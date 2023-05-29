Calvin P. “Leonard” Goss, 88, of Paxtonville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born July 7, 1934, in McClure, a son of the late Lester H. And Maude M. Sheaffer Goss.
On Dec. 31, 1955, in Paxtonville, he married the love of his life, the former Shirley J. Hackenberg. His death breaks a marital union of 67 years.
Leonard was a 1953 graduate of McClure High School and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He was employed for 33 years at Faylor-Middlecreek Construction/Eastern Industries where retired with the status of the greatest backhoe operator to ever work for the company.
Leonard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting Indian artifacts. He also enjoyed entertaining friends and spending time with family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Anthony Goss, Cindy Pyle, Yvonne Goss and Doug Goss; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Annabelle Brenneman.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild and five brothers, Alfred, Carl, Roy, Glen and Ned Goss.
At Leonard’s request there will be no formal services. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
The family would like to say thank you to the Evan Hospice angels who cared for Leonard and a special thanks to Emily Stoltzfus.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.