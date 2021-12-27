Cameron R. Shaffer, 86, of Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 16, 1935, in Sunbury, a son of the late Cameron R. and Ethel (Long) Shaffer. He worked as a business manager for Coca-Cola Company. He enjoyed coin collecting and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was also an auctioneer and had Cam Shaffer & Sons Auctioneers.
Cameron was married Aug. 22, 1954, in Sunbury, to the former Joan Irene Felix.
He was a 1953 graduate of Sunbury High School, was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Lodge 22 Masons, Tall Cedars, a life member of the Americus Fire Company where he was very active with Americus Ambulance Services, and a life member of Northumberland Hose Company No. 1.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Dr. Dana Shaffer and wife Joan Ellen of Des Moines, Iowa, Janette Holdren and husband Howard of Ulster, Pa., and James S. Shaffer, of Carrollton, Texas; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one sister, Joan Fasold of Sunbury, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa Shaffer on Aug. 16, 2021.
Private services will be held at a later time.
Contributions in his memory can be given to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury.