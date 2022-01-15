TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Tae Kwon Do — Beginner noon-1 p.m.; Advanced noon-1:30 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
SEAFOOD SUPPER/Beavertown
A fish, oyster and crab cake supper served at 4 p.m. at the Rescue Hose Company No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Take-outs available. Proceeds benefit the ladies auxiliary.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY/Bloomsburg
This Day in History: The First Superbowl, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Learn a fun fact about the Green Bay Packers quarterback and about the man who the Super Bowl trophy is named after. Also a football craft. Included with museum admission.
PAINT ME A STORY/Bloomsburg
Paint Me a Story, 10 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. “The Day the Crayons Quit” is a story about crayons quitting their job. Also, make rainbow books and create colorful shiny works of art. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-prekpaint21
MODERN SCULPTURE/Bloomsburg
Meet the Masters: Modern Sculpture, 11:30 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Dive deep into the world of sculptures, from Jeff Koons to Demien Hirst, and learn about some of the most famous modern artists who take everyday objects, ideas, and concepts into 3D works of art. Using clay, paint, and a whole lot of inspiration from these famous artists to create your very own 3D art. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-art21
INTRO TO 3D PRINTING/Bloomsburg
Introduction to 3D Printing with Mantis, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. This class will have an overview of 3D printing technologies — software, hardware and applications. Students will be taught to create a 3D model from scratch and use a Mantis 3D printer to print out the model. You can even bring home the 3D model as a souvenir. Recommended for ages 6 and older. Cost: $12/student. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-mantis3d
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
SPACE EXPLORERS: LAUNCH PARTY/Lewisburg
Space Explorers: Launch Party held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Join the ex-STREAM Saturday program as we view the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is the largest, most complex telescope ever created. Astronomy and Astrophysics expert Dr. Joel Leja from Penn State University will have special presentation at 11:30 a.m. Activity stations provided by the National Informal Stem Education Network will also be available throughout the event for the whole family to enjoy together. This program is free with general admission or museum membership. Recommended for children 6 and up. Masks are required for those 2 years and older.
YOGA/Lewisburg
Serene Saturdays: Outdoor Yoga held 10-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Morning outdoor yoga sessions are instructed by friends from Laurel Limb Yoga. Participants will learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Classes are $5 for children 5 and older and their caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks are required. Classes will be held outside, weather permitting. Classes made possible by support from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. Register at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/outdoor-yoga
POT PIE SALE/Mifflinburg
A drive thru pot pie sale, by the quart only, served 3:30 p.m. until sold out at Christ’s United Lutheran Church “4 Bells Church,” 3 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Choice of ham or chicken. Cost: $9/quart. Pre-order at www.4bellschurch.com
BOOK SALE/Mifflinburg
Herr Book Nook New Year Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Buy one book, get one book free.
KARAOKE/Northumberland
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Karaoke, 7-11 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
The Reaching Out Food Pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Sixth and King streets, for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food. This is a drive thru in the alley next to the church. Enter by way of Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Street. There will be plenty of food so there is no need to come very early. Be prepared to show proof of residency. Volunteers to help load cars are always welcome.
WINTERFEST/Selinsgrove
Winterfest will be held in the large five-bay truck room at Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company, 713 Bridge St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. For individuals 21 and older. Tickets are $20, and $30 at the door. Taking the stage will be Kevin Regan, Rebecca Jade, Civil Fly, Bird Law, Kinsey, and Flyntlock. There will be two local food vendors: Heimbach’s food trailer and Son of a Butcher. Also present will be a local cigar trailer, Perfect Draw. Info: https://dhlfire.com or the Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company Facebook page. Tickets for Winterfest can be secured online, or obtained from fire company members or at Keller’s Beer, 21 S. Water St., Selinsgrove.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
BENEFIT GALA & DRAG SHOW/Sunbury
A Benefit Gala and Drag Show held 5-8 p.m. at the Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the Drag Show beginning at 6. Local food and wine vendors and raffles. All proceeds benefit the Albright Center. Tickets are $15, available at www.ticketsource.us/drag-show
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach’s Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Live music with The Ann Kerstetter Band, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leon B performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
SUNDAY
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
MONDAY
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Pinochle Club noon; Boot Camp 5:15-5:45 p.m.; Cornhole (open play) 6-8 p.m.; Bingo 6-8 p.m.
INTERACTIVE ART/Bloomsburg
Interactive Art with Makey Makey, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Students will create their own interactive works of art. Press a button and have your artwork speak to you. A fun, educational, and inventive class. Recommended for ages 10 and older. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-makeymakey
POPUP PLAY/Lewisburg
PopUp Play: MLK Day — Dreams For a Better World held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Commemorate one of the greatest leaders in Black history, Martin Luther King Jr. Kids can make colorful playdough, where we will discuss diversity, or make a collage, to express their thoughts on paper for what MLK stood for. Then, a story, where we will read a book on how MLK helped to end segregation and was a leader of the Civil Rights movement. This program is free with general admission or membership. Recommended for children ages 4 and up. Masks are required for those 2 years and older.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is closed today.
READING BUDDIES/Sunbury
Reading Buddies, 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library. Info: 570-286-2461.
TUESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
SUSTAINABLE BUILDING/Bloomsburg
Case Study in Sustainable Building with Tom Anderson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Anderson takes you on a journey of researching, architecting, designing, and building his off-grid home near Bloomsburg. Learn from his mistakes and successes and the wisdom he has gained in the process. Technologies and techniques discussed include passive solar, thermal mass, earth sheltering, stack effect, types of insulation, solar thermal, hydronic radiant heating, root cellar refrigeration, photovoltaic solar panels, wind power solar tubes, DC appliances, water conservation, landscape considerations, home automation, backup and redundancy planning. Register online at https:/bit.ly/bcm-solar
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale held 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St. Masks required.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night held 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
TRIVIA & MOVIE NIGHT/Mifflinburg
The teen program Marvel Trivia and Movie Night held 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. How well do you know Marvel Comics? Test your knowledge against other teens and then enjoy a movie together. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LEARN TECH DEVICE/Mifflinburg
Learn Your New Tech Device, 4-6 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Drop by and learn how to use your new device with help from Technology Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m.; ACC Members Journal at 10; Officers Meeting at 10; lunch at 11:30; Bingo — National Popcorn Day at 12;30; Cards 31 at 2.
LIBRARY PROGRAMS/Sunbury
Story Time at 11 a.m. and Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library. Info: 570-286-2461.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. Info: 570-286-2461.