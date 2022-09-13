SEPT. 13
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1 p.m.; cycling 8-8:45 a.m. Both Zumba Gold and Silver Sneakers are being held at Beaver Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall in Beavertown until Aug. 18 while the MACC gymnasium floor is refinished. Open gym/basketball will resume on Tuesdays when the gymnasium reopens on Aug. 22.Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES, QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., opens at 9 a.m. Featuring pinochle, hand & foot, build puzzles. Also, iPads available to use at the center. Quarter Bingo begins at 5 p.m. Open to the public
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Paper Flowers Take-home Craft during library hours at The Public Library for Union County. Brighten up your day with these beautiful DIY sunflowers. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up supplies. Available while supplies last.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EVENING STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Evening Storytime held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. An evening storytime for children to attend with their special grown-up. For all ages. PJ’s welcome. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL/McClure
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair continues at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m., and the 131st parade steps off at 6:30 p.m, running through Specht, Brown, Railroad, Schoch, and Ohio streets. Dead Simple performs following the parade. This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week. Musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week. Info: www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival continues with the theme “Harvesting Milton’s Future.” A pumpkin roll held at the Milton Community Pool parking lot offering up cash prizes to the top three winners. Registration from 5-6 p.m. Cost: $5/pumpkin. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
AEROBICS, D&D, ROAMING READERS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics begins at 10 a.m., adult Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m. and Roaming Readers at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
POKENO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m., virtual program at 1, and Cards 31 at 2.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leo Scott n Dale present an acoustic experience with rock, blues and folk hits, 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern.
SEPT. 14
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES, QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Featuring pinochle, hand & foot, build puzzles. Also, iPads available to use at the center.
PRODUCE VOUCHERS/Lewisburg
Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program 2022 provides $24 in free produce vouchers to Union-Snyder County seniors age 60 and older with gross household income at or below $25,142 for a single individual, and $33,874 for a two person household. Vouchers will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, Fairground Road.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL/McClure
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair continues at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m. Nashville Music Company performs at 6:30 and 8 p.m., homemade ice cream contest at 6:30 p.m. and a milk chugging contest at 6:30. This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week. Musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week. Info: www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels and play Nickel Bingo at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200. This is a free and open to the public activity.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival concludes around Milton. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
CULINARY ADVENTURES/Sunbury
Culinary Adventures meets at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, WEE ART, D&D/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m., Wee Art at noon, and children's Dungeons & Dragons at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
SEPT. 15
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth's Bistro, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. Free. Piano on the patio. Info: 570-523-8088.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES, QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Featuring pinochle, Skip-Bo, Hand & Foot, build puzzles. Also, iPads available to use at the center.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GUEST AUTHOR/Lewisburg
Guest author Jill Thomas will speak at 7 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Thomas is an area business owner, teacher, author, and speaker, with years teaching college mathematics and speaking on behalf of her family’s pretzel manufacturing business. She has published five Bible studies and a series of five scripture writing journals. Refreshments served.
BEGINNERS SPANISH/Lewisburg
Instructional Time for Beginners Spanish, 6:15-7 p.m. (Sept. 15, 22, 29) at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor Linda Kandor, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for use of the Spanish language. After class, participants may choose to stay for the 7 p.m. Conversational Spanish class to exercise speaking with others. Additional one-on-one meetings can be scheduled with Linda. For adults. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
VOLUNTEER TRAINING/Lewisburg
The Scratching Post (Lewisburg's cat cafe) will hold volunteer training at 10 a.m. at 230 Market St. Volunteer opportunities vary from staffing the cafe during open hours, morning/evening cleaning shifts and various other tasks as needed. Training sessions last approximately one hour. Registration is required and can be done at www.lewisburgscratchingpost.org/volunteer. Volunteers must be at least 12 years-old and those 16 and under must volunteer with a parent or guardian.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Conversational Spanish, 7-8 p.m. at The Public Library Library (Sept. 15, 22, 29). Linda Kander, Spanish Language Coach, provides an informal setting to learn or to brush up on your skills. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For adults. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
ABC, PLAY WITH ME/Lewisburg
ABC, Play with Me – Parent/Child Workshop, 10-11:15 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A five-week parent/child workshop for children ages 14-40 months and their parents. During each session, the library provides a setting in which the child and parent can work and play together. A local professional introduces the parent to some of the many local resources available to help them in the rewarding, but challenging, task of parenting a toddler. Topics include: Speech & Language, Food & Nutrition, Early Childhood Development, Early Literacy, and Music & Movement. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL/McClure
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair continues at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m. Green River Tribute to CCR at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., free face painting with wristband, and pineapple upside down cake contest at 7. This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week. Musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week. Info: www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. Memorial Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LET'S PLAY/Mifflinburg
Let’s Play held 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Meet some new friends during a fun night of games and competition. For grades K-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival continues with the theme “Harvesting Milton’s Future.” The Harvest Pops Concert is set for 7 p.m. at St. Paul's UMC, 1125 Mahoning St. Cost: $8/adult and $5/child. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
YARD SALES/Mount Pleasant Mills, Richfield
Heister Valley Yard Sales begin at 8 a.m. along Heister Valley Road from Mount Pleasant Mills to Richfield. Thirty families. Rain or shine.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Doug McMinn Blues Band will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Foreign policy expert John Scherpereel will deliver the lecture The Invasion of Ukraine and the Future of Europe at 7 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CHAIR EXERCISE, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., virtual program at 1, and Cards 31 at 2.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STEM CLUB/Sunbury
STEM Lab/Coding Club begins at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SEPT. 16
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
YARD SALE/Dalmatia
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 837 Mahantongo Creek Road (on the square in Malta) will have an indoor yard sale in the church social hall on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
LIVE MUSIC/Hummels Wharf
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
DANCE PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center welcomes Paul Taylor Dance Company at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall, as part of Bucknell University’s Family Weekend festivities. There will be a free pre-performance talk with Rehearsal Director and former Taylor dancer Cathy McCann on the same day as the performance, from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Dance Company will perform Arden Court, Cloven Kingdom and Diggity. The entire performance is 1 hour and 40 minutes, with intermissions. Tickets: $30/adults, $24 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $20/youth 18 and under, $20/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $20/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
FREE ADMISSION DAYS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old and to celebrate the museum is offering free admission today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission Fridays are made possible by support from three businesses: GAF Materials LLC; National Beef, Inc., and PPL Electric Utilities. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. While this event is free and open to the public, the Museum will be monitoring capacity. If capacity is reached within a certain time frame, space may be available on a first-come, first serve basis. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FREESTYLE PLAY-DOH/Lewisburg
Freestyle Play-Doh, noon to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate National Play-Doh Day with some freestyle play. Drop by the library and have fun with the Play-Doh collection.
BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL/McClure
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair continues at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m. Swamp Root performs at 7 and 9 p.m., and a chili contest at 6:30 p.m. This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week. Musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week. Info: www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival held around Milton. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
YARD SALES/Mount Pleasant Mills, Richfield
Heister Valley Yard Sales begin at 8 a.m. along Heister Valley Road from Mount Pleasant Mills to Richfield. Thirty families. Rain or shine.
MASQUERADE BALL/Muncy
Ronald McDonald House of Danville will host its Fourth Annual Masquerade Ball beginning at 6 p.m. This black-tie event, presented by Pennsylvania Skill, is being held at the Bush House Estate in Muncy. Featuring a surf and turf dinner under the stars, dancing with music provided by Daddy-O & the Sax Maniax, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more. Proceeds from the event support the House which provides a home-away-from home for families of children receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. The House has 19 guest rooms, a Family Room inside the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, and Camp Dost, a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients. To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House or to purchase tickets for the ball, visit rmhdanville.org.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Northumberland
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 10-11 a.m. at Northumberland Senior Center.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night held at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. $10 cover charge; half price admission with same evening meal receipt.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
NICKEL BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
RUMMAGE SALE/Sunbury
A rummage sale begins at 9 a.m. at the pavilion at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. Info: 570-286-7036.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Sunbury
Food distribution of food provided by Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held 4-6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. Info: 570-286-7036.
DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
DJ C Friday Night — Peppermint Style Patio Dance Party, 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STEM STORY TIME & BE CREATIVE/Sunbury
STEM Story Time begins at 11 a.m. and Be Creative at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eighty6 Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SEPT. 17
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner noon-1 p.m.; Advanced noon-1:30 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY/Bloomsburg
Talk Like a Pirate Day held 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Ahoy Matey! Gather your hearties to walk the plank. Savvy? Create your own eye patch and learn about pirates. Included with museum admission.
YARD, BAKE & SOUP SALE/Dalmatia
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 837 Mahantongo Creek Road (on the square in Malta) will have an indoor yard sale in the church social hall on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baked goods and homemade chicken corn and bean soups will also be available for sale beginning at 10 a.m. Soup sold in pints and quarts.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal available from 11 a.m. until food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This week's meal is provided by the Danville Soroptomists.
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
REMEMBRANCE DAY/Coal Township
The Third Annual Lost Loved Ones Remembrance Day held 2-7 p.m. at Cabrini Baseball Field. Vendors and food available throughout the day. A balloon release at 4 p.m. — please preorder. Lanterns will be released when it gets dark — preorder these too. All are biodegradable. There will be a rock garden so bring a rock with your loved one's name on it, or there will be rocks and paint available. There will be info booths, games, crafts, and hopefully bounce house and face painting for the children. For info or to preorder contact Kelly at 570-274-3461.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-10 p.m. at the Lewisburg American Legion.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-10 p.m. at the Lewisburg American Legion, 125 Buffalo Road. No cover. Non-smoking event.
HISTORIC TOUR/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will host the Historic Lewisburg Tour featuring 10 unique stops at local homes, church, library, theatre, and museum, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour includes: William Cameron/Cook House, 201 Market St.; Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St.; Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St.; 40 S. Water St., original stone structure, within present house built in 1841; Tuscan Villa, 60 S. 2nd St.; First Baptist Church, 51 S. 3rd St.; Campus Theatre, 419 Market St.; Pineapple Inn, 439 Market St.; Lewis-Johnson House, 46 S. 5th St.; William Cameron Fire Company Museum, 239 N. 5th St. Tickets: $20, on sale day-of at 328 Market St. (LDP office) or in advance on the website lewisburgpa.com. Proceeds benefit the Make Market Street More Beautiful Campaign that supports the flower baskets. Direct link to tickets online: https://www.lewisburgpa.com/products/481-historic-lewisburg-tour-ticket/ Info: Lynne Ragusea at 305-394-7511.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50s-60s music and door prizes. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
VOLUNTEER TRAINING/Lewisburg
The Scratching Post (Lewisburg's cat cafe) will hold volunteer training at 6 p.m. at 230 Market St. Volunteer opportunities vary from staffing the cafe during open hours, morning/evening cleaning shifts and various other tasks as needed. Training sessions last approximately one hour. Registration is required and can be done at www.lewisburgscratchingpost.org/volunteer. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and those 16 and under must volunteer with a parent or guardian.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Hot vs Cold air held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Temperature affects molecules in objects and things you can't see like air. Experiment with temperature to learn what happens when molecules change from hot to cold. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
SEWING SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Sewing Saturday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Children learn hand-sewing basics to make their own back-to-school felt keychain. For ages 6+. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FALL ROUNDUP/McAlisterville
Promise Ranch Ministries Fall Roundup begins at 11 a.m. at 106 Meadow Lane. Open House event includes a Fun Show, trail obstacle course challenge, silent basket auction, pony rides, critter corral, face painting, hay bale throwing contest, wagon rides, live music, drill team entertainment, airplane candy drop and Ironwood Drive Concert to finish out the day. Info: 717-463-0133.
BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL/McClure
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair concludes at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m. Ole 97 Johnny Cash & June Carter Tribute Band performs at 7 and 9 p.m., and farmyard games at 4 p.m. This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week. Musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week. Info: www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Middleburg
A drive-thru food distribution for families in need will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. at Hummels United Methodist Church, 427 Sassafras Road.
Y TO Y CHALLENGE/Mifflinburg
The second annual Y to Y Challenge will take place at 8:30 a.m. on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. The 7.5 mile walk/run event begins in the area of the Mifflinburg Weis Markets store, with the finish line on the courtyard of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. The event supports youth programs at the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. The public is invited to gather on the courtyard of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center to cheer on runners and take part in activities including an obstacle course for kids, Pelican’s Snoballs, a food truck, nutrition information and more. To register and for more info, visit gsvymca.org, or contact Angela Haines at 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival concludes with the theme “Harvesting Milton’s Future.” More than 100 food and arts & crafts vendors will set up on Broadway and Bound avenues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A 5K Race starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration is from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Musical Building, 2 Filbert St. Free admission at the Milton Model Train Museum, third floor of Milton Moose, 139 Front St. and the Harvest Festival Parade starts at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Festival headquarters at the YMCA Broadway side. Awards presented at 3:30 p.m. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Charge, Route 35, will host its Table of Grace Food Bank from 3-5 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. There is no charge for items which include canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: 570-539-8915 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
YARD SALES/Mount Pleasant Mills, Richfield
Heister Valley Yard Sales begin at 8 a.m. along Heister Valley Road from Mount Pleasant Mills to Richfield. Thirty families. Rain or shine.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open from 9-11:00 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, distributing household and personal care items. There is also a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on Third Street.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
The Reaching Out Food Pantry will distribute food from 9-11 a.m. for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food, at Trinity United Methodist Church on the corner of 6th and King streets. This is a drive thru. Enter the alley beside the church via Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Street. Proof of residency required. Volunteers to help are always needed.
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT/Richfield
The Snyder County Conservation District and Friends of Graybill’s Grove will host a free outdoor movie night at Graybill's Grove, 6200 Heister Valley Road. The movie will be The Lorax by Dr. Seuss. Parking opens at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning around 7:30. Bring a chair or blanket. Seating will be first come, first served. Bags of popcorn will be available for purchase as a fundraiser, to support ongoing improvements and maintenance at Graybill’s Grove. Donation boxes will also be available.
PLEIN AIR COMPETITION/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce and Allen A. Shaffer Insurance co-sponsor ‘Canvas the Grove’ the Second Annual Plein Air Competition, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The event invites artists of all ages, skill, and experience levels to capture a beautiful “plein air style” setting of downtown Selinsgrove area for the chance to demonstrate creative talents while competing for cash prizes. While the event targets artists, the general public is invited to take part by casting your votes for Viewer’s Choice. Plein Air artists must have their canvases stamped and certified in order to qualify for judging. Stamping begins at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., from 8-8:30 a.m. the day of the competition. Competitors will then have two hours to create, in the medium of their choice, their picturesque view of the community before presenting to the judges. Judging will take place in “the gallery” lot at 204 N. Market St., at 11:15 a.m. To register as an artist, complete a registration form at www.discoverselinsgrove.com. Cost to enter is $25/artist which includes a complimentary lunch. Checks may be mailed to the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 84, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 by Tuesday, Sept. 6, or paid the day of the event. You may also contact SelinsgroveChamberofCommerce@gmail.com or call 570-850-0797 for more information. Join in to participate, spectate, and cast your $1 donation vote for View’s Choice from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie Wicher and Tim Burns perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kinsey performs 9-11 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
RABIES CLINIC/Sunbury
A SUN PETS Rabies Clinic held 9-11 a.m. at the Sunbury Marina, Pavilion 3. Cost: $12. Animals need to be crated or restrained.
RUMMAGE SALE/Sunbury
A rummage sale begins at 9 a.m. at the pavilion at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. Info: 570-286-7036.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
JESSE performs classic rock and roll, 7-10 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Moose. $5 cover.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
Saint Monica Parish Famous Chicken Barbecue served beginning at 11 a.m. at Saint Monica Church, Front and Market streets. For take out only. Cost: $10/dinner includes a half chicken, macaroni salad, roll and butter and baked beans; and $7/half chicken only. Info: 570-286-1435 ext. 110 or online at http://stmonicasunbury.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Dressler performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Do Ri Me Story Time begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at the Washingtonville Fire Company. Cost: $10/adults, $5/6-10 years, and free for children 5 years and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
QUIZZO/Williamsport
Quizzo at the Taber will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County, 858 W. Fourth St. Jon Mackey (or his associate), who regularly poses questions to curious guests of local eateries, is going to challenge folks who attend the Historical Society Quizzo. Cost: $10/person. Reservations are requested but not required. Teams of up to six people may compete. The top scoring team will receive a cash prize or opt for a membership to the museum. There will be a consolation prize for the second top-scoring team. On that evening, there will be the opportunity of acquiring a museum membership at a discounted price, museum store discounts, and the chance to win a 50/50 drawing. Beer and wine will be available, and soda and other refreshments will be offered throughout the night. With the doors opening at 6 p.m., participants will have time to arrive and stroll through the museum. The game will officially start at 7 p.m. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SEPT. 18
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOUR/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open from 1-4 p.m. with a tour offered at 2. View the Wagon Shed display of vintage farm equipment, the Dairy Shed, and the Kantz Log Cabin prior to the tour. Admission is free although donations are gratefully accepted.
SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will begin their weekly turkey, ham and hamburger shoots at 1 p.m. at the club facilities at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
HOMECOMING SERVICES/Mount Pleasant Mills
Aline United Methodist Church, on Aline Church Road, will hold homecoming services at 9:45 a.m. The message and special music will be provided by J.J. Beauvais. A covered dish fellowship meal will follow at 12:15 p.m.
BRUNCH/Northumberland
American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary, 309 Point Township Dr., will serve their monthly all-you-can-eat brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $12/adults and $6/children under 12.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
RECOVERY WALK/Shamokin
Oasis will host its Third Annual Recovery Walk, routed over the major streets of Shamokin City and ending at a street fair in the 200 and 300 blocks of East Independence Street. The street fair will include food vendors, local government and health offices, information from the public library, music, and a guest speaker. Registration for the walk is open. Information can be found online at oasis4recovery.com or on the Oasis Facebook page. Volunteers are always welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brett Alexander performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
FIRST IN FLIGHT PRESENTATION/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will feature First in Flight as presented by playwright Robert Hughes, at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. Free and open to the public. Explore the triumphs and disappointments of Orville and Wilbur Wright, who Hughes labels as ‘symbols of America Can Do’ with their ingenuity and grit. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SEPT. 19
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Pinochle Club noon; Boot Camp 5:15-5:45 p.m.; Cornhole (open play) 6-8 p.m.; Bingo 6-8 p.m.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: "Ten Apples Up On Top", 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Read the book Ten Apples Up On Top and then use beautiful autumn apples to create unique prints. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers that includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
REHEARSALS/Lewisburg
An open invitation to singers: The Buffalo Valley Singers choir begins rehearsals for the 2022 Christmas concert at St. John's UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to meet members and receive your music folder. Rehearsal begins promptly at 7 p.m. No auditions necessary, $10 folder fee. Info: BuffaloValleySingers.org, Facebook.com/BuffaloValleySingers, or email BuffaloValleySingers@gmail.com
VOLUNTEER TRAINING/Lewisburg
The Scratching Post (Lewisburg's cat cafe) will hold volunteer training at 6 p.m. at 230 Market St. Volunteer opportunities vary from staffing the cafe during open hours, morning/evening cleaning shifts and various other tasks as needed. Training sessions last approximately one hour. Registration is required and can be done at www.lewisburgscratchingpost.org/volunteer. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and those 16 and under must volunteer with a parent or guardian.
BLOOD DRIVE/Middleburg
A community blood drive held 1-6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church social hall, 51 S. Main St. Call 1-800-733-2767 for an appointment.
INTERACTIVE MOVIE NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Interactive Movie Night, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Don't just watch the movie, be part of it. Goodie bags and scripts provided. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
ORDERS DUE/Mifflinburg
Get R&K subs and sandwiches through Herr Memorial Library’s fundraiser. Available for order are 12-inch subs which include Italian, ham, turkey,roast beef, and American. Pretzel sandwiches include Italian, ham and cheese, ham and Swiss, turkey and cheese, roast beef and cheese, sweet Lebanon bologna, cheese, chicken salad, egg salad, and tuna salad. Place your order through Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 2-6 p.m. Subs are $7 each and pretzel sandwiches are $6 each. To place an order or for more information visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831. Order can also be placed online at https://shopsmol.com/product/subs-and-pretzel-fundraiser/
BOOK CLUB/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Blough-Weis Library and Office of Inclusive Excellence now offer a social justice book club that is open to the local community. The book club will celebrate Banned Books Week (Sept. 18-24) and read articles about the current rise in book banning, particularly the banning of “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, before reading and discussing the book itself. The book club will meet Sept. 19, Oct. 11 and Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. in Room 104 of the Blough-Weis Library. For more information visit https://library.susqu.edu/bookclub.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Sunbury
Food distribution, 4-6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. No early birds.
SEPT. 20
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1 p.m.; cycling 8-8:45 a.m. Both Zumba Gold and Silver Sneakers are being held at Beaver Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall in Beavertown until Aug. 18 while the MACC gymnasium floor is refinished. Open gym/basketball will resume on Tuesdays when the gymnasium reopens on Aug. 22.Info: 570-658-2276.
EMS EXPLORER OPEN HOUSE/Danville
EMS Explorer Post, sponsored by Geisinger EMS Station, is open to youth who are at least 14 years old and have completed eighth grade. An open house will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the EMS Station at 56 Woodbine Lane. Explorers will learn about pre-hospital emergency medical care. They will receive certifications, participate in training, have hands-on practice, and provide community service. Once training is complete, Explorers over the age of 16 can ride on the ambulances and get experience alongside an EMT or paramedic. At the open house, medical simulators and hands-on activities will expose youth to emergency care treatments, including airway and breathing emergencies, how to take blood pressure, CPR, and tourniquet use. Parents are welcome to stay to learn about the program. RSVP to Lacy Foller at lvfoller@geisinger.edu.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
WOMEN'S BRUNCH/New Columbia
All ladies are invited to attend the Lewisburg Women's Connection September brunch at Bonanza Restaurant. The brunch will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m., doors will open at 9. Cost of the breakfast buffet is $16. The feature for the day will be Mindy Lamprinos from Lewisburg, as she presents Pampered Chef. Speaker and musician is Kasie Ann Pearcy. For more information or to make reservations contact Peggy Stover at 570-847-4730 or Betty at blyler@dejazzd.com. On Facebook at Lewisburg PA Women's Connection, formally Christian Women's Club.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
AEROBICS & D&D/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics begins at 10 a.m., and adult Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & WEE COOK/Sunbury
Story Time begins at 11 a.m. and Wee Cook at 12:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run performs rock, pop, and folk classics, 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern.
POKENO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 10:30, lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
SEPT. 21
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway, 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Do not arrive before 9:30, there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
VOLUNTEER TRAINING/Lewisburg
Hospice of Evangelical will hold its annual volunteer training at the Hospice of Evangelical building, 235 Hospital Dr., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the one-day training, various speakers will present all aspects of hospice care and allow interested individuals the time they need to ask questions and get answers related to hospice care. The session is for anyone interested in becoming a hospice volunteer but is limited to 10 participants. Hospice volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and a desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families. For more information on what it means to be a Hospice volunteer and to sign up for the training session, call 570-522-2955 to speak to the volunteer liaison at Hospice of Evangelical.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Lewisburg
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 9-10:30 a.m. at Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SOUL MUSIC ENSEMBLE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center welcomes Argentinean soul music ensemble Fémina at 7:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre. Fémina is a female powered four-piece band from Argentina that channels blissed out, harmony-soaked soul music with a purpose, lyrically poignant with hip hop and Latin folk major influences. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/youth 18 and under, and free for Bucknell students. No other discounts may be applied. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. Memorial Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
CULINARY ADVENTURES/Sunbury
Culinary Adventures meets at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, WEE ART, D&D, BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m., Wee Art at noon, children's Dungeons & Dragons at 3 p.m. and Junior Builders Crew at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8:30 p.m. at the Turbotville Publix House.