SEPT. 19
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FAIR/Beaver Springs
The 2023 Beaver Community Fair continues at the fairgrounds at 785 Snyder Ave. 9 a.m. – SUN Area FFA/Snyder County 4-H judging contest; 1 p.m. - goat judging; 5:30 p.m. - sheep judging; 6:30 p.m. – mini mod pulls and V8 classic modified. $5 admission, free for children 5 and younger; free parking; $7 nightly ride band, and amusements by Penn Valley Shows LLC. Rides open from 6-10 p.m. Info: www.beaverfair.org
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others, Inc. will offer a food giveaway at 11 a.m. at Beaver Lutheran Church, Route 522 at the west end of Beavertown. Will not be asking for income limits; but will ask for your name and contact information. Not government funded. Any donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation — send to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813.
STORYTIME/Bloomsburg
Storytime with Miss Holli, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Holli Sult for an interactive, fun craft and storytime hour. Included with museum admission.
$2 TUESDAY/Bloomsburg
$2 Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. $2 admission all day. The Exchange will host hands-on Art Cart projects from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING/Herndon
The Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical and Preservation Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2354 Route 225. Speaker will be Johannes Zinzendorf, cofounder of the Hermitage, a spiritual community of Harmonists in the Mahantongo Valley of central Pennsylvania. His topic will be Everyday Furniture of the Mahantongo Valley. To enhance his presentation, the local society will exhibit its collection of Mahantongo furniture miniatures at the meeting.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join yoga therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book discussion will be The Yoga of Max’s Discontent by Karan Bajaj. Feel free to try the practices and bring questions or reflections. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
EVENING STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Evening Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A special evening storytime for preschool children to attend with their special grown-up. PJ's welcome. For ages 5 and under. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPEAKER/Lewisburg
George Will, one of the country’s most widely read political columnists and conservative voices, will kick off the Bucknell Forum 2023-24 speaker series, presenting on the theme “Freedom of Expression” at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. He will then engage in a limited Q&A session, where he will answer questions from Bucknell students. Free and open to the public, although tickets are required. Tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability. An ASL interpreter will be signing at the event for the hearing-impaired community. Attendees who need this service should contact sebright@bucknell.edu for seating arrangements. Info: 570-577-3260 or theforum@bucknell.edu.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
MOVE & GROOVE/Mifflinburg
Move & Groove, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Play games, move to the music, and have fun on indoor play equipment. For ages 0-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
FREE DANCES/Selinsgrove
The Country Twirlers square and line dance club will sponsor free dances for new dancers at 7 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Center Recreation Building, 145 Meadow Circle. Singles and couples are welcome. Info: David or Cassie Oelberg at 570-898-5096 or cassieoelberg@yahoo.com.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose held at 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. A fun-filled 30 minute interactive story time session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
WEE COOK/Sunbury
Wee Cook, for ages 2-5 held at 12:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Hands-on cooking class for littles. Children and their caregivers will learn about nutrition and healthy snacks by making simple recipes together. Registration is required. 570-286-2461
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Codi & Joe Show perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
English as a Second Language class, 10 a.m. to noon at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
SEPT. 20
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FAIR/Beaver Springs
The 2023 Beaver Community Fair continues at the fairgrounds at 785 Snyder Ave. 8:30 a.m. – beef judging; 6 p.m. – kiddie pedal pulls; 6:30 p.m. – tug-o-war. $5 admission, free for children 5 and younger; free parking; $7 nightly ride band, and amusements by Penn Valley Shows LLC. Rides open from 6-10 p.m. Info: www.beaverfair.org
STEPPIN OUT/Elysburg
Steppin Out, an 8-week women's (and girls') walk/run non-profit program meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., through Oct. 25. Walkers and runners of all abilities are welcomed; the goal is to improve walking or running ability as the program progresses. T-shirts are awarded at the completion of the program, mentors motivate participants, and brief presentations on various health and fitness-related topics are offered. Register at https://forms.gle/bz86rkycLxqQNztT8
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
EDUCATIONAL MEETING/Lewisburg
Seven Mountains Audubon will hold its first educational meeting for the 2023-24 year at 7 p.m. at the East Buffalo Township building, 589 Fairgrounds Road. Host Linette Mansfield will present: Birds, Beasts, and Beauty — The Bountiful Island of Papua New Guinea. Travel to the South Pacific through a photographic presentation of her 2022 trip to Papua New Guinea. The program will include a tiny bit of geography, a little bit of history, and a bounteous amount of beauty from this island country located just below the equator. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Are you looking to keep track of your blood pressure or are just curious how you’re doing with it? Stop in at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, at 10:30 a.m. and Amanda from Encompass Health of Geisinger will be here to check blood pressure. This is a free and open to the public program.
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters, enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. For ages 2-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night held 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. Bring your instruments.
IRON UKULELE BENDERS/Sunbury
The Iron Ukulele Benders, from Danville, will perform at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Free admission.
English as a Second Language class, 10 a.m. to noon at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
WEE ART/Sunbury
Wee Art for children ages 15 months to 5 years meets at noon at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Children engage their senses and explore different art themes such as color and texture. Registration is required. 570-286-2461
JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Junior Builders Crew meets at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Build with Lego building blocks, wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, Playstix, cardboard blocks and more. All ages welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mother Goose on the Loose held at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. A fun-filled 30 minute interactive story time session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Turbotville Public House.
STURGIS PRETZEL PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a Society Program at 2 p.m. in its Community Room. Jill Thomas will be speaking on her family’s business, the Sturgis Pretzel Company. Thomas has written Twisted: Mindful Pretzel Consumption, her recollections of the Company. She is the great-great-granddaughter of the founder and will discuss her “family's role in the development of the first commercial pretzel bakery in America.” Info: 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.