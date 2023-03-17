Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.