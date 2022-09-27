SEPT. 27
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1 p.m.; cycling 8-8:45 a.m. Both Zumba Gold and Silver Sneakers are being held at Beaver Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall in Beavertown until Aug. 18 while the MACC gymnasium floor is refinished. Open gym/basketball will resume on Tuesdays when the gymnasium reopens on Aug. 22.Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
GAMES, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and featuring Pinochle, Hand & Foot, build puzzles. iPads available to use at the Center.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
APPLE STEM NIGHT/Lewisburg
Apple STEM Nigh, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Children build a tower with apples. For ages 5-9. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
DREAMERS' CIRCUS/Lewisburg
The Weis Center will host the Nordic folk trio Dreamers’ Circus at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall, Bucknell University. Dreamers’ Circus display inventiveness and talent in their approach to performances that include music from Denmark and Sweden as well as Finland, Norway and the far reaches of the windswept Faroe Islands. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Milton
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 10-11:30 a.m. at Milton YMCA.
WING NIGHT/Night
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
AEROBICS & D&D/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics begins at 10 a.m., and adult Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Substitutes perform rock to modern country, 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern.
POKENO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
SEPT. 28
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will again host a “Kids in the Kitchen” series at Forest and Field Demo Kitchen, 1072 Alliance Park Dr. Registration is required. Fall Treats will be held from 6-8 p.m. The apples for this event will be donated by Rohrbach’s Farm Market in Catawissa. Students will make their own caramel apple slices and mini-apple pies. Recommended for ages 6+ and adults are welcome. Cost to attend is $30. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-kitchenapples
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
GAMES, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and featuring Pinochle, Skip-Bo, build puzzles. iPads available to use at the Center.
WOMEN'S HEALTH & FITNESS DAY/Lewisburg
National Women’s Health and Fitness Day will be held 9 a.m. to noon at The Miller Center, Lewisburg. The event is an open house format, no registration is required. The event focuses attention on the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women. It is designed to provide an overview of resources available to women in the local area. The event will feature representatives from many local organizations and will include health screens, free golf simulator demonstrations, a vendor fair, and more. The event also features a skin cancer prevention and treatment discussion at 9 a.m., presented by Daria Keyser, DO, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. Due to limited space, registration is requested to attend this portion of the day’s events, by calling Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visiting www.evanhospital.com/events.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Shannon from Geisinger Encompass Health, will be at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free and open to the public. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Mifflinburg
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 8:45-10:15 a.m. at Mifflinburg YMCA
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. Memorial Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
5K RACE REGISTRATION/Milton
The Getting Ahead Foundation announces registration is open for its first Getting Ahead of Poverty 5K to be held Oct. 2 at the Milton Island State Park, 205 PA-642. The fundraiser will begin with a 1-Mile Kids Fun Run at 2:30 p.m., followed by the 5K walk/run beginning at 3. All interested participants are encouraged to register online by Sept. 28 at www.gettingaheadfoundation.org, but same day registration is also acceptable. The 5K racecourse is through the grounds of the Milton State Park and combines trails and paths over small inclines and flat grassy areas along the riverbank. It is not a rugged course but there are areas of uneven terrain. Timing for the event will be provided by Falcon Race Timing. Registration fees: (0-12) $10/child; $25/family; $15/child, $30/family on race day. Adult 5K race: (12-60+) $20; $25 on race day. Awards will be given to the overall top to male and female participants, and the top person in each age group. Age groups include Fun Run: Kids 0-12 and Adult 5K: 12-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Info and to register, visit www.gettingaheadfoundation.org or contact Rose Williams at 570-238-0478 or rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org.
BOOK SALE, MEET & GREET/Selinsgrove
A book sale, community meet and greet held 1-6 p.m. at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), 429 N. Eighth St. Chat with neighbors, meet elected officials and shop for books. Each book is 50 cents or fill a bag for $5. Free face painting.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SR. TRIVIA, CULINARY ADVENTURES/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia at 2 p.m. and Culinary Adventures at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
STORY TIME, WEE ART, D&D/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m., Wee Art at noon, and children's Dungeons & Dragons at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, officer's meeting at 10:30, lunch at 11:30, and Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
SEPT. 29
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LEARN ABOUT LIBRARY WEBSITE/Laurelton
Learn About the Library Website, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Learn how to access all of the free and useful resources available through the library’s website. Check the calendar for upcoming programs, learn how to search the library’s online catalog, and more. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and featuring Pinochle, Skip-Bo, build puzzles and Hand & Foot. iPads available to use at the Center.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
BEGINNERS SPANISH/Lewisburg
Instructional Time for Beginners Spanish, 6:15-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor Linda Kandor, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for use of the Spanish language. After class, participants may choose to stay for the 7 p.m. Conversational Spanish class to exercise speaking with others. Additional one-on-one meetings can be scheduled with Linda. For adults. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BRASS BAND/Lewisburg
The Weis Center welcomes Balkan brass band Lemon Bucket Orkestra (LBO) at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall. Patrons are encouraged to come early for a Balkan folk dance demo in the Weis Center Atrium from 6:45-7:15 p.m., facilitated by Heather Ulmer and Mariya Monfette of the Global Music and Dance Collective. The teachers will introduce three Balkan/Roma folk dances — cocek, pravo and paidushko — all danceable to the energetic Balkan Brass music of Lemon Bucket Orkestra. No prior dance experience is necessary and the activity is open to all ages and abilities. Tickets: $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Conversational Spanish, 7-8 p.m. at The Public Library Library. Linda Kander, Spanish Language Coach, provides an informal setting to learn or to brush up on your skills. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For adults. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
ABC, PLAY WITH ME/Lewisburg
ABC, Play with Me — Parent/Child Workshop, 10-11:15 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A five-week parent/child workshop for children ages 14-40 months and their parents. During each session, the library provides a setting in which the child and parent can work and play together. A local professional introduces the parent to some of the many local resources available to help them in the rewarding, but challenging, task of parenting a toddler. Topics include: Speech & Language, Food & Nutrition, Early Childhood Development, Early Literacy, and Music & Movement. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MINECRAFT NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Minecraft Night held 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Show off your Minecraft building skills and test your knowledge with some Minecraft themed games. Kids also make a craft they can take home. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Axe & Fiddle will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
SPEED DATING/Sunbury
A speed dating event held at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Registration from 5-5:30 p.m. followed by Rebecca Jade performing from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
SEPT. 30
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
RAFFLE TICKET DEADLINE/Laurelton
Thirty-one days, 31 gift baskets and 31 chances to win. The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, is selling tickets for a daily gift basket raffle being held the entire month of October. The public can purchase tickets with a $20 donation through Sept. 30, to be entered in the daily prize drawing. A winner will be drawn live each day on the library’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/West.End.Reads. Some of the themed baskets include Gardening, Pet, Spaghetti Dinner, Tea, and Wine Lovers. Each basket is valued at $30 or more and donated by patrons and local businesses. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the West End Library or call 570-922-4773.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
OKTOBERFEST/Mifflinburg
MHRA's 17th Annual Oktoberfest will be held 1-10 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park. At 1 p.m., Mayor David Cooney will tap the traditional firkin to officially open the event. There will be music and German dancers in the afternoon and John Steven's Doubleshot will perform from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Limited-edition handmade ceramic steins available on first come basis, also glass steins and wineglasses. Several wristband/stein packages available. No admission fee for those who will not be drinking beer or wine. Free birch beer provided for designated drivers. Register for a special wristband when entering the event. Great selection of food including German and American selections. Info: www.mifflinburgpa.com.
CONCERT/Milton
The Martins will perform at 7 p.m. at the Christ Wesley Church, 363 Stamm Road, joined by the musical family, The Isaacs. Info: www.martinsonline.com or www.familylife.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Rapid Run performs at 7 p.m. in the club room at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. No cover. Cash bar and food available. Open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
NICKEL BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
TnT Sounds provides entertainment 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Patrick Motto of Upper Cutt performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OUTDOOR SHOW/Washingtonville
Pennsylvania Trappers Association District No. 7 will host its third annual Outdoor Show from noon to 6 p.m. at the Montour-Delong Fairgrounds, 2628 Broadway Road. Trapping supplies, hunting items, fishing gear, collectibles, crafts, guns and ammo and more. Admission: $3 and free for children 16 and younger. Trapping demonstrations from expert trappers. Info: Ty Cyr, 717-609-3094.
OCT. 1
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed 11 a.m. until food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you.
PIONEER FESTIVAL/Fisherville
The Messiah Lutheran Church Ladies Aid of Fisherville will hold a Pioneer Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, Pavilion D and E, located off Rte. 225, 3 miles north of Halifax. The Ladies Aid will be selling open kettle soups by the quart or bowl (chicken corn/ham and bean soups), hot dogs with sauerkraut, barbecue, chips, baked goods, soda, juice boxes, bottled water, and coffee. Free children’s activities include hay rides, primitive shelter and animal skins, butter making, pioneer crafts, and obstacle course (weather permitting), quill and ink printing, and other activities. Also, the church will sponsor a 5K Run/Walk called the Teepee Trot 5K and Kids Giraffe Fun Run at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park beginning at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit both the church and the Alzheimer’s Association.
OCTOBERFEST/Herndon
Herndon Fire Company's Octoberfest held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Herndon ball field along Route 147. Food and craft vendors, corn hole tournament, entertainment and other events scheduled throughout the day.
FRIGHT MARE BRAWL/Hummels Wharf
Hinkle's Toy Barn and The Treasure Trove Toy Store presents PCWA Fright Mare Brawl at 6 p.m. at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, North Old Trail. Doors open at 4:30. Cost: $20/front row and $15/general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, by calling 570-933-0370 or message PCWA on Facebook page.
TEEN READERS' CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14 and older. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
GIFT CARD BINGO/Middleburg
A Gift Card Bingo held at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Café Lane. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 4 p.m. Food stand will be open. Tickets: $20/advance and $25/at the door.
OKTOBERFEST/Mifflinburg
MHRA's 17th Annual Oktoberfest will be held 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park. The Schutzengiggles Oompah Band performs from noon to 4 p.m. and Millheim's Little German Band from 5-9 p.m. Limited-edition handmade ceramic steins available on first come basis, also glass steins and wineglasses. Several wristband/stein packages available. Games include keg toss, mug life competitions and more and Tri-County Obedience dog Club will sponsor a Dachshund Dash. No admission fee for those who will not be drinking beer or wine. Free birch beer provided for designated drivers. Register for a special wristband when entering the event. Great selection of food including German and American selections. Info: www.mifflinburgpa.com.
DOXIE DASH/Mifflinburg
Calling all Dashing Dachshunds to the First Annual Doxie Dash to be held in conjunction with Mifflinburg’s 17th Annual Oktoberfest. The Dash is being sponsored by The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club and will be held at the Mifflinburg Park. Registration for the Dash opens at 10:30 a.m. Races beginning at 11:30 a.m. Your canine must be a Dachshund and present proof of current rabies vaccine certificate. Registration fee: $10. Release of liability form will be furnished and signature required at time of registration. Racing Doxies must have a handler at start and finish line and must be leashed at all times except during the Dash. Prizes will be presented for first, second and third place finishers. Info: Cindy Yoder at 570-966-1829.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Selinsgrove
A chicken barbecue will be held at 105 S. Market St., starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until sold out. Take out halves only. Sponsored by the Masonic Hall Association of Selinsgrove.
ANNIVERSARY PARTY & LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
An anniversary party and live music with Cass & The Bailout Crew, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CHINESE AUCTION/Sunbury
The Sunbury Fire Police Annual Chinese auction held at Sunbury Eagles, 33 S. Third St. Doors open at 11 a.m. with drawing at 3 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. All donations are welcome.
MUSIC PARTY NIGHT/Sunbury
Music Party Night, 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
FALL FEST/Troxelville
A Fall Fest held 4-8 p.m. at Grace Reformed Church, 8170 Troxelville Road. Featuring food, fun and fellowship including a bounce house w/slide, a sports combo toss, pumpkin painting, making scarecrows, hayrides and games. Rain date: Oct. 8. Info: 570-658-6146.
OUTDOOR SHOW/Washingtonville
Pennsylvania Trappers Association District No. 7 will host its third annual Outdoor Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montour-Delong Fairgrounds, 2628 Broadway Road. Trapping supplies, hunting items, fishing gear, collectibles, crafts, guns and ammo and more. Admission: $3 and free for children 16 and younger. Trapping demonstrations from expert trappers. Info: Ty Cyr, 717-609-3094.
OCT. 2
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open from 1-4 p.m. with a tour offered at 2. View the wagon shed display of vintage farm equipment, the dairy shed, and the Kantz log cabin prior to the tour. Admission is free although donations are accepted.
PET BLESSING/Lewisburg
The public is invited to attend an outdoor “Blessing of the Animals” service to be held at 1 p.m. at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St. All are invited to come by the Third Street side of the building with their four-legged friends to receive a pet blessing. If Fido or Fluffy can’t make it, feel free to bring a collar, food bowl, or picture as we give thanks for the blessings they are in our lives. Pet food, litter and other supplies will be accepted on that day and will be donated to the Danville SPCA. The gathering will also receive a freewill offering to support the Lewisburg Walk to End Food Insecurity.
TURKEY, HAM & HAMBURGER SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will begin their weekly “Turkey, Ham & Hamburger Shoots” at 1 p.m. at the club facilities, 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
LIFE CHAIN/Middleburg
The annual Middleburg Area Life Chain held 1:45-3 p.m., meeting at the IGA parking lot, 10 N. Main St. Stand with thousands of others across the nation to stand in a prayerful manner for the unborn children and to put an end to abortion. Rain or shine. Info: Renee Sprenkel, 570-837-1290.
5K RACE REGISTRATION/Milton
The Getting Ahead Foundation's first Getting Ahead of Poverty 5K will be held at the Milton Island State Park, 205 PA-642. Begins with a 1-Mile Kids Fun Run at 2:30 p.m., followed by the 5K walk/run at 3. Same day registration is acceptable. The 5K racecourse is through the grounds of the Milton State Park and combines trails and paths over small inclines and flat grassy areas along the riverbank. It is not a rugged course but there are areas of uneven terrain. Timing for the event will be provided by Falcon Race Timing. Registration fees: $15/child, $30/family. Adult 5K race: $25. Awards will be given to the overall top to male and female participants, and the top person in each age group. Age groups include Fun Run: Kids 0-12 and Adult 5K: 12-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Info: visit www.gettingaheadfoundation.org or contact Rose Williams at 570-238-0478 or rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John and Lou perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
OCT. 3
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Saul Flores will present the lecture The Walk of the Immigrants at 7 p.m. in Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Students Center at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. Flores is the founder and owner of LoveWalk, an organization that brings awareness to the immigrant journey.
OCT. 4
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
SPEAKER/State College
Dr. Andy McIntosh, Professor Emeritus in Thermodynamics from Leeds University in England, will be the guest speaker at a one day conference in State College. At noon McIntosh will speak on the subject, "Has Science Killed God?" at the Memorial Lodge in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Life Center on the Penn State campus. Free pizza offered. At 7 p.m. McIntosh will speak on the subject, "The Wonder of the Human voice" at the State College Assembly of God, 2201 University Dr. Open to the public. Free admission.