AUG. 31
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Dr. William Gibson will talk about the Confederate sword of his great-grandfather, James Madison Kendrick, of North Carolina, and his capture by a Sunbury unit during the Battle of Gettysburg. The sword will also be on display. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
PINOCHLE, HAND & FOOT/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., is open 0 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Pinochle, Skip-Bo and Hand & Foot.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
YARD SALE/Lewisburg
A yard sale held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only, meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will be hosted by volunteers from St. Pius Catholic Church and will consist of ham barbecue, macaroni salad, baked beans and desserts. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask when entering the parish center. Info: 570-374-8289.
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY/Shamokin
Oasis and AppleGate Recovery will co-host an Overdose Awareness Day program at 6 p.m. at Claude Kahler Park, Arch Street. The program will include an introduction from Oasis Community Recovery Club President Danielle Houtz, presentations by Nick Ides from the American Heart Association, Shamokin Chief of Police Raymond Siko, Jill Henrich, Cassandra Catino, followed by a special message release to honor the participants’ family and friends who have experienced an overdose. Also, Narcan giveaway and food truck.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LUNCH, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Jaded & Friends Acoustic Night, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SEPT. 1
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
SCREENINGS/Beaver Springs
Mobile Health of Evangelical will offer free blood pressure and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to noon at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St. Masking is required for Mobile Health of Evangelical screenings and events to ensure the safety of all participants. Physical distancing and use of hand sanitizer are encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
ABC, PLAY WITH ME/Lewisburg
ABC, Play with Me – Parent/Child Workshop, 10-11:15 a.m. (Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) at The Public Library for Union County. A five-week parent/child workshop for children ages 14-40 months and their parents. During each session, the library provides a setting in which the child and parent can work and play together. A local professional introduces the parent to some of the many local resources available to help them in the rewarding, but challenging, task of parenting a toddler. Topics include: Speech & Language, Food & Nutrition, Early Childhood Development, Early Literacy, and Music & Movement. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Music in the Park, 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Jesse will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine Bingo, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Chestnut Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 2
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM GIVEAWAY/Lewisburg
Beacon Ministries Free Shop at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., will distribute personal hygiene items from 1-3 p.m. Community members in need can pick up soap, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby lotion, baby wash, baby shampoo, feminine products, adult diapers/pads, toilet paper, dish soap, and laundry detergents. Enter through church office doors. Info: 570-238-5707.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program, 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
WATERSLIDE & ICE CREAM/Middleburg
First United Church of Christ, located along Route 522, invites the public to attend a free Waterslide and Ice Cream Truck fun-filled event from 6-8 p.m. An evening of waterslide fun and ice cream sweet treats. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Gas House Alley performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kinsey performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Sunbury
A meal of filled pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. Cost: $10. Pre-orders recommended. Eat in or take out. Info: 570-286-2441.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 3
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner noon-1 p.m.; Advanced noon-1:30 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 102nd All Home Days will be held at the Elysburg Community Park offering food trucks, entertainment in a covered bandstand and bleachers each evening, a parade (this year with a “Holidays” theme), and fireworks. Breakfast served in the dining hall from 8-11 a.m. ($7 for adults, $4 for children 10 and under). Parade registration will be at 10:30 a.m. ($7 for adults, $4 for children 10 and under), and the parade begins at 11:30 a.m. A Cub Scout retirement of American flags will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Entertainment by “Looker” from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and a September 11th Tribute will be led by Marc Burlile from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Info: All Home Days facebook page, or http://www.allhomedays.com.
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale will held at All Home Days Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
Make fish racers while exploring the properties of water. Will your fish come out on top? Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week, explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
TEEN READERS' CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club, noon to 1 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
BACK TO SCHOOL CRAFT/Mifflinburg
Back to School Craft during library hours at Herr Memorial Library. Make an easy craft perfect for back to school fun.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Milton
A drive thru chicken barbecue held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out at Crossroads Nazarene Church. Cost: $11/meal and $7/chicken only. Benefits Crossroads Alaska Work and Witness Projects. Preorders available by contacting Lori Klinger at 570-473-1724.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Urie Kline Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Selinsgrove
A chicken barbecue will be held at 105 S. Market St., starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until sold out. Take out halves only. Sponsored by the Masonic Hall Association of Selinsgrove.
OPENING RECEPTION/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Lore Degenstein Gallery will host the exhibition “Terms of Service,” with an opening reception at 7 p.m. The exhibition runs through Oct. 23. All gallery events are free and open to the public. Inspired by their motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” Susquehanna’s Sigma Gamma Rho sorority has partnered with the Lore Degenstein Gallery to showcase female artists of color. This exhibition honors, celebrates and showcases Black women artists who use their work as a form of activism, advocacy and leadership. Local and regional artists were selected for their creativity and work toward equity, empathy and progress in social justice. The exhibition features Naomi Chambers, Vanessa German, Jessica Moss, Kelli Williams, Alisha Wormsley and Monica Prince, assistant professor of English and creative writing at Susquehanna.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Cannon Fire performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DJ DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
A DJ Dance Party — Peppermint style, with Midnite Jam Sound System, 7-11 p.m. at the Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DJ/SOUND SYSTEM/Sunbury
Galactica Sounds, DJ/sound system, entertain 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. No cover. Open to the public. 570-286-2441.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jesse performs in memory of Ed Moyer, 8-11 p.m. at Sunbury Steams No 1. Tickets: $10/advance and $12 at the door.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TURKEY DINNER/Watsontown
A turkey dinner served 4-6 p.m. or until sold out at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44. Menu: Turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, dessert and beverage. Dine in or take out. Cost is a $12 donation for adults and $6 for children.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 4
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 102nd All Home Days continues at the Elysburg Community Park offering food trucks, entertainment in a covered bandstand and bleachers each evening, a parade (this year with a “Holidays” theme), and fireworks. Features breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Car show registration at 9 a.m. at the old youth sports football field; car show awards will be given at 2 p.m. A church service at 11 a.m. Entertaiment by Pepper Street, from 2-4 p.m. and 6:50-8:50 p.m. A fireworks display presented at 9 p.m. All Home Days facebook page, or http://www.allhomedays.com.
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale continues at All Home Days Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
OPEN HOUSE/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open with tours offered at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Admission is free although donations are accepted. The c.1789 Kantz Log Cabin, originally a frontier cabin/trading post, was given to the historical society by Marcia Milne and relocated to the property in 2019. The cabin exemplifies the kind of dwelling that was on the site before the limestone house was built. Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
OPEN HOUSE/Mooresburg
Mooresburg One-Room School House, 685 Liberty Valley Road, will be open for visitors from 1-4 p.m. See how our ancestors learned their school lessons. Enjoy the history of the schoolhouse, photos of the past and much more.
BRUNCH/Northumberland
American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary, 309 Point Township Dr., will serve their monthly all-you-can-eat brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $12/adults and $6/children under 12.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
Brandon Barnhart performs 5-8 p.m. at the Wayside Inn, Route 61.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 5
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Pinochle Club noon; Boot Camp 5:15-5:45 p.m.; Cornhole (open play) 6-8 p.m.; Bingo 6-8 p.m.
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 102nd All Home Days concludes at the Elysburg Community Park offering food trucks, entertainment in a covered bandstand and bleachers each evening, a parade (this year with a “Holidays” theme), and fireworks. Breakfast served from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Registration for the Rotary 5K at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m., and an awards presentation at 10:30 a.m. Entertainment by Memory Lane from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. A Tribute to Veterans at 4:30 p.m. A chicken barbecue dinner served in the dining hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; cost: $10/adults and $5/children under 10. Info: All Home Days facebook page, or http://www.allhomedays.com.
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale concludes at All Home Days Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: Caterpillars and Butterflies, 10:30-11 a.m. at Lewisburg Children's Museum. Read The Very Hungry Caterpillar story by Eric Carle. Then create a butterfly out of found materials that resembles a beautiful butterfly. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers that includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 6
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1 p.m.; cycling 8-8:45 a.m. Both Zumba Gold and Silver Sneakers are being held at Beaver Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall in Beavertown until Aug. 18 while the MACC gymnasium floor is refinished. Open gym/basketball will resume on Tuesdays when the gymnasium reopens on Aug. 22.Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
PLEIN AIR ARTIST REGISTRATION/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce and Allen A. Shaffer Insurance co-sponsor ‘Canvas the Grove’ the Second Annual Plein Air Competition, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The event invites artists of all ages, skill, and experience levels to capture a beautiful “plein air style” setting of downtown Selinsgrove area for the chance to demonstrate creative talents while competing for cash prizes. While the event targets artists, the general public is invited to take part by casting your votes for Viewer’s Choice. Plein Air artists must have their canvases stamped and certified in order to qualify for judging. Stamping begins at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., from 8-8:30 a.m. the day of the competition. Competitors will then have two hours to create, in the medium of their choice, their picturesque view of the community before presenting to the judges. Judging will take place in “the gallery” lot at 204 N. Market St., at 11:15 a.m. To register as an artist, complete a registration form at www.discoverselinsgrove.com. Cost to enter is $25/artist which includes a complimentary lunch. Checks may be mailed to the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 84, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 by Tuesday, Sept. 6, or paid the day of the event. You may also contact SelinsgroveChamberofCommerce@gmail.com or call 570-850-0797 for more information. Join in to participate, spectate, and cast your $1 donation vote for View’s Choice from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Dungeons and Dragons for adults, 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Sunbury
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 10-11:30 a.m. at Sunbury YMCA.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SEPT. 7
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Hummels Wharf
The 13th Annual Mostly Mutts Golf Tournament held at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Registration at noon with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Eighteen hole format, four-person scramble. Info: www.mostlymuttsonline.com or like on Facebook.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Taylor Fleming Quartet, with their roots and education in jazz, perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. The performance is free and tickets are not required.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FREE JAZZ CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Taylor Fleming Quartet performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Free and tickets are not required.
LYMES DISEASE PROGRAM/Middleburg
Sondra from the PA Dept. of Health will talk about Lymes Disease and ticks at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. Memorial Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Selinsgrove
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 10-11 a.m. at Selinsgrove Senior Center.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
TASTE OF LIBRARY & CULINARY/Sunbury
Taste of the Library meets at 1:30 p.m. and Culinary Adventures at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com