SEPT. 12
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
FUNDRAISER/Hummels Wharf
Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will hold a fundraiser at Wendy's in Hummels Wharf from 5-8 p.m. A portion of all sales will be donated to the Friends group. Enjoy a meal and help the library.
INTRO TO MICROSOFT EXCEL/Laurelton
Intro to Microsoft Excel, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel from formatting cells to modifying charts and graphs. Participants are also introduced to simple spreadsheet formulas. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
READING/Lewisburg
Bucknell’s Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts presents a fiction and poetry reading featuring Elinam Agbo and Glorious Piner at 7 p.m. at Bucknell Hall. Info: Andrew Ciotola, at ciotola@bucknell.edu
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The free Gallery Series concert includes Izi Ocean/Benjamin Penwell, featuring amplified violin, voice times two, pedalboard and other guitar pedals, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Elaine Langone Center, Samek Art Museum, Campus Gallery (third floor, Elaine Langone Center). Info: Andrew Ciotola, at smw024@bucknell.edu
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Lewisburg
OAKS Senior Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1875 Churches Road.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Take-Home Craft: Sunflower Wineglasses during library hours at The Public Library for Union County. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up your supplies. First come, first served. Please note wine glasses are for decoration only.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
SCARECROW PATCH/Milton
The Milton Harvest Festival brings back the Scarecrow Patch…where you can come and create your own scarecrow to display for the week. Cost is $5/scarecrow, and prizes will be awarded. The patch is held in the field next to the Moose at Race and South Front streets. Registration is from 5-6 p.m. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
FREE DANCES/Milton
The Country Twirlers square and line dance club will sponsor free dances for new dancers at 7 p.m. at Yogi's Jellystone Park at Milton, 670 Hidden Paradise Road. Singles and couples are welcome. Info: David or Cassie Oelberg at 570-898-5096 or cassieoelberg@yahoo.com.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
SHADOW THEATER/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna’s Artist Series presents U.S. Karagöz Theatre Company in a traditional Anatolian shadow theater production of “The Forest of the Witch” at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in Susquehanna’s Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for non-SU students. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Degenstein Center Box Office Monday through Friday while classes are in session, noon to 5 p.m.; by calling 570-372-ARTS; or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/.
HISTORY ASSOCIATION/Selinsgrove
Do you love history? Do you want to know more about the community's past? The Selinsgrove History Association wants you. Come learn about the history association at 7 p.m. in the social rooms of All Saints Episcopal Church. Learn about what they've been up to and what is planned in the future. You'll get both a small glimpse of the town's history ... and refreshments. Questions? Contact Don Housley at dhousley126@gmail.com or 570-374-4734.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jim & Michele Acoustic perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
WEE COOK/Sunbury
Wee Cook, for ages 2-5 held at 12:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Hands-on cooking class for littles. Children and their caregivers will learn about nutrition and healthy snacks by making simple recipes together. Registration is required. 570-286-2461
SEPT. 13
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTION/Danville
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Safe Kids PA Susquehanna Valley Partner and the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital will host a child safety seat inspection and used seat collection from 5-7 P.M. at the Geisinger Woodbine parking garage in Danville. Parents and guardians of children can have their child safety seat inspected by certified technicians. Each inspection requires approximately 30 minutes to ensure safe installation, though infant seats may take extra time. Participants are reminded to bring their child, safety seats, vehicle manuals and safety seat manuals when possible.
STEPPIN OUT/Elysburg
Steppin Out, an 8-week women's (and girls') walk/run non-profit program meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., through Oct. 25. Walkers and runners of all abilities are welcomed; the goal is to improve walking or running ability as the program progresses. T-shirts are awarded at the completion of the program, mentors motivate participants, and brief presentations on various health and fitness-related topics are offered. Register at https://forms.gle/bz86rkycLxqQNztT8
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Hummels Wharf
The 14th Annual Mostly Mutts Golf Tournament, in memory of Ann Scullin Moyer, will be held at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Registration at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble format. Registration forms available at https://mostlymuttsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/2023-Registration-Form.pdf
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters, enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. For ages 2-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
BOOGIE ON THE BOUND/Milton
New to the Milton Harvest Festival this year will be Boogie on the Bound, with music by Family Ties from 6-8 p.m. on Bound Avenue. Includes food vendors. Tables and chairs will be provided. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at the Midtown Bistro.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
WEE ART/Sunbury
Wee Art for children ages 15 months to 5 years meets at noon at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Children engage their senses and explore different art themes such as color and texture. Registration is required. 570-286-2461
HEALTHY LIVING, BINGO, POKER/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Healthy Living on a Budget at 10:30 a.m., Bingo and penny poker at 12:30 p.m., and 31 cards at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs at 8 p.m. at the Midtown Bistro.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
SEPT. 14
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss How the Penguins Saved Veronica by Hazel Prior. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GRIEF SUPPORT/Lewisburg
Grief Support Group meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, bereavement coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts welcomes renowned Martha Graham Dance Company (MGDC) at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center. MGDC has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early, as there will be a free pre-performance talk from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium with MGDC Artistic Director Janet Eilber. Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students (limit 1) and $20 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
LISTENING SESSION/Lewisburg
The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults — a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports, they need to thrive and age in place. The listening session will take place at 1 p.m. in the Union County Library meeting room at 255 Reitz Blvd. Stakeholders, older adults, and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers, and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan. Those interested in attending should RSVP by calling 1-800-753-8827.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Leaders Club for students in grades 6-9, meets from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. Hangout and have fun with friends. Develop leadership skills and build confidence. Get involved in serving the community. Info: Mifflinburg YMCA at 570-966-7273.
SUNCATCHERS/Mifflinburg
Make easy fall apple suncatchers during library hours at Herr Memorial Library.
POPS CONCERT/Milton
The Milton Harvest Festival features a Harvest Pops Concert at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St. The concert is conducted by Connie Pawling-Young and Sharon Styer. Admission is $8/adults and $5/children. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
YARD SALES/Mount Pleasant Mills, Richfield
Heister Valley yard sales begin at 8 a.m. along Heister Valley Road from Mount Pleasant Mills to Richfield. Thirty family participating.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be dine-in or take-out and include chicken and waffles, salad and pudding.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Strawbridge Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
READING BUDDIES/Sunbury
Children can read with a certified therapy dog and their caregiver at 4 p.m. upstairs at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Get extra help with reading and gain more confidence.
PARANORMAL TALES/Sunbury
Coal Region HooDoo, paranormal tales from inside the pit begins at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Presented by author Maxim W. Furek, author of The Sheppton Mythology. Books by the author will be available for purchase. 570-286-2461
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center features Bible study at 9 a.m., chair exercise at 10, card party and bingo at 12:30 p.m., and 31 cards at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Terry-okie, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Dr. Lee Stocks Jr. at the September Coffee Hour, at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the museum. His talk will be “Using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) in Clandestine Grave Surveys”. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org
SEPT. 15
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg meets 10:15-11 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Kerry Kenny for this interactive music program. Register online: www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TOMATO BOWL/Milton
As part of the Milton Harvest Festival, the Tomato Bowl will be held at the Milton High School Alumni Stadium, with a match-up between the Milton Black Panthers and the Mount Carmel Tornadoes. Pre-game ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. and kick-off at 7 p.m. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
SPLASH HOP/Milton
The Milton YMCA hosts a Splash Hope from 5-7 p.m. at 12 Bound Avenue. For ages 6-12. Meal provided to children. Register online or call 570-742-7321. Cost: $10/members and non-members.
YARD SALES/Mount Pleasant Mills, Richfield
Heister Valley yard sales begin at 8 a.m. along Heister Valley Road from Mount Pleasant Mills to Richfield. Thirty family participating.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Stan Hoke performs 7-9 p.m. on the outside patio at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Green Divide performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 6-8 p.m. followed by DJ Heather O from 9 p.m. to midnight at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Eleanor Fogarty at 10:30 a.m., Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and 31 cards at 2.
SEPT. 16
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CELEBRATE BATMAN/Bloomsburg
Celebrate Batman!, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children't Museum. Batman first appeared in a DC Entertainment comic 84 years ago. Come honor this famous hero by making a Batman-themed craft and your very own comic strip. Additional activities are included with museum admission.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
FREE MEAL/Danville
Free Meal Saturday at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Indoor meal begins at 11:15. Grab-n-go meal also available starting at 11. The meal this week is provided by the Friends of Jubilee Kitchen.
WONDER WRITERS/Laurelton
Wonder Writers meet at 10 a.m. at the West End Library. Free cursive writing class for kids. Enhance your child’s fine motor skills and equip them with a valuable asset for life. Each student will receive a composition book and pencil. Limited to eight participants. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. will hold a Cruise-In 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Also, 50s-60s music and door prizes. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860. www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
FREESTYLE PLAY-DOH/Lewisburg
Freestyle Play-Doh, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate National Play-Doh Day with some freestyle play. Drop in the program room to play, make, and build with the library's collection of colorful Play-Doh and sculpting toys. All ages welcome.
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9 per person 2 years and older.
FLIGHT FRENZY WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Flight Frenzy: An Airplanes And Aeronautics Workshop held 10 a.m. to noon. Join the Lewisburg Children's Museum and Union County Historical Society at the Dale Engle Walker House to learn all about aerodynamics. What forces work to keep airplanes in the sky? Explore and make your own flyers and paper airplanes. Special guest Brian Benfer will fly in for a visit. recommended for children 2 and up and their caregivers. Registration required. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2mdp8tp3
CELEBRATION BBQ/Lewisburg
A 50th Anniversary Celebration BBQ held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Dr. Offering pork barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy, face painting, family activities, and games. Food served while supplies last, rain or shine. Free event. Info: Pastor Michael Wenger, lewisburgbible@gmail.com or 570-523-7249.
NEW EXHIBIT/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will unveil a new exhibit called Sun, Earth, Universe. LCM members will receive a special sneak peek of the exhibit during Member Morning, 9-10 a.m. The LCM doors open at 10 a.m. to the general public and all museum guests are encouraged to explore the exhibit and additional activities. The exhibit is included with general admission or membership. The exhibit gives children the chance to learn how scientists collect information about the Sun and planets, and to better understand the vastness of the universe. Children will have the opportunity for hands-on learning as they plan, build, and test a spacecraft. The exhibit also includes tools that allow children to see the invisible just like astronomers. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Beacon Ministries Free Shop at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., will distribute personal hygiene items from 10 a.m. to noon. Community members in need can pick up soap, deodorant, shaving creme, razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, denture care, baby lotion, baby wash, baby shampoo, feminine products, adult diapers/pads, toilet paper, dish soap, and laundry detergent. Enter through entrance at playground. Info: 570-524-0809.
BUGGY MUSEUM TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
FESTIVAL/Mifflinburg
VFW Auxiliary Post 1964 Fall Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 10770 Old Turnpike Road. Featuring the second annual Cornhole Tournament. Cost: $50/team. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Also, Chinese auction, Kids Corner, wine and beer vendors, food and craft vendors. Entertainment by Billy, Bubb and a Girl from noon to 2:30 p.m., and Echoes from 4-7 p.m. Must be 21 for alcohol.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The Milton Harvest Festival will feature a 5K race beginning at the municipal building at 2 Filbert St. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., and start time at 9:30 a.m. Also, a Chalk the Walk contest will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. along Elm Street, hosted by Arthur’s Pet Pantry. Judging will be at 11:30 a.m., and prizes will be awarded according to age groups. The festival will end with the annual parade at 1 p.m. along Front Street. Broadway and Bound avenues will be filled with more than 100 vendors from across the Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Milton Model Train Museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose No. 171 at 139 S. Front St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist churches will host their Table of Grace Food Pantry at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the third Saturday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, cereal, eggs, and pasta. Items vary from month to month. Info: 570-539-8915. Registration is not required.
YARD SALES/Mount Pleasant Mills, Richfield
Heister Valley yard sales begin at 8 a.m. along Heister Valley Road from Mount Pleasant Mills to Richfield. Thirty family participating.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open the third Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries they distribute household and personal care items and there is a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on 3rd Street.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jim Oakum performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
RECOVERY CARNIVAL/Shamokin
Oasis Recovery Community Club will host its Fourth Annual Recovery Event, The Amazing Recovery Carnival, from 1-5 p.m. at the Claude Kehler Park. Features The Keys to Recovery raffle with top prize being a Playstation 5. Also, free carnival games for kids, face painting, food vendors, local government and health offices, information from the public library, live music, and the Hidden in Plain Sight exhibit from the SVUW and United in Recovery. Hidden in Plain Sight is a simulated teenage bedroom that allows parents and adults to see the environment with new eyes, to see warning signs substance abuse and other dangers. Volunteers are always welcome for any event.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
CHICKEN & WAFFLE DINNER/Sunbury
A chicken and waffle dinner served 4-7 p.m. at United Lutheran Church (Wolfe's Crossroads), 167 Seven Points Road. Cost: $12/adults, and $8/ages 6-12.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A drive up only chicken barbecue available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sold out) at Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company, 2188 Mile Hill Road. Cost: $10/platter including a chicken half, homemade baked beans and macaroni salad, tea roll and butter, dessert and drink. Half chicken only is $5. To pre-order, 570-286-8405, leave your order.
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at the Washington Fire Company. Cost: $12/adults, $6/ages 6-12, and free for children five and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
SEPT. 17
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
FAIR/Beaver Springs
The 2023 Beaver Community Fair begins at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 785 Snyder Ave. with open youth and adult fun horse show registration, with the show at noon. Baked goods judged at 5:30 p.m., with a sale of baked goods at 7:30 p.m. A vesper service begins at 6:30 p.m. at the stage. Today is free admission. Info: www.beaverfair.org
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums will open 1-4 p.m. Sundays through October. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger's bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County's business and industries.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"A.I. — The Bible — And The End Times" Sunday Conversations begins at 2 p.m. every Sunday at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St.
RALLY DAY/Lewisburg
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, will observe Rally Day at 10 a.m. Guest for the day will be Woody Wolfe, a local musician who developed the Heart to Hand Ministries, who will sing and share his ministry.
HYMN SING/Lewisburg
A 50th Anniversary Celebration Hymn Sing held 9:15 a.m. to noon at Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Dr. Current and past attendees are invited to share during this special morning worship service. Prior to the morning service, at 9:15 a.m., there will be a time to Meet and Greet with violin accompaniment while serving tea, coffee, and pastries. Free event. Info: Pastor Michael Wenger, lewisburgbible@gmail.com or 570-523-7249.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewistown
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 4-7 p.m. at Shy Bear Brewing.
TARGET SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen’s Club will continue their 50 foot target shoots with .22 caliber long rifle ammunition supplied by the shooter, at 1 p.m. at their club facilities at 5038 Ridge Road. Info: 570-658-4592.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
HOMECOMING SERVICES/Mount Pleasant Mills
Homecoming Services held at 9:45 a.m. at Aline United Methodist Church. The message will be shared by Pastor Wayne Hummel with music by Janessa Hummel and Michelle and Troy Nonnemaker. A covered dish fellowship meal will follow at 12:15 p.m. Take Route 104 south from Mount Pleasant Mills to the covered bridge and turn west on Aline Church Road.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
SPEAKER/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. at the Hunter house, 1150 N. Front St. (behind the Fort Augusta Model). Learn about Jake Daubert who could have followed the path of two of his brothers and died as a young coal miner. Instead he died as an active baseball player. Baseball provided an escape from the dangerous coal mines of Pennsylvania, but it couldn’t save him from an undiagnosed genetic condition that cut short his life as one of the best players of the Deadball Era. Jake died in 1924 after a 15-year career during which he had a lifetime .303 batting average, set a National League record for career sacrifices that still stands, won a most valuable player award, was a two-time batting champion, and won two NL titles and the 1919 World Series championship with the Cincinnati Reds over the infamous Chicago Black Sox. A book signing by the author, Harry Deitz, will also take place.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam with Jeff Oshetski, 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TRIMTEX REUNION/Williamsport
Trimtex produced decorative fabric trimmings in Williamsport from 1919 until 2013. Bill Henderson, former president of Trimtex, will join a very special Society Program at 2 p.m., reminiscing about Trimtex, at 858 W. Fourth St. Former employees and members of their family are invited to attend. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SEPT. 18
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
FAIR/Beaver Springs
The 2023 Beaver Community Fair continues at the fairgrounds at 785 Snyder Ave. 8:30 a.m. – swine judging; 9 a.m. to noon – judging of exhibits; 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. – dairy check-in; 10 a.m. – rabbit judging in the arena; 2 p.m. – exhibit buildings open; 6:30 p.m. – kids’ farm games inside the show arena; 6:30 p.m. – garden tractor pulls; 8 p.m. – hay bale throwing contests (youth and adult). $5 admission, free for children 5 and younger; free parking; $7 nightly ride band, and amusements by Penn Valley Shows LLC. Rides open from 6-10 p.m. Info: www.beaverfair.org
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time held 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Toddler Time includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
QUILT GUILD/Lewisburg
Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Susquehanna Valley Lewisburg meets 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join members of the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild for a day of quilting, sewing, and needlework. Bring your own materials. Those looking to attend all day are permitted to bring a bagged lunch and are responsible for clean-up.
MASTER GARDENERS: BEEKEEPING/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: Beekeeping, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Delve into the fascinating world of bees with certified Beekeeper Eric Smith. Gain valuable insights and knowledge as he shares his expertise on these incredible pollinators. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
CRAFT DAY/Middleburg
Craft Day with Kim from Geisinger Encompass at 10:30 at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program.
INTERACTIVE MOVIE NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Teen Interactive Movie Night, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Be a part of the movie. Prop bags and scripts are provided. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker performs 6-7 p.m. at the gazebo in King Street Park.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
SEPT. 19
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FAIR/Beaver Springs
The 2023 Beaver Community Fair continues at the fairgrounds at 785 Snyder Ave. 9 a.m. – SUN Area FFA/Snyder County 4-H judging contest; 1 p.m. - goat judging; 5:30 p.m. - sheep judging; 6:30 p.m. – mini mod pulls and V8 classic modified. $5 admission, free for children 5 and younger; free parking; $7 nightly ride band, and amusements by Penn Valley Shows LLC. Rides open from 6-10 p.m. Info: www.beaverfair.org
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others, Inc. will offer a food giveaway at 11 a.m. at Beaver Lutheran Church, Route 522 at the west end of Beavertown. Will not be asking for income limits; but will ask for your name and contact information. Not government funded. Any donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation — send to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813.
STORYTIME/Bloomsburg
Storytime with Miss Holli, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Holli Sult for an interactive, fun craft and storytime hour. Included with museum admission.
$2 TUESDAY/Bloomsburg
$2 Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. $2 admission all day. The Exchange will host hands-on Art Cart projects from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING/Herndon
The Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical and Preservation Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2354 Route 225. Speaker will be Johannes Zinzendorf, cofounder of the Hermitage, a spiritual community of Harmonists in the Mahantongo Valley of central Pennsylvania. His topic will be Everyday Furniture of the Mahantongo Valley. To enhance his presentation, the local society will exhibit its collection of Mahantongo furniture miniatures at the meeting.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join yoga therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book discussion will be The Yoga of Max’s Discontent by Karan Bajaj. Feel free to try the practices and bring questions or reflections. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
EVENING STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Evening Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A special evening storytime for preschool children to attend with their special grown-up. PJ's welcome. For ages 5 and under. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPEAKER/Lewisburg
George Will, one of the country’s most widely read political columnists and conservative voices, will kick off the Bucknell Forum 2023-24 speaker series, presenting on the theme “Freedom of Expression” at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. He will then engage in a limited Q&A session, where he will answer questions from Bucknell students. Free and open to the public, although tickets are required. Tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability. An ASL interpreter will be signing at the event for the hearing-impaired community. Attendees who need this service should contact sebright@bucknell.edu for seating arrangements. Info: 570-577-3260 or theforum@bucknell.edu.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
MOVE & GROOVE/Mifflinburg
Move & Groove, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Play games, move to the music, and have fun on indoor play equipment. For ages 0-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
FREE DANCES/Selinsgrove
The Country Twirlers square and line dance club will sponsor free dances for new dancers at 7 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Center Recreation Building, 145 Meadow Circle. Singles and couples are welcome. Info: David or Cassie Oelberg at 570-898-5096 or cassieoelberg@yahoo.com.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
WEE COOK/Sunbury
Wee Cook, for ages 2-5 held at 12:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Hands-on cooking class for littles. Children and their caregivers will learn about nutrition and healthy snacks by making simple recipes together. Registration is required. 570-286-2461
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Codi & Joe Show perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
SEPT. 20
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FAIR/Beaver Springs
The 2023 Beaver Community Fair continues at the fairgrounds at 785 Snyder Ave. 8:30 a.m. – beef judging; 6 p.m. – kiddie pedal pulls; 6:30 p.m. – tug-o-war. $5 admission, free for children 5 and younger; free parking; $7 nightly ride band, and amusements by Penn Valley Shows LLC. Rides open from 6-10 p.m. Info: www.beaverfair.org
STEPPIN OUT/Elysburg
Steppin Out, an 8-week women's (and girls') walk/run non-profit program meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., through Oct. 25. Walkers and runners of all abilities are welcomed; the goal is to improve walking or running ability as the program progresses. T-shirts are awarded at the completion of the program, mentors motivate participants, and brief presentations on various health and fitness-related topics are offered. Register at https://forms.gle/bz86rkycLxqQNztT8
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
EDUCATIONAL MEETING/Lewisburg
Seven Mountains Audubon will hold its first educational meeting for the 2023-24 year at 7 p.m. at the East Buffalo Township building, 589 Fairgrounds Road. Host Linette Mansfield will present: Birds, Beasts, and Beauty — The Bountiful Island of Papua New Guinea. Travel to the South Pacific through a photographic presentation of her 2022 trip to Papua New Guinea. The program will include a tiny bit of geography, a little bit of history, and a bounteous amount of beauty from this island country located just below the equator. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Are you looking to keep track of your blood pressure or are just curious how you’re doing with it? Stop in at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, at 10:30 a.m. and Amanda from Encompass Health of Geisinger will be here to check blood pressure. This is a free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters, enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. For ages 2-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night held 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. Bring your instruments.
IRON UKULELE BENDERS/Sunbury
The Iron Ukulele Benders, from Danville, will perform at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Free admission.
WEE ART/Sunbury
Wee Art for children ages 15 months to 5 years meets at noon at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Children engage their senses and explore different art themes such as color and texture. Registration is required. 570-286-2461
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Turbotville Public House.
STURGIS PRETZEL PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a Society Program at 2 p.m. in its Community Room. Jill Thomas will be speaking on her family’s business, the Sturgis Pretzel Company. Thomas has written Twisted: Mindful Pretzel Consumption, her recollections of the Company. She is the great-great-granddaughter of the founder and will discuss her “family's role in the development of the first commercial pretzel bakery in America.” Info: 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.