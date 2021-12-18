TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Tae Kwon Do — Beginner noon-1 p.m.; Advanced noon-1:30 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed from 11 a.m. until the food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This will be the last meal distribution until Feb. 12.
READING WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Children are welcome to read their books to certified therapy dog, Maverick, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. One child is allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
COOKIES & POPCORN BALLS/Lewisburg
Cookies and Popcorn Balls, 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Prepare some special holiday treats by decorating cookies and making popcorn balls at the library. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library or online.
COOKIES, COCOA & CRAFTS WITH SANTA/Lewisburg
A free family event, Cookies, Cocoa & Crafts with Santa held 2-6 p.m. at BVRA Nature Studio, 205 St. Lawrence St. Featuring pictures with Santa, the Grinch and Olaf, cookie decorating, holiday crafts and special guest appearances. Cookies and cocoa provided. Families will rotate between indoor and outdoor stations. The number of participants indoors will be limited and masks will be required indoors.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley Singers present their annual Christmas Concert, “Rhapsody of Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. Tickets are sold at the door or may be purchased from members. Adult admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.
YOGA/Lewisburg
Serene Saturdays: Outdoor Yoga held 10-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Morning outdoor yoga sessions are instructed by friends from Laurel Limb Yoga. Participants will learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Classes are $5 for children 5 and older and their caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks are required. Classes will be held outside, weather permitting. Classes made possible by support from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. Register at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/outdoor-yoga
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
The Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms will bring to life the Christmas story of the Savior, foretold by prophets, announced by angels, and born in a manger from 5-9 p.m. at 134 Farmhaus Road. Held in a rustic barn, the Live Nativity features 10 rooms, or scenes, with more than 100 cast and crew members and dozens of live animals. After the final scene, visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and live Christmas music. Visitors park in the fields at the upper part of the farm, where a shuttle bus will take them to the barn about a half mile down the lane. There is no fee, but donations will be accepted to help with the cost of running the event. Dress warmly, as much of the barn is unheated. Hand sanitizing stations will be on hand. Actors or guests who are sick are asked to stay home. Info: call or text 570-541-9538 or send a message through the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church facebook page. Information is also available at beavertownchurch.com.
BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS/Mifflinburg
Blood pressure screenings, 8:45-10:15 a.m. at Mifflinburg YMCA.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., will be open from 9-11 a.m. for food distribution. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, also distributing cleaning and personal care items. Also, baby station. This event will be held outside. Park in the church parking lot and walk to the red pop up tent that is set up. Helpers will provide assistance if needed to carry your items. Masks are required.
FOOD PANTRY/Northumberland
The Reaching Out Food Pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist church, corner of Sixth and King streets, for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food. This is a drive thru. Come into the alley beside the church by way of Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Stret. Volunteers are always welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
John Derk performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
WREATH LAYING CEREMONY/Pillow
The Pillow Historical Society is an official Wreaths Across America sponsor, and will host a wreath laying ceremony at the Grand View Cemetery and the Union Cemetery on Dec. 18. The events will begin at 11 a.m. at the Grand View Cemetery on Union Street in Pillow with a short ceremony followed by volunteers placing wreaths at the headstones of the fallen service members laid to rest there. Immediately following this ceremony, a group of volunteers will travel to the Union Cemetery on Cemetery Hill Road, Herndon, to honor the fallen service members there as well. Mike Wertz of Elizabethville will be the guest speaker for the ceremony. The Pillow Historical Society Museum will open immediately after the ceremony and remain open until 3 p.m.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Selinsgrove
Free Food Giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon (or until food supply is gone) at Christ Community UMC, 3939 Park Road. Pull into front parking lot, follow cones up incline to left side of the church. Pull up to cone, pop your trunk, and volunteers will place food in your truck.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
HERE COMES SANTA PAWS/Sunbury
Help supports the dogs at Mostly Mutts dog shelter this holiday season by being their Santa Paws. Visit the website www.mostlymuttsonline.com and select a dog (or cat) you wish to give a Christmas gift to. Then simply drop off your gift with the dog’s name attached from 1-3 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St. Mostly Mutts volunteers will be there to collect the gifts. Social distancing practices will be in effect. Wear a mask when dropping off gifts. Drop off gifts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 too.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach’s Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY/Sunbury
An Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with live music by Trainwreck Survivors, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Flipside Trio performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brandon Barnhart performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA/Sunbury
Children’s Breakfast with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon at Good Will Hose Company. Menu: eggs, bacon, toast, orange juice, chocolate milk, and hot chocolate. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. For ages 12 and under. Each child received cookies and a small gift (while supplies last).
CHRISTMAS PARTY/Sunbury
A Christmas Party held 9 p.m. to close at Good Will Hose Company. DJ and light refreshments. No cover.
CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY/Sunbury
Dashing With Kindness Children’s Christmas Party held noon to 2 p.m. at Sunbury Moose Lodge, 256 Market St. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Also, craft, children receive a stocking, and storytime. Info: 570-847-3945.
SOUP SALE/Sunbury
A soup sale held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out in the parking lot at Coles Hardware, 225 Chestnut St. Cost: $9/quart for ham and bean and ham and green bean. Baked goods will also be available. Proceeds benefit Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Company.
SUNDAY
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley Singers present their annual Christmas Concert, “Rhapsody of Christmas,” at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. Tickets are sold at the door or may be purchased from members. Adult admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM/Mount Pleasant Mills
St. Thomas Independent Church will present a Christmas program and candlelight service at 6 p.m.
CHRISTMAS SERVICE/Muncy
A Christmas service presented at 2:30 p.m. at Katys Church, 440 Katys Church Road. Refreshments after service and all are welcome. Info: 570-764-2412.
HERE COMES SANTA PAWS/Sunbury
Help supports the dogs at Mostly Mutts dog shelter this holiday season by being their Santa Paws. Visit the website www.mostlymuttsonline.com and select a dog (or cat) you wish to give a Christmas gift to. Then simply drop off your gift with the dog’s name attached from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St. Mostly Mutts volunteers will be there to collect the gifts. Social distancing practices will be in effect. Wear a mask when dropping off gifts.
MONDAY
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Pinochle Club noon; Boot Camp 5:15-5:45 p.m.; Cornhole (open play) 6-8 p.m.; Bingo 6-8 p.m.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Dungeons & Dragons, 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
TUESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
CHRISTMAS SERVICE/Elysburg
A Blue Christmas service is being held at 7 p.m. at Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., to help support those who may be grieving this Christmas Season. Come and offer your support to those grieving. The service will be held in person (masks required) and on Zoom.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Libary. Attend each week for this in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or online.
CHRISTMAS MEAL RESERVATIONS DUE/Lewisburg
A Christmas dinner available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St. (at the entrance on Cherry Alley behind the church). Available for pick-up or local delivery only. Reservations for meals will be required and orders must be received by Tuesday, Dec. 21. If you would like to reserve a meal for pick-up or delivery, call 570-524-4419 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of meals to reserve. Masks required as well as following social distancing guidelines.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.