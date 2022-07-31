MILTON — More than 200 football players and cheerleaders gathered for football, friends, and fun at the Building Champions Camp over the weekend in Milton.
Building Champions Camp — hosted by the Heartland Youth Football Conference, focused around inspiring children to get involved in sports and community events.
A task that would be impossible without the help of the many coaches that volunteer their time to make this clinic happen and the season that begins for most teams this week.
The camp includes teams from across the Heartland Conference. Players from Jersey Shore to Berwick and most places in between spent part of their Saturday and Sunday at the camp.
Milton hosted this year’s event. Assistant Milton A team football coach, Jake Barrett, said it was a great turnout and was glad to see the continued progression of the camp.
“Really, all I want is for the kids to come here and have fun and to be inspired to continue playing football,” says Barrett
Barret mentioned that speed and agility was the focus of Saturday’s early session. Tom Hughes, of VaporTrail 247, arrived early Saturday morning to help get the kids warmed up and teach them a little about safety, speed, and agility training.
The overarching theme at Building Champions Camp was safety, how to enjoy a sport while also maintaining the well-being of each athlete on and off the field, Barrett said.
To further ensure well-being was being considered, the camp had a session that was about hydration and the importance of having, accessible, clean drinking water.
Peter Bowen, a coach who brought some players from Dover, chimed in to speak on how the camp sessions were right in line with the teachings of USA Football, however although the development of each athlete was important it was equally important for the kids to have fun.
Not only did the camp have football players, but cheerleaders were also located on the other side of the bleachers.
Tracy Ferguson, president of Milton cheer, addressed the mindset and attitude of the camp. Building friendships across district lines and maintaining respect for one another despite the team they played on.
“It is basically about bringing all the teams that play against each other in the heartland league and allowing them to work together and get to know one another.”, said Ferguson.
The Building Champions Camp also remembers and honors champions who have since passed.
The camp this year was also a fundraiser for Hunter Reynolds Memorial foundation, a youth football player from Warrior Run who had a passion for athletics and a huge heart for others. He died in a vehicle crash earlier this year and his memory lives on and off the field in the hearts of everyone who knew him personally or those who just knew him as number 12. The t-shirts given the all of the campers had “12” on the sleeves inside of angel wings.
Holly Wertz, mother of Hunter Reynolds, gave insight into the Hunters Heart and Hustle Foundation and their connection to the camp.
“Hunter loved giving, loved friends, and loved sports,” she said. “Naturally, it felt only right to continue his legacy by helping other kids pursue their own passion for sports.
Whether it is financial assistance, nutritional assistance, or simply lending a hand- Hunters Heart and Hustle Foundation is there to bridge the gap so that each child has an equal opportunity to pursue the activities they want.
The Hunters Heart and Hustle foundation award for this year’s camp went to Kamyrn Wilson of Milton.
The Building Champions Camp will soon be transitioned to a camp in Hunter’s name and memory in future years as all the proceeds will go to the Hunters Heart and Hustle Foundation.