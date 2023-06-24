Calvin Sprenkel, 94, Danville

Calvin “Callie” Sprenkel passed away peacefully at Grandview Nursing Home on Friday, June 23.
He was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Selinsgrove, to Calvin and Mary (Wagner) Sprenkel. He was married to Shirley Roush on May 28, 1961. They shared 62 happy years together.
He attended the one-room schoolhouse in Verdilla.
Calvin did many years of hard work in construction and was last employed as a welder for Dorsey Trailers from where he retired.
He was a life member of the Port Trevorton Fire Company, 50-year member of Moose Lodge 1173, and a member of the Lafayette Lodge #194.
Calvin loved to dance, was an avid deer hunter, and enjoyed camping and traveling after retirement.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Daniel (Carol) and Benjamin (Angie); two daughters, Nancy (Charles) Lilly and Brenda (Steve) Valenti; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, one sister and one grandson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Trevorton Fire Company or Witmers Cemetery.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott A. Ryan officiating.
Burial will follow at Witmer’s Memorial Cemetery, Port Trevorton.