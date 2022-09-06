SEPT. 6
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1 p.m.; cycling 8-8:45 a.m. Both Zumba Gold and Silver Sneakers are being held at Beaver Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall in Beavertown until Aug. 18 while the MACC gymnasium floor is refinished. Open gym/basketball will resume on Tuesdays when the gymnasium reopens on Aug. 22.Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
PLEIN AIR ARTIST REGISTRATION/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce and Allen A. Shaffer Insurance co-sponsor ‘Canvas the Grove’ the Second Annual Plein Air Competition, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The event invites artists of all ages, skill, and experience levels to capture a beautiful “plein air style” setting of downtown Selinsgrove area for the chance to demonstrate creative talents while competing for cash prizes. While the event targets artists, the general public is invited to take part by casting your votes for Viewer’s Choice. Plein Air artists must have their canvases stamped and certified in order to qualify for judging. Stamping begins at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., from 8-8:30 a.m. the day of the competition. Competitors will then have two hours to create, in the medium of their choice, their picturesque view of the community before presenting to the judges. Judging will take place in “the gallery” lot at 204 N. Market St., at 11:15 a.m. To register as an artist, complete a registration form at www.discoverselinsgrove.com. Cost to enter is $25/artist which includes a complimentary lunch. Checks may be mailed to the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 84, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 by Tuesday, Sept. 6, or paid the day of the event. You may also contact SelinsgroveChamberofCommerce@gmail.com or call 570-850-0797 for more information. Join in to participate, spectate, and cast your $1 donation vote for View’s Choice from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
CARDS, FALL SAFETY TIPS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features virtual program at 10 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Sara Hull talking about Fall Safety Tips at noon, member's meeting at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2. No Pokeno.
ONLINE VIRTUAL WORKSHOP/Sunbury
CareerLink offers free, online virtual workshops on job hunting, technology, and self-improvement for everyone. Cover Letters that Get Results presented from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Register online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov (account required), call CareerLink at 570-988- 7300, or email slyttle@censop.com
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kinsey performs hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s, 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Dungeons and Dragons for adults, 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Sunbury
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 10-11:30 a.m. at Sunbury YMCA.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 7
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Hummels Wharf
The 13th Annual Mostly Mutts Golf Tournament held at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Registration at noon with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Eighteen hole format, four-person scramble. Info: www.mostlymuttsonline.com or like on Facebook.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Taylor Fleming Quartet, with their roots and education in jazz, perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. The performance is free and tickets are not required.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FREE JAZZ CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Taylor Fleming Quartet performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Free and tickets are not required.
LYMES DISEASE PROGRAM/Middleburg
Sondra from the PA Dept. of Health will talk about Lymes Disease and ticks at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. Memorial Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of pot roast, fruit and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask when entering the parish center.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Selinsgrove
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 10-11 a.m. at Selinsgrove Senior Center.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
LUNCH, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
ONLINE VIRTUAL WORKSHOP/Sunbury
CareerLink offers free, online virtual workshops on job hunting, technology, and self-improvement for everyone. Internet Basics Pt. 1: Tech and Terms presented from 10-11 a.m. Register online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov (account required), call CareerLink at 570-988- 7300, or email slyttle@censop.com
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
TASTE OF LIBRARY & CULINARY/Sunbury
Taste of the Library meets at 1:30 p.m. and Culinary Adventures at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 8
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss In the Woods by Tana French. Each month the group selects and discusses a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
ABC, PLAY WITH ME/Lewisburg
ABC, Play with Me – Parent/Child Workshop, 10-11:15 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A five-week parent/child workshop for children ages 14-40 months and their parents. During each session, the library provides a setting in which the child and parent can work and play together. A local professional introduces the parent to some of the many local resources available to help them in the rewarding, but challenging, task of parenting a toddler. Topics include: Speech & Language, Food & Nutrition, Early Childhood Development, Early Literacy, and Music & Movement. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BACK TO SCHOOL BRUNCH/Mifflinburg
Back to School Brunch, 11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Parents and caregivers of preschool, kindergarten, and elementary age students gather to chat, share stories, and ask questions. Programming for younger siblings available. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Dine-in or take-out. Meal will be breakfast for supper including egg bake, sausage gravy and biscuit, fruit and dessert.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Gas House Alley will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
PLANT SALE/Shamokin Dam
The fall plant sale of the Susquehanna Garden Club will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 207 King St. There will be indoor plants and bulbs for fall planting plus garden-related yard sale items. Sales benefit scholarships for local high school students.
CHAIR EXERCISE, CARD PARTY/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, lunch at 11:30, card party at 12:30 p.m., Bingo at 12:30, and virtual program at 1.
ONLINE VIRTUAL WORKSHOP/Sunbury
CareerLink offers free, online virtual workshops on job hunting, technology, and self-improvement for everyone. Google Pt. 1: More than a Web Browser presented from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Register online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov (account required), call CareerLink at 570-988- 7300, or email slyttle@censop.com
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Timothy Hughes of Rare and Early Newspapers...History’s Newsstand at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. Hughes will be talking on ‘The Evolution of Newspapers’, noting ‘how they’ve changed over the last 400 years’ and will be bringing ‘a folder of rather obscure local newspapers’. The program will be held in the Community Room of the Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St. Free and open to the public. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SEPT. 9
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
3D ARCHERY SHOOT/Beavertown
Shade Mountain Bowman Inc.'s 19th Annual Traditional 3D Archery Shoot will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4717 Creek Road. Traditional equipment only — no sights, releases, stabilizers, binoculars or compound bows. Cost: $15/day, $25/two days, $30/all three days. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. Novelty shoots and prizes. Kitchen will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A chicken barbecue begins at noon Sept. 10. Info: Andy Bobb at 717-994-2497 or Jake Glenny at 570-541-8566.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FREE ADMISSION DAYS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old and to celebrate the museum is offering free admission today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission Fridays are made possible by support from three businesses: GAF Materials LLC; National Beef, Inc., and PPL Electric Utilities. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. While this event is free and open to the public, the Museum will be monitoring capacity. If capacity is reached within a certain time frame, space may be available on a first-come, first serve basis. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo & Bryan perform 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Nate Myers & the Aces will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
PLANT SALE/Shamokin Dam
The fall plant sale of the Susquehanna Garden Club continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 207 King St. There will be indoor plants and bulbs for fall planting plus garden-related yard sale items. Sales benefit scholarships for local high school students.
ONLINE VIRTUAL WORKSHOP/Sunbury
CareerLink offers free, online virtual workshops on job hunting, technology, and self-improvement for everyone. Surviving a Layoff presented from 11 a.m. to noon. Register online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov (account required), call CareerLink at 570-988- 7300, or email slyttle@censop.com
CHILDREN'S BOOK SALE/Sunbury
Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will hold a Children’s Book Sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first floor of the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Age range for books: preschool-teenage. Proceeds benefit the Degenstein Library.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
CARDS, NICKEL BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend. 570-286-2441.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Zach King performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 10
3D ARCHERY SHOOT/Beavertown
Shade Mountain Bowman Inc.'s 19th Annual Traditional 3D Archery Shoot continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4717 Creek Road. Traditional equipment only — no sights, releases, stabilizers, binoculars or compound bows. Cost: $15/day, $25/two days, $30/all three days. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. Novelty shoots and prizes. Kitchen will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A chicken barbecue begins at noon Sept. 10. Info: Andy Bobb at 717-994-2497 or Jake Glenny at 570-541-8566.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY/Bloomsburg
This Day in History: Nathan Hale held 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. On Sept. 10, 1776, George Washington asked for a spy, and Nathan Hale volunteered. Learn how to crack codes and ciphers and become a "spy" for the day. Included with museum admission.
CONCERT/Danville
The Danville Heritage Festival will include a concert at 7 p.m. at the Danville High School featuring Van Wagner as well as other musical guests. The evening will include songs that celebrate the natural and cultural heritage of Pennsylvania all performed on the stage of the high school auditorium. A free-will offering accepted to benefit the Danville High FFA Horse Evaluation Team. Info: www.DanvilleHeritage.com
COMIC BOOK ARTIST/Laurelton
Comic Book Artist, Keith Williams gives a presentation on working in the comic book industry at 1 p.m. at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road. Williams received a bachelor of fine art degree in 1980 from the School of Visual Arts in New York. He majored in media arts and studied under Will Eisner, the creator of the Spirit comic strip. He worked on many notable comics including The Silver Surfer, She-Hulk with John Byrne, Warlock, Superman, The Mask, and the X-men. Williams also worked for Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Moonstone Comics. He has also inked Avatar Press' published graphic novel Max Brook's Harlem Hellfighters. Registration is limited. A meet and greet will follow the presentation and is open to the public until 3:30 p.m. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
BASIC CROCHET/Laurelton
Basic Crochet meets 10 a.m. to noon at the West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
After a 2 year hiatus the Countryside Contra Dancers announce a community Contra dance will be held 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Bob Nicholson will call to the music of Strath Hanna. Contra dancing is easy and energetic, mostly involving a smooth walking step. All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed; Contra is easy and fun for all ages. Newcomers of all ages are always welcome, with or without a partner. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission: $10/adults; under 16 free; $5/for students with current ID. Under 16 must be accompanied by guardian. For everyone’s safety, proof of vaccination and a well-fitting N or KN95 mask are required. If coming from a high transmission area, home testing before the dance is encouraged. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570 524-2104, http://lewisburgcontra.wixsite.com/lewisburgcontradance or https://www.facebook.com/countrysidecontradance
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Chlorophyll Painting held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Use leaves to create a very unique tree while enjoying the experimentation as you see which leaves work the best. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
CHICKEN BARBECUE & CHINESE AUCTION/Middleburg
The Brad Pheasant Epi Pen Foundation is holding a chicken barbecue and Chinese auction at Middleburg VFW Post 5640, 1555 Paxtonville Road. The Chinese auction runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the chicken barbecue will be held from 1-3 p.m.
BIKE RACE/Milton
The Rotary Club of Milton is once again hosting the Milton Harvest Festival 28 Mile Bike Race beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Filbert Street in front of the Milton Borough office building. Registration from 8-9 a.m. in the Milton Borough office building. Awards will be given in numerous categories for place finishers. For more information and to register go to: https://www.miltonharvestfestival.com/bikerace or call Eric McDowell at 570-713-4884.
CELEBRATION/Montandon
Montandon Baptist Church will celebrate its 150 plus 2 years celebration at 257 Main St. From 1-5 p.m., hot dogs, drinks, and snow cones, a magician, bounce house, dunk tank, and games.
GUN BINGO/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will host its Fifth Annual Gun Bingo at 5 p.m. at the Fremont Fire Station, 8641 Route 104. Tickets are available for $40 each including a meal. Purchase your ticket online at fremontfd.com or contact on facebook.com/fremontfire100 or call 570-539-8230. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department.
COFFEE FOR CANINES/Selinsgrove
The 3rd Wind Coffee truck, located in Selinsgrove, is hosting Coffee for Canines from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 25% of the proceeds that day will go toward the non-profit Watson’s Wish Foundation. This foundation will help dogs get the critical surgeries they need when their family can’t afford some or all of the costs. The coffee truck will be open, raffle baskets, biscuits from the Hound and the Moon Bakery, cupcakes from Heimbach's Bakery, and more. Also a special limited drink only available that day.
PLANT SALE/Shamokin Dam
The fall plant sale of the Susquehanna Garden Club concludes from 8 a.m. to noon at 207 King St. There will be indoor plants and bulbs for fall planting plus garden-related yard sale items. Sales benefit scholarships for local high school students.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT & STEAK DINNER/Sunbury
The Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association (a 501C3) is planning two fundraisers at the Long Environmental Education Center, 182 Houser Road. Rain date: Sept. 24. The first event is a cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Single elimination, best of three. Limit 10 teams, $20/team. All entrance fees paid out. Register on Facebook: Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Assoc. or call 570-850-6788. The second event is a steak bake which includes a T-bone steak, baked potato, corn, tea roll for $15/dinner and served from noon to 6 p.m. Steaks make to order. Dine in or take out. Call 570-850-6788.
DOUBLE FEATURE/Sunbury
Double feature at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave. begins at 3 p.m. for the Arts & Curiosities Fest. The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs from 8-10 p.m.
CHILDREN'S BOOK SALE/Sunbury
Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will hold a Children’s Book Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on the first floor of the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Age range for books: preschool-teenage. Proceeds benefit the Degenstein Library.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
FORKS CORKS & KEGS/Winfield
Forks Corks & Kegs '22 held 2-6 p.m. at the Union Township Fire Company carnival grounds, 43 Reitz Ave. Featuring corks and kegs: Eclipse Brewing Co., Rock God Brewing Co., Rusty Rail Brewing Co., Jack-Azz Distilling Co., Nomad Distilling Co., Deep Roots Hard Cider, Oregon Hill Winery, Timber Ridge Winery, Iron Vines Winery, Kulpmont Winery, Whispering Oaks Winery. Forks: The Pork Dude BBQ, Crooked Forest Food Truck, Schocks Concessions, the YuM YuM Wagon. Also, Perfect Draw Cigar Lounge and Ace of Games Axe Throwing. Live music by Merely Players. Ticket is required for entry. Email confirmation of online purchase will serve as your ticket. Copy of confirmation must be presented at the door on the day of event. Must be 21 to enter. For tickets go to the Union Township Fire Company's Facebook page or call 570-765-9471.
SEPT. 11
3D ARCHERY SHOOT/Beavertown
Shade Mountain Bowman Inc.'s 19th Annual Traditional 3D Archery Shoot concludes, 7 a.m. to noon at 4717 Creek Road. Traditional equipment only — no sights, releases, stabilizers, binoculars or compound bows. Cost: $15/day. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. Novelty shoots and prizes. Kitchen will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A chicken barbecue begins at noon Sept. 10. Info: Andy Bobb at 717-994-2497 or Jake Glenny at 570-541-8566.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Multi-album independent recording artist, KJ, will perform at 10 a.m. at St. John's UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, in celebration of Rally Day. With guitar as her main instrument, KJ also often shows up with her Appalachian lap dulcimer, autoharp, Djembe drum, egg shakers or keyboard. A cappella tunes many times enter her performance, as well as many light-hearted audience participation tunes.
HYMN SING/Lewisburg
An old-fashioned hymn sing held at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by "Mayor Dan" & Friends. Hand-dipped ice cream will be served. All are welcome. Rain or shine.
OUTDOOR GOSPEL CONCERT/Middleburg
An outdoor gospel music concert held in the picnic grove at St. Paul's (Erdley's) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Mercy Run performs at 2 p.m. followed by The Seger Family at 4 p.m. A love offering will be taken for each group. Bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank. Also, bring lawn chairs. Light refreshments will be served. Rain or shine. Info: 570-374-5535.
RALLY DAY/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., will host Rally Day at 10 a.m., featuring Kingdom Kidz Puppet Show.
COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish (Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Millmont’s Christ’s United Lutheran Church) will host a community worship service under one of the picnic pavilions at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. 5th St., starting at 10 a.m. Rev. Curt Wingert will give the “Blessing of the Backpacks” during the service. Students from preschool to high school, plus any teachers and teacher aides, are invited to bring their school backpacks, school bags and briefcases for the blessing to start the new school year. Amy Yorks from Soles4Souls (soles4souls.org) will speak during the service and explain her program. Worshipers are encouraged to bring a pair of unwanted, gently used and cleaned shoes and sneakers to donate for others less fortunate to wear. After worship, guests are invited to come to our parish picnic and enjoy hot dogs and covered dish items. Info: 814-876-0974, 570-922-1860 or 570-966-0226.
CELEBRATION/Montandon
Montandon Baptist Church will celebrate its 150 plus 2 years celebration at 257 Main St. Services begin at 10 a.m. with music and speakers. A light luncheon follows the service. Reserve for the luncheon by calling 570-524-7302 or 570-966-1767.
HYMN SING/PATRIOTIC DAY/Mooresburg
Hymn Sing/Patriotic Day begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. An hour of singing patriotic songs to honor all who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and the communities that were affected by the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Info: 570-275-2754.
PICNIC/Mount Pleasant Mills
Troup Valley Picnic begins at 1 p.m. at Grubb's Church Picnic Grove located along Troup Valley Road. Barbecue and hot dogs will be served. Bring a covered dish, dessert, drink and your own place settings. All who live or have lived in the valley are invited. Info: 570-539-8495.
CLAM BAKE/Selinsgrove
A clam bake held noon to 4 p.m. on the patio at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Tickets: $25/advance and $35/day of event. Drinks included as well as lots of other food. Open to public.
SEPT. 12
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Read the classic childhood book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. Afterward, the little ones will use stickers to sort and match the letters that fell off their own Chicka Chicka Boom Boom tree. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers that includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
LEARN ABOUT LIBRARY WEBSITE/Lewisburg
Learn About the Library Website, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to access all of the free and useful resources available through the library’s website. Check the calendar for upcoming programs, learn how to search the library’s online catalog, and more. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
AMERICORP OVERVIEW/Middleburg
Janelle, from Americorp, will give an overview of how the Americorp program works for seniors interested in staying involved in their community. She will speak on Americorp at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program. Info: Chris, 570-837-6200.
TEEN GAMING NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Teen Gaming Night, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Try out the library's new collection of games. Participate in board game and video game challenges. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
No. 1 national bestselling author and personal financial expert Chris Hogan will deliver the lecture “Everyday Millionaires” at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. In his lecture, Hogan will encourage listeners to take control of their money and reach their financial goals.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
SEPT. 13
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Paper Flowers Take-home Craft during library hours at The Public Library for Union County. Brighten up your day with these beautiful DIY sunflowers. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up supplies. Available while supplies last.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EVENING STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Evening Storytime held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. An evening storytime for children to attend with their special grown-up. For all ages. PJ’s welcome. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
AEROBICS, D&D, ROAMING READERS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics begins at 10 a.m., adult Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m. and Roaming Readers at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
POKENO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m., virtual program at 1, and Cards 31 at 2.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leo Scott n Dale present an acoustic experience with rock, blues and folk hits, 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern.
SEPT. 14
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
PRODUCE VOUCHERS/Lewisburg
Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program 2022 provides $24 in free produce vouchers to Union-Snyder County seniors age 60 and older with gross household income at or below $25,142 for a single individual, and $33,874 for a two person household. Vouchers will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, Fairground Road.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
CULINARY ADVENTURES/Sunbury
Culinary Adventures meets at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, WEE ART, D&D/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m., Wee Art at noon, and children's Dungeons & Dragons at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.