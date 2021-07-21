TODAY
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 11 a.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
HEALTH EQUITY TOUR/Hummels Wharf
The YMCA and Pennie (PA’s health insurance marketplace) present the Health Equity Tour, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Dr. Raffle prizes, food, giveaways, and more. Enjoy free access to: COVID-19 education, PA’s COVID-19 Alert App education; Pennie education regarding health insurance, YMCA’s evidence-based health intervention education, PA 211 education, mental health education, flu education, mammogram and pap testing screening for PA-BCCEDP, dietitian consultation, oral health education, tobacco cessation education and PA’s free Quitline, and health screenings. Info: tour@ymcaharrisburg.org or call 717-232-3113.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Trainwreck Survivors perform 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Thursday Night Music Series. Bring lawn chairs.
POKEMON CARD CLUB/Sunbury
Pokemon Card Club, for tweens and teens ages 11-17, meets at 4 p.m. upstairs in the conference room at Degenstein Community Library to play the Pokemon card game. Beginners welcome.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Sunbury
Zoo America will visit the Degenstein Community Library at 6 p.m. for the Summer Reading program. Meet some great animals.
friday
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg presented 10:15-11:15 a.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. An early childhood music curriculum that’s known around the world for its ability to engage children and adults in musical play together.
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
YOUNG ENGINEERS/Bloomsburg
Young Engineers held 3-4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Today’s theme: Fans. Grab your lab coats and goggles for these science class. Students will learn about pneumatics, circuits, hydraulics, and more. Perfect for students ages 6 and older.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs a mix of jazz, blues, and soul, 6-9 p.m. at the Italian Terrace Restaurant. Info: 570-246-5862.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Check 1 Two performs 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
D.R. Flynt performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
FISH SANDWICH & FRIES/Sunbury
A deep fried haddock sandwich (4 oz. portion on a kaiser roll) with fresh cut fries or steak fries served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Cost: $7. Dine in or take out available. Open to public. Info: 570-286-2441.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Market Street.
SATURDAY
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
AIRPLANE THEMED CRAFT/Bloomsburg
This Day in History: Amelia Earhart Birthday celebrated 10 a.m. to noon at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. On July 24, 1897, Earhart was born. Celebrate her birthday with an airplane-themed craft. Included with regular admission.
WATER DAY/Bloomsburg
Water Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. A variety of activities for kids to cool off while having fun. Play in the lazy river, take the water balloon challenge and enjoy inflatable water slides. Admission is $5. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Town Pool. Purchase tickets at: http://bit.ly/bcm-waterday21
LIVE MUSIC/Catawissa
Ricky and Harv perform 5-9 p.m. at the Coal Dock Inn, located at the bridge into Catawissa down the hill from Knoebels.
MODEL TRAINS/Danville
The free model train program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the air-conditioned church, corner of Pine and East Market streets. Delight in the puffing steam engines, the whistles and horns, the ice skaters, the sparkling Christmas tree, the model merry-go-round, the unloading coal cars and log cars, the barrel loader, the sawmill, and the two miniature watchmen who run out of their shanties, swinging their red lanterns, whenever a train comes rushing by.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Blain Renn performs 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Pineknotter Brewing.
GUIDED TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House located at 472 Priestley Avenue is open for tours Saturdays and Sundays. Tours are held at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reserve your tour date and time by going to www.joseph-priestley-house.org. Walk-ins welcome. Info: 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
John Derk performs 10 a.m. to noon on the Commons, during the Rudy Gelnett Saturday Farmer’s Market Music Series.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A chicken barbecue held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) at Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company, 2188 Mile Hill Road. Drive thru only. Cost: $10/platter includes a chicken half, homemade baked beans and macaroni salad, tea roll and butter, dessert and drink. Chicken half only, $5.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
BENEFIT BASKET RAFFLE & 50/50 DRAWING/Sunbury
A benefit basket raffle and 50/50 drawing held noon to 4 p.m. at Cameron Park. Featuring a DJ, concessions, bake sale, arts, crafts, and decor. Door prizes. Drawing at 3 p.m. live and on Facebook at Lung Cancer Basket Raffle, Sunbury PA. Tickets are $1/each or six for $5. Organized by the Reader family and WeddingsByAshland.com. All proceeds benefit Leanne McCormick Reader.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach’s Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Zen Again performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Admission is free. Info: 570-495-4766.
CONCERT/West Milton
The Sunbury City Band performs at 7 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road. Donations accepted.
SUNDAY
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open Sundays from 1-4 p.m. $10 fee to visit both museums. MCHS members and students under 18 free (memberships available). Info: 570-275-8528 or Montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
FBREAKFAST/Milton
The Milton American Legion home association and auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at 401 N. Front St. Cost is $9 and includes egg, pancake, toast, hash browns, meat choice and juice choice or coffee. Club is open to the public for breakfast.
BRUNCH BUFFET/Northumberland
Northumberland American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary will host a brunch buffet, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Post ballroom. Cost: $10/adults and $5/children 12 and younger. Buffet includes scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, ham, pancakes, sausage gravy w/biscuits, assorted pastries and fresh fruit. Proceeds benefit Legion building projects.
GUIDED TOURS/Northumberland
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will be open for tours, 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s. Admission is free. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook: Old Herman School.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Ricky and Harv perform 2-4 p.m. at The Que Brew in downtown Selinsgrove.
MUSEUM TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., at the model fort, is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though the museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
MONDAY
COMMUNITY BOOK STUDY/Elysburg
The Elysburg United Methodist Church will begin a Community Book Study via Zoom beginning July 26 from 7-8 p.m. The study will be led by Pastor Michelle Beissel. The book is “The Bully, The Bullied and the Bystander” by Barbara Coloroso. The book is available on Amazon and will be needed to participate. For further information email the church at elysburgumc@juno.com, website elysburgumchurch.faithlifesites.com. Zoom meeting ID is 570-672-2589 and passcode 17824.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
MusiCraft performs 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park. Bring a chair.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo held at 6 p.m. in the community room at Degenstein Community Library. No charge to play. All ages welcome.
JULY 27
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
DIY ART/Bloomsburg
DIY Art for Kids!, 3-4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Theme: DIY Flower Bowl. Create a fun DIY craft. Suggested for ages 6 and older.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
BLOOD PRESSURE SCREEN/Milton
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon at the Milton YMCA.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Sunbury City Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Rt. 147.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time for ages 4 and under held at 11 a.m. in the Community Room at Degenstein Community Library. One hour of stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and playtime.
RYAN THE BUG MAN/Sunbury
Ryan the Bug Man visits Degenstein Community Library for Summer Reading at 4 p.m. in the community room. Meet some really cool bugs.
JULY 28
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose story time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. For babies to 3 years old. Music, movement and rhymes.
WEE MOVE/Sunbury
A special 45-minute movement adventure begins at 11:45 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library. Children ages 1-5 can explore tumble mats, balance beams, liquid floor tiles, basketball hoops and more. Promotes learning through play and movement.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Turbotville Publix House patio.