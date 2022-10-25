OCT. 25
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
QUARTER BINGO, PINOCHLE, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., opens at 9 a.m. with Pinochle, hand & foot, puzzles. The public is invited to play Quarter Bingo at 5 p.m. iPads are available to use at the center.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
HALLOWEEN SHOW/Lewisburg
The Bucknell University Chemistry Club will offer a Halloween treat with the in-person return of its annual Halloween Show at 7 p.m. at McDonnell amphitheater. In addition to the show, there will also be activity tables for children and families starting at 5:30 p.m. on Swartz Hall patio, near the amphitheater. The event will give participants a chance to get their hands dirty and learn more about the chemistry behind the tricks they’ll see on stage.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime presented 10-11 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
REVIVAL SERVICES/Middleburg
Revival services with speaker Michael Moore and Chosen Road continue at 7 p.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
OCT. 26
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD CLASS/Elysburg
An Identity Theft and Fraud Class begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. Learn strategies to protect yourself from identity theft and fraud. No preregistration necessary. This free class is sponsored and presented by M&T Bank, Elysburg.
PINOCHLE, BUSINESS MEETING/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., opens at 9 a.m. with Pinochle, hand & foot, Smart TV Flying Over Italy, and a business meeting. iPads are available to use at the center.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime presented 9:30-10 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
REVIVAL SERVICES/Middleburg
Revival services with speaker Michael Moore and Chosen Road conclude at 7 p.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Scarlet, a nutritionist, will talk at 10:30 about what’s new in regards to diets and foods. All are welcome and this is a free and open to the public program. Any questions, give Chris a call at 570-837-6200.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, officer's meeting at 10:30, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
OCT. 27
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
SILENT AUCTION & OPEN HOUSE/Danville
A silent auction and open house with refreshments held 3-10 p.m. at the Montour County Democratic Headquarters at 583 Mill St., during the Danville Halloween Parade. Browse the prize tables including a flat screen TV, gift certificates and merchandise from local vendors and a life-size John Fetterman cutout starting at 3.
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
Cooking with Friends, 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Find a harvest-themed recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
BOARD MEETING/Lewisburg
The Fall Library Board Meeting held 7-8:15 p.m. at the Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St. Board members and "Friends of The Himmelreich" are welcome to join this fourth quarter Board meeting" in the Reading Room. Help continue planning for the upcoming holiday season and the coming New Year 2023. Items to be reviewed and discussed: The Christmas Cantata and reception, Dec. 11; faculty scholars — Sunday Conversations; expanding Our Outreach Into The Valley; "The Awakening" National Outreach; The Worldwide Book Auction. The Public is welcome.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES, SKIP-BO/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., opens at 9 a.m. with Pinochle, hand & foot, Build puzzles and corn hole game. iPads are available to use at the center.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome Cuban street percussionist Pedrito Martinez and Classical piano prodigy Alfredo Rodriguez at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center, Bucknell University. Tickets: $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY CLASS/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, will hold the four hour AARP Driver Safety Class from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (you would have had to have taken the eight hour class before in order to take the four hour refresher class). Cost is $20 for AARP members and/or $25 for non-AARP members (payable by check to AARP the day of the class). Info or to sign up call Chris at 570-837-6200.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: 3D Designs presented 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Put your building skills to the test. What can you create? Design, engineer, and decorate your 3Dux creation. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Baris Kesgin will present the lecture Who Brings the “Boys” Back Home? A Leadership-Focused Approach to Military Withdrawals at 7 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall, Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. Kesgin’s lecture seeks answers to this question in the examples of Israel’s former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ariel Sharon and their respective decisions to disengage from Southern Lebanon in 1999 and the Gaza Strip in 2005.
MEALS/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
SPEED DATING/Sunbury
A speed dating event held 5-7 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jim and Rose Acoustic perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features HSOA 9:30-11:30 a.m., Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
SPAGHETTI DINNER/Troxelville
Middlecreek Valley Council of Churches is hosting an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner at Troxeville Community Hall, 9186 PA-235, to benefit Loretta Naylor and Grant Yetter Jr. Serving begins at 4 p.m. Cost: $9/adults, $5/children under 12. All meals come with a salad and dessert.
TRUNK OR TREAT/West Milton
Trunk or Treat held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the West Milton Memorial Park, River Road. Sponsored by the park association.
OCT. 28
HAUNTED HAYRIDE/Bannerville
Haunted Hayride held 7-10 p.m. at the Bannerville Fire Company. Cost: $10/18 and older; $8/ages 13-17; $6/ages 5-12; and free for age five and younger. Info: 570-658-6477, Denise at 570-492-2699 or Derek at 717-250-8821. Handicapped capability.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Beaver Springs
Trunk or Treat held 6-8 p.m. at the MACC parking lot. In case of rain, held inside the gym.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime meets 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
STEM AFTERNOON/Lewisburg
STEM Afternoon held 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math through a variety of STEM activity stations set up in the children’s programming room. For ages 6-12.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
PARTY/Milton
A party begins at 7 p.m. at the Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St., with costume judging, music, snacks, trivia, 50/50 drawing, couples’ night mega basket raffle, specialty drinks and more. Cost: $5 pre-sale or $7.50 at the door. Stop in for your ticket after 2 p.m. daily. Open to the public. Prizes for costume categories: scariest, best couple, best homemade, prettiest and best overall. Info: 570-742-4632.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Alan Foust performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasperry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck-In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
HALLOWEEN PARTY/Sunbury
A Halloween Party featuring music by Galactica Sounds held 8 p.m. to midnight at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. No cover. Contests and prizes. Open to public. Info: 570-286-2441.
DISCUSSION, LUNCH, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., HSOA 9:30-11:30, lunch at 11:30, Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
DINNER THEATER SHOW/Sunbury
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization is hoping to answer the question “Who says crime doesn’t pay?” in the comedy “DelVal Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber, at The Packer House, 24 N. 3rd St. Reservations are required for this dinner theater show, and can be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374. Tickets are $45 and include dinner and the show, non-alcoholic beverage service, tax and gratuity. A cash bar will be available. For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Lizz Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
THE HAUNTED HOTEL/Watsontown
The Haunted Hotel will be open from 7-10 p.m. at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St. Shop with local vendors while you wait. General admission: $7; VIP admission: $14 (gets you to the front of the line). Go to Eventbrite to purchase tickets.
OCT. 29
TRUNK OR TREAT/Allenwood
Trunk or Treat held 2-4 p.m. at White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road. Info: Sue at 570-506-9691.
HAUNTED HAYRIDE/Bannerville
Haunted Hayride held 7-10 p.m. at the Bannerville Fire Company. Cost: $10/18 and older; $8/ages 13-17; $6/ages 5-12; and free for age five and younger. Info: 570-658-6477, Denise at 570-492-2699 or Derek at 717-250-8821. Handicapped capability.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This week's meal is provided by the Sisters of Saints Cyril & Methodius.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Danville
Trunk or treat, a vehicle-based trick-or-treating begins at 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Dr. Cars are often decorated and their owners (often in costume) hand out goodies to kids as they walk by. Info: 570-275-2754.
HAWKINS HOWLOWEEN/Danville
Hawkins Howloween held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featuring Trunk or Treat, crafts, costume contest, CDE Exotics reptile display, Wicked Hair Design feather hair attachments and more. Also, homestead barbecue, Longs Concessions, Bason Coffee, snacks, and haunted parts department (13+). Drive to benefit Danville SPCA — bring food for cats/dogs, toys, beds, blankets, etc. Anyone who donates will be put into a drawing for prizes.
CHINESE AUCTION/Herndon
Stone Valley Parish will host its annual Chinese auction at Mandata Legion Post 504. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the winning tickets will be pulled at 2 p.m. Need not be present to win. Food will be available for purchase throughout the entire event. All proceeds benefit the congregations of the parish which include Salem-Zion Church, Pillow and Zion Stone Valley, Dalmatia.
READING WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
MUNCHKINS & PUMPKINS/Lewisburg
Families are invited to the Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the sixth annual Munchkins and Pumpkins to celebrate with fall themed activities, crafts, and treats sponsored by The Northumberland National Bank. Kids of all ages are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume while they enjoy hands-on STEM stations with the Bucknell Chemistry Club, who will present specially themed activities. In addition to apples and other fall treats (while supplies last) from Dunkin Donuts and Dries Orchards, the Bucknell University Student Government Community Committee will provide themed goodie bags for kids to take home. Families can stroll downtown to the Market Street Mask-a-Rade, which runs until 4 p.m. that day. The program will be held outside weather permitting. Activities are included with general admission or membership. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or contact by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Lewisburg
A funtastic ‘Trunk or Treat’ held 4-6 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, along Route 45 just west of Lewisburg. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be available for all to enjoy.
VENDOR REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Middleburg
Middleburg Revitalization Committee is looking for vendors for their first annual Home for the Holidays Festival on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Charles Park located on South Charles and Edmond avenues. Info: contact the borough office at 570-837-2533 or Faye Aurand at 570-837-0288 or visit the Middleburg Borough website for a vendor application. Deadline is Oct. 29.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Middleburg
Holyween Trunk or Treat begins at 4 p.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road. This outreach to families with children of all ages will include: Trunk or Treat, face painting, pumpkin painting, a barrel train, puppet show, plus games, and free food stands with homemade soups, hot dogs, popcorn, s'mores, and a variety of hot and cold drinks. Rain date: Nov. 5.
HAM/MEATLOAF MEAL/Middleburg
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 100 S Main St., is holding a ham/meatloaf dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. with scalloped potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and two veggies. Cost: $14.
TURKEY TROT REGISTRATION/Mifflinburg
Run with the turkey on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, for the 12th annual Mifflinburg Turkey Trot. The 5k run/walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. 5th St. Cost is $30 to participate in the 5k run/walk with proceeds benefitting Herr Memorial Library and the Mifflinburg Area High School Boys Lacrosse Team. Runners and walkers can register by emailing mifflinburgturkeytrot@gmail.com. T-shirts are only guaranteed for individuals that register before Saturday, Oct. 29. Onsite registration will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race. Non-perishable food donations will be collected at the start of the race and donated to local food pantries. For more information visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, call 570-966-0831 or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.
PET MASQUERADE TRUNK & TREAT/Milton
Arthur’s Pet Pantry and Blue Sparrow Farms are co-hosting a family event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blue Sparrow Farm, Klinetob Road, with a costume Halloween Parade around the farm at 1. There will be craft vendors, food trucks, games. The categories being judged are best dog costume; child 0-4; child 5-8; child 9-13; 14 and up; best duo; best vendor display; best trunk & treat display and most unusual and scariest.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Milton
Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. at Milton American Legion parking lot, 401 N. Front St. Free hot dogs while supplies last.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. at the fire station, 8641 Route 104. There will be local groups and businesses set up distributing candy and treats for the kids. The fire department will have treats and light refreshments as well as an open house and fire truck rides. To reserve your spot call 570-600-2786 or message on facebook.com/fremontfire100
TRICK OR TREAT/Riverside
Trick or Treat, 6-9 p.m. Turn on your porch light to receive guests.
PUMPKIN DASH 5K/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove Area community pool will host a Halloween-themed Pumpkin Dash 5K fundraiser, rain or shine, at 9 a.m., beginning at 700 Front St. on the Isle of Que. The timed race will take place on a flat, paved, shady loop course near the banks of the Susquehanna River. Walkers and Runners who dress in creative costumes will be eligible to compete for prizes in the 12-and-under or 13-and-over age categories. Race-only registration, at $30, begins at 7:30 a.m. onsite.
DINNER THEATER SHOW/Sunbury
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization is hoping to answer the question “Who says crime doesn’t pay?” in the comedy “DelVal Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber, at The Packer House, 24 N. 3rd St. Reservations are required for this dinner theater show, and can be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374. Tickets are $45 and include dinner and the show, non-alcoholic beverage service, tax and gratuity. A cash bar will be available. For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Lizz Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leo Armbruster performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
HALLOWEEN PARTY & LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
A Halloween Party and live music with the Dead Simple Band held 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
A Halloween Dance Party held 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THE HAUNTED HOTEL/Watsontown
The Haunted Hotel will be open from 7-10 p.m. at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St. Shop with local vendors while you wait. General admission: $7; VIP admission: $14 (gets you to the front of the line). Go to Eventbrite to purchase tickets.
TRICK OR TREAT/Williamsport
An afternoon of trick-or-treating at the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will be held from 2-4 p.m. The program is free and open to the public but pre-registration is strongly suggested. Trick-or-treaters (aged 12 or younger) will be encouraged to visit the museum accompanied by an adult. Guides will be stationed throughout the museum and will share a short segment on the history of the area, food traditions, or the role of children during a particular period of history. Treats will be distributed to the children in attendance. Children are encouraged to come in costume. Bob Salaki will be stationed in the Community Room with his hand-built apple cider press. Children and adults will be encouraged to throw an apple in and turn the crank. At intervals, fresh apple cider will be the delicious reward. Registration may be accomplished by emailing at info@tabermuseum.org or by telephoning 570-326-3326. Ample parking in back of the museum or on the street.
OCT. 30
TRUNK OR TREAT/Lewisburg
Trunk-or-Treat held 3-5 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road.
MEAT SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will continue their weekly “Turkey, Ham & Hamburger Shoots” at 1 p.m. at the club facilities at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
CASH BACK/Selinsgrove
Cash Back, 1-5 p.m. at Selinsgrove VFW 6631, Route 522. Tickets: $10 and include two numbers for drawings, draft soda, draft beer and lots of food.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kevin Regan performs 3-5 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
OCT. 31
SPOOKTACULAR FUN AT THE LIBRARY/Beavertown
A Night of Spook-tacular Fun at the Library held 6-8 p.m. at the Beavertown Community Library. Celebrate Halloween night with candy and hot apple cider, and check out a book or two to bring home with you.
CIRCLE OF MUSIC/Lewisburg
Circle of Music, 9:30-11:15 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. ‘Circle of Music’ will include singing, playing age-appropriate instruments, movement, listening, creative musical play and integrated children’s literature. This class is sponsored by the Central Oak Heights Association and recommended for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Register at https://bit.ly/3dCc75Y
HARVEST PARTY/Lewisburg
Harvest Party held 6-7 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Enjoy a night full of harvest fun by playing games and making crafts. Costumes optional. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Middleburg
A Halloween Trunk or Treat hald 6-8 p.m. inside Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 100 S Main St. Open to the community.
TRICK OR TREAT/Middlecreek Township
Trick or Treat, 6-8 p.m. (Kreamer area).
FALL FUN NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Fall Fun Night held 6-8 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A night of fall family fun. Games, treats and crafts for kids. Escape room for teens and tweens.
DRIVE THRU TRICK OR TREAT/Mifflinburg
Drive Thru Trick or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at Roupp Funeral Home, 8594 Old Turnpike Road. Stop by in costume to grab some treats and have your photo taken to be entered to win a Halloween Costume Contest.
TRICK OR TREAT/Mifflinburg
Trick or Treat, 6-9 p.m.
TEEN ESCAPE ROOM/Mifflinburg
Teen Escape Room: Nightmare on Market Street held 6-7 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Can you decipher the clues? Can you beat the clock? Can you escape the "Nightmare on Market St."? Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
The New York Times columnist and bestselling author David Brooks will deliver the lecture “Education and Civic Purpose in a Polarized Society” at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. Brooks will discuss current discourse in American politics and culture and will also discuss the media’s role in covering the divisiveness and what impact the divide has on the integrity of our democracy.
CANDY, COSTUMES & FUN/Shamokin
Come enjoy a safe and fun community free event from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Road. Grab some candy and show off your costumes. Safe and fun alternative from going door to door. Firetruck will be on site and hot dogs and drinks provided. Info: https://www.graceindependentchapel.com/what-s-happening or http://www.facebook.com/gracechapelshamokin
BOO BASH/Sunbury
A Boo Bash held 5-7 p.m. at the Degenstein Library. Drop in and enjoy indoor trick or treating. There will be local organizations at the library with fun treats and activities. Info: 570-286-2461.
NOV. 1
PRESCHOOL & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for an in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or register online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
ALL SAINTS REMEMBRANCE/Shamokin Dam
A time of remembrance for all those who have left this earthly life will be held at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail. It will be an opportunity to light a candle for your loved one, hear words of assurance from scripture and other readings, and have them remembered in a prayer if you wish. This is a time to lift up all the everyday saints who died this year and all those who have gone before us. Those attending are invited to bring a photo of a loved one to display. Info: 570-743-3052.