and gratuity. A cash bar will be available. For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Lizz Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 10, lunch at 11:30, Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
StarMaker Karaoke, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Lo Brau performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Sunbury
Food distribution of food provided by Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held 4-6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. Info: 570-286-7036.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
TnT Sounds provides entertainment 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. No cover.
PIEROGI SALE/Watsontown
The Watsontown Guild is selling its famous potato-cheese pierogis from 3-7 p.m. at Lingle’s Market. Cost: $6/dozen. Made fresh, ready to cook or freeze. For advance orders call 570-538-2155, leave a message, and you will be contacted.
OCT. 22
HAUNTED HAYRIDE/Bannerville
Haunted Hayride held 7-10 p.m. at the Bannerville Fire Company. Cost: $10/18 and older; $8/ages 13-17; $6/ages 5-12; and free for age five and younger. Info: 570-658-6477, Denise at 570-492-2699 or Derek at 717-250-8821. Handicapped capability.
APPLE DUMPLING SALE/Beaver Springs
An apple dumpling sale held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beaver Springs Fire Company, 1015 Center Ave. Cost: $4/each. Place an order by contacting any member, Facebook, by emailing admin@beaverspringsfire.com or phoning 570-658-2311. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving, volunteers will bring the meal to you. This week's meal is provided by Shiloh United Church of Christ
MUSIC & MISSIONS/Herndon
The churches of the Koinonia Ministerium will host "A Time of Music and Missions" with David Michael Carillo at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's UCC, 1473 Urban Road. Interweaving beloved hymns, worship songs and his own compositions, Pastor David Michael shares about the challenges of living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and other learning disabilities. He will also be sharing the incredible story of how the Lord called him to be a "Musicianary" to Latvia, and the joys and challenges he faces in the mission field of the former Soviet Country. A love offering will be received. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the Narthex following the concert.
PERFORMACE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Micaela Taylor and her Los Angeles-based contemporary dance ensemble, The TL Collective, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center, Bucknell University. The company is known for its fusion of contemporary dance and theatrical hip-hop, including elements of groove and acrobatics accompanied by high-level athleticism. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Special rate for local youth dancers and dance studios: youth are $5 and the accompanying parent/guardian is $15. Use Coupon Code DRIFT at checkout, after selecting seats. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Arts Council's Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of talented local artists concludes in downtown Lewisburg. More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs. From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste. The seven day event offers visitors plenty of time to browse the artwork on display in store windows and inside businesses. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
FOOD DRIVE/Lewisburg
The Valley Ethical Society has scheduled a Homeless Shelter Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon at the East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road. Donations will go to Haven Ministry Homeless Shelter, on South Front Street, Sunbury to help keep their emergency food pantry well stocked. The Ethical Society will accept non-perishable boxed items, canned/jar foods, spices and herbs. Other donation items that are always in need: First Aid and over the counter products (Tylenol, cold medicine, etc.), feminine products, bedding for full and twin sized beds, towels, cleaning products, clothing for all ages, new underwear, and new socks. Info: info@susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org
SEWING SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Sewing Saturday held 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Come learn some new skills or practice old ones with a needle and thread. Go home with a seasonally themed decor item for your kitchen. For ages 6-12. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
HEART WALK/Lewisburg
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk returns to Lewisburg at 9 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. Featuring the heart walk and health fair to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds, and encourage physical activity. To register, visit www.heart.org/NEPAwalk.
TURKEY SUPPER/Millerstown
A turkey supper served 4-7 p.m. at Turkey Valley UM Church, 13606 Route 235. Cost is by donation.
RUMMAGE & SOUP SALE/Milton
A rummage and soup sale held 9 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street. A $2 bag day held (bags provided). Soup is $6/quart and $3/pint.
RUMMAGE SALE/Milton
A rummage sale held 9 a.m. to noon at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Food and refreshment will be available.
FALL FESTIVAL/Mount Carmel
A fall festival held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along South Oak St. Featuring free admission, more than 65 vendors and food trucks, a petting zoo for children, and at least seven food trucks and four dessert vendors. Entertainment provided by Patrick Motto from the band Upper Cutt, from noon to 3 p.m. in front of Catino’s. Info: Mount Carmel Downtown Inc. facebook page
VINTAGE DRUM SHOW/Selinsgrove
The 25th annual Pennsylvania Vintage Drum Show and Sale will be held at the Selinsgrove VFW, US Route 522 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage drum dealers from a variety of states will be on hand with hundreds of drums, cymbals and drum related items for show and sale. This is the second longest running vintage drum show in the United States. Info: 570-988-0655, or email drummerboy@evenlink.com. $5 admission at the door with door prizes available. Also, a consignment area available for anyone with drums for sale.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allen Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ & Tim perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DINNER THEATER SHOW/Sunbury
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization is hoping to answer the question “Who says crime doesn’t pay?” in the comedy “DelVal Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber, at The Packer House, 24 N. 3rd St. Reservations are required for this dinner theater show, and can be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374. Tickets are $45 and include dinner and the show, non-alcoholic beverage service, tax and gratuity. A cash bar will be available. For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Lizz Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
APPLE BUTTER BOIL & SOUP Sale/Upper Augusta Township
The Klinesgrove United Methodist Church annual apple butter boil and soup sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, Church Road between Riverside and Sunbury, just off Mile Hill Road. Apple butter by the pint and soup by the quart will be available while supplies last. There will also be a lunch stand with food and a craft area with unique and creative crafts for sale. Info: 570-275-0917.
FISH DINNER/Washingtonville
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair is having their "Haddock Fish Dinner Platter" from 3-7 p.m. at the Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds. Dine in or take out for $15 which includes two fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll cake and drink. Active military will receive their dinner free. You must have your card. Info: 570-437-2178.
OCT. 23
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough Building, will be open from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 23, Nov. 6 and 20, and by appointment by calling Karen Burns 570-658-7385. The Kearns carriages, cars, and inventions will be the feature business for the next three months.
FAMILY FUN FEST/Lewisburg
Fall Family Fun Fest held 3-5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St. Free event for kids ages 2 & up (sponsored by the First Presbyterian Youth Group). Games, crafts, treats, scavenger hunt. Remember to wear your costume. Call 570-524-4419 for more information and text 585-714-3043 to RSVP.
MEAT SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will continue its weekly “turkey, ham and hamburger shoots” at 1 p.m. at the club facilities located at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
REVIVAL SERVICES/Middleburg
Revival services with speaker Michael Moore begins at the 9 a.m. worship service followed by a meal at 5:30 p.m. and revival services at 7 p.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road.
PRESENTATION/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will present a moving new composition called “Love” at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The performance will feature two audience favorite soloists: soprano Lynn Eustis and baritone Daniel Teadt. Includes 10 movements, each of which is dedicated in honor or in memory of someone who is connected to the SVC and had a significant impact on the organization. There are dedications to Cyril Stretansky, Joanne Wilson, Rev. John J. Dromazos, Paul and Betty Keene, Harriet Bresenhan, Martha Zeller, John Goldsmith, Margarita Morales Kearns, Daniel Payn, The Anderson/Bowen/Payn Family, Ruth Anderson, and Robert Gronlund. Seating for this one-time-only engagement is limited. Tickets: $25/adults and student tickets are $10, available at SVCMusic.org or by calling 570-547-0455. Youth under the age of 12 are admitted free. Info: SVCMusic.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mel Rivers and Sunbury Slim perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PIEROGI SALE/Watsontown
The Watsontown Guild is selling its famous potato-cheese pierogis from 8 a.m. until sold out at Lingle’s Market. Cost: $6/dozen. Made fresh, ready to cook or freeze. For advance orders call 570-538-2155, leave a message, and you will be contacted.
MESSAGE FROM COMBAT VETERANS/Williamsport
Words of Warriors video presentation, consisting of interviews with local combat veterans and family members as well as music by the Repasz Band, poetry reading and a talk on suicide, will be presented 3-5 p.m. at the Williamsport Community Arts Center. A reception will be held afterwards for veterans and their family members. There will also be music by a veteran guitar group and veteran artwork. Register by calling 570-327-5281 or at WordsOfWarriors1023@gmail.com
OCT. 24
ONLINE SHOPPING SAFETY/Lewisburg
Online Shopping Safety presented 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn the best practices for shopping and buying items online. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
REVIVAL SERVICES/Middleburg
Revival services with speaker Michael Moore and Chosen Road continue at 7 p.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road.
TEEN SCARY MOVIE NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Teen Scary Movie Night held 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Have a scary good time watching a movie down in the teen space. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Political science scholar Christina Boyd will present the lecture Women in the Federal Judiciary: Trends in Selection and Decisions at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. Boyd’s lecture will focus on the federal judiciary — from the U.S. Supreme Court down to the federal trial courts — and how the judges serving in it play an important role in crafting law and resolving disputes.
OCT. 25
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
HALLOWEEN SHOW/Lewisburg
The Bucknell University Chemistry Club will offer a Halloween treat with the in-person return of its annual Halloween Show at 7 p.m. at McDonnell amphitheater. In addition to the show, there will also be activity tables for children and families starting at 5:30 p.m. on Swartz Hall patio, near the amphitheater. The event will give participants a chance to get their hands dirty and learn more about the chemistry behind the tricks they’ll see on stage.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime presented 10-11 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
REVIVAL SERVICES/Middleburg
Revival services with speaker Michael Moore and Chosen Road continue at 7 p.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road.
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.