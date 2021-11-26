The past 18 months have been difficult for 82-year-old Charlotte Hoffman.
“It was hard to get out and get groceries,” said the widowed mother of six. And, when she did get to the store, Hoffman said she was stunned by the “outrageous” cost of food.
Being separated from her six children and not being able to spend the holidays with them last year has been an added burden.
“We’re going to try and get together this year,” the Milton resident said.
Hoffman, who worked at a local restaurant until she turned 80 a few years ago, said she was referred two years ago to the Salvation Army’s Here. For. Good. campaign that provides meals and toys during the holidays for Valley residents in need.
She enjoyed the meal provided, but last year during the pandemic, she opted not to enroll in the program “because I was too afraid to go out.”
This year, Hoffman said she signed up for the free meal after getting both COVID-19 vaccinations and the booster.
“I’ve got my three shots, I’m doing pretty good,” said Hoffman, who is looking forward to “better health” in the upcoming year.
The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.