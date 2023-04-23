I was excited to be On the Scene for the 12th annual Camp Koala Fundraising Gala, held April 1 at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. This year’s event celebrates 15 years of Camp Koala helping grieving children. Thank you Lisa Streett-Liebetrau for having a dream, after suffering a terrible tragedy in 1989, and working to see your dream realized. You carry forward the spirit and legacy of your sisters.
The VIP hour began an hour before the doors opened for the start of the event. Donors, sponsors, volunteers, and invited guests were treated to drinks, appetizers, and a chance to peruse the 140 silent-auction items in advance. Guests could sample hummus and pita, egg rolls, meatballs, veggies and dip, other delectable delights.
I was greeted by Gala Committee member Kim Sawyer who introduced me to her brother, Andy Seebold, who made the trip from York to attend. Andy and I spent a few moments talking about York. I lived there for seven years. I adore connections like these.
I spoke with Kyle Galer, Jennifer Hoppes, Alexander Hoppes, James McLean, and David Galer. I also chatted with David and Tabitha Gessner. Tabitha is a member of the Gala Committee.
It was nice to talk with Lise Barrick and Tim Cresswell. I haven’t seen them in a very long time.
The photo area was a fun spot and guests loved being photographed. Life-sized cut-outs of Austin Powers and Ron Burgundy were available for the photo shoots.
Charlie Schlegel deserved the spotlight dressed in his dazzling disco outfit. Mark Lingenfelter, the emcee again this year, comes back home to Mifflinburg each year from New York City, to be part of the Gala.
In addition to the silent auction, live auction, and raffle, there was a wine pull, Poco Loco Sangria for purchase, and the opportunity to be a Mortgage Angel to help fund Camp Koala’s permanent home in Mifflinburg. The silent auction featured baskets galore, a humidor and cigars, plants, artwork, tools, jewelry, wine, baked goods, and more. The live auction, was conducted by auctioneer Lori Hess Lauver, who made the bidding fun. Items included the ever-popular wheelbarrow of beverages. This year, two hours of live acoustic music by Mark Alexander was also included. Other live-auction items featured fishing trips, vacations, and $500 worth of PA lottery tickets.
I spotted Clint and Julie Rockey, Victoria Conrad, Randy Lyons, and said Hi to Don and Nancy Bowman, and Vicki and Mike Streett. I met Danelle Reinsburrow, Paula Dunnick, and Gala Committee member Joan Lyons. Mifflinburg Bank and Trust was well-represented by Susan Lloyd, Caleb Coker, Jennifer Keister, Gala Committee member Shelby Hackenberg, Amber Bierly, and Torey Goff. This group knows how to have fun!
Guests enjoyed mac and cheese with add-ins: bacon, mushroom, and scallions. Yum! Cheese and meats were offered too. The sweet table featured decadent desserts ranging from cakes to cupcakes to cookies, and more. Pretzel mix and peanuts were available on each table. Flavored and unflavored water and iced tea were also available, as were Rusty Rail beer, wine, and soft drinks.
I enjoyed chatting with Nichelle and John Stitt who live in the Philly area. Nichelle is the sister of Bethany Zechman, who died four years ago at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, while waiting for a lung transplant. The family is from Mifflinburg.
The band Route 15, was gearing up for an evening of dancing and merriment. The band featured music from the ’70s and ’80s and got the crowd dancing. People couldn’t resist “C’mon Eileen,” “Send Me an Angel” and “And We Danced.”
It was “deja vu all over again” when I began to introduce myself to a young man. He said, “Freddi, it’s me, Erik Sutherland.” I couldn’t believe it. Little Erik Sutherland had grown up. I hadn’t seen him in years. We spent a lot of time catching up. I’ve known the Sutherland family for many years. Erik introduced me to Nina Olivetti, Camp Koala’s new program director. Continuing the small-world confluence, I told Nina I knew her parents and that her dad loves walking by my pond. We are all connected...
Emcee Mark took the mic to thank the sponsors, the band, the volunteers, including teens from Mifflinburg and Lewisburg, and to direct the guests’ attention to the screen to watch a video about Camp Koala. The video showed the kids and the help they receive.
Founder and executive director of Camp Koala, Lisa Streett-Liebetrau spoke next. She thanked sponsors, volunteers the Gala Committee, the Camp staff, Junior Buddies and Big Buddies, the support-group staff, school counselors, and the Mifflinburg Class of 1989. It was an emotional moment.
More than 300 people attended the 2023 Camp Koala Gala. And, the event raised more than $50,000! Pediatric Dentistry of Lewisburg and Roupp Funeral Home were major sponsors. Camp Koala’s mission is to “provide grieving children and teens with the tools and resources to help them manage their grief in a healthy way, and offer companionship in a supportive environment.”
Thank you, Camp Koala, for all you do for grieving children. For more information, go to www.campkoala.org.
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com