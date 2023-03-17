Calvin Kimber Swank, of Elysburg, passed from this life on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
He was born April 28, 1930, in Irish Valley, a son of Kimber and Zora Lewis Swank.
At an early age the family moved to Elysburg.
He graduated from the Ralpho Township High School in 1949 and remained an active member of the Alumni Association.
In 1949, he married his high school classmate, Beverly Cook, who preceded him in death in 1966 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Together they had three children including Barry Swank and his wife Elrica of Snydertown and their children, Barry Swank and Jillian Swank O'Connor; Marcia and her husband Victor D'Alfonso of Rhode Island and their son, Christopher; and Mark Swank of Sunbury.
In 1978, he married Pearl Boback who survives. They have a son, Michael of Elysburg and his daughter Madelyn.
Like so many young people in Elysburg, he worked at Knoebels.
He worked as a carpenter and his later career was as a construction supervisor doing commercial construction including schools, hospitals and prisons. There are many of the buildings he worked on including some at Penn State, Geisinger, Bucknell and many schools throughout central and eastern Pennsylvania. They stand as a tribute to his skill and dedication to always doing things right.
Calvin was a dedicated member of the Elysburg Masonic Lodge, the Sunbury Shrine Club and Caldwell Consistory. He held many offices including Master of the Elysburg Lodge, President of the Sunbury Shrine Club, and Board of Directors of both organizations.
He was accorded several honors for his sustained support of the goals of these organizations including the PA Council of Deliberations Meritorious Service Award and the Living Knights of Caldwell Consistory.
He looked forward to the annual Swank Reunion which has been coming together for 105 years and was the glue that helped keep it going.
Calvin was one of six children. His sister, Myra Jean Swank of Lewisburg survives.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Nellie Gilbert, Ellen Graden and Shirley Swank; and a brother, Gilbert Swank, as well as his parents.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by two great-grandchildren, Colby and Jade O'Connor, and many nieces and nephews.
At Cal's request, there will be a private interment in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Contributions in his name may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to the charity of their choice.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.