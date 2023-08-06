On April 1, I was On the Scene for the Camp Koala Gala. During the event, Gala Committee member and Camp Koala volunteer Kim Sawyer invited me to attend the Camp Koala for Grieving Children grand opening during the summer. I said I’d be happy to attend. Kim sent the date and I RVSP’d within minutes. Thanks Kim! The event was held Saturday, July 22 at the Camp’s beautiful new office in Mifflinburg.
The Camp Koala logo and the names of Michelle and Heather Streett are emblazoned on the front window; Michelle and Heather died in a car accident when they were children. Out of that tragedy, their sister Lisa Streett-Liebetrau has honored their memory with the founding of Camp Koala. She is now the CEO of the camp for grieving children which she has worked for many years to establish.
I arrived early and marveled at the lovely landscaping, including a bench for writing, contemplation, quiet time. The space was a barber shop and an apartment prior to Camp Koala purchasing the building. What a transformation! Beautiful spaces for kids to play, feel comfortable, and relax. Lots of toys, craft and art supplies, books, a well-equipped kitchen, shady spots outside with tables and chairs, and stunning deck work. Kevin Zimmerman, retired Mifflinburg teacher and fisherman extraordinaire, deserves kudos for the clean-up and landscaping
Lisa greeted me and served as my guide; I was “oohhing” and “aahhing” during the tour. Kim Sawyer, Nina Olivetti, program director, and board member Kim Kuba were doing food prep. A chicken barbecue for guests and volunteers was a highlight of the afternoon. So much yummy food: cold cuts, chicken, baked beans, chips, pretzels, macaroni salad, potato salad, iced tea, lemonade, water, and a Camp Koala cake. In the spirit of paying it forward, the leftover chicken was donated to the Mifflinburg Legion. Many thanks to Bing’s Auto and Paul Bottiger for donating the chicken.
I read some of the donation cards, used to help pay off the mortgage and pay the insurance. Many were in memory of a loved one. The donors are called angels, which is perfect.
I chatted with board member Chris Heim and volunteer Stacey Cruisie. Their enthusiasm for Camp Koala is infectious. They are dedicated to the grieving children they work with. Stacey remembered your On the Scene reporter from the Schmagel the cat event at the Campus Theatre last March. It was delightful to see her again.
My neighbors, Karen Morin and Dan Olivetti, were On the Scene. They’re Nina’s parents. It’s always lovely to spend time with them.
Others On the Scene included Angela Goodwin, representing PA State Representative David Rowe and Cassie and Jeanette Bourgoin who were visiting from France; they have Mifflinburg roots. Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association Executive Director, Heidi Criswell joined the grand opening during the afternoon as did Libby Meadow and Paul Susman. It was nice to talk with Libby and Paul. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen them.
Linda Schnure stopped in to see the renovations. Linda’s mom and dad, Bob and Dolly Murray, lived in the apartment attached to the barber shop for many years. As Linda was leaving, she said, “Bye Mom and Dad.” It was a poignant moment.
Volunteers Sherri Neece and Marge Duck help at the Camp Koala overnight camps, held at “Camp K,” aka Camp Karoondinha Boy Scout camp, in Millmont. Day camps are held at the new office.
Toni Byrd, and Susan and Jim Mathias, and Sue and John Mathias arrived before the ribbon cutting. What a celebratory moment as Lisa cut the ribbon. Loud cheering and applause ensued.
I introduced myself to the Graham family from Milton. Melissa Graham‘s husband, Rob, died 18 months ago. Not only did Melissa lose her husband, but their three children, Alayna, Declan, and Brevan, lost their dad. Camp Koala offered support, companionship for the children, and a comfortable place to grieve and be with other grieving children. The kids showed me the comfort bags which are filled with “toys and coping tools.” Melissa said Camp Koala is her family.
As I said my good-byes, my heart was filled with happiness. Camp Koala is here for children who are grieving, with camps and support groups. The dedicated staff and volunteers go over and above to aid grieving children and to let them know they aren’t alone with their grief.
Out of tragedy, Lisa Street-Liebetrau’s dream of helping grieving children has come true. Staff, board, volunteers, and donors are all angels for grieving children in our Valley. I offer my heartfelt thanks.
To learn more about Camp Koala, contact campkoala.org.
