n ALBRIGHT COLLEGE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Jordan Brown, of Selinsgrove
n AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
GRADUATE
Zane Simpson, of Beaver Springs
n BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY
FIRST PLACE
The Bloomsburg University Forensics Team won the First Place Sweepstakes Award out of six schools at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s Annual “Southern Excursion” Tournament hosted by Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va. on Feb. 11-12. Helping BU to the win was Jacob Geedey, of Milton, who was third in Parliamentary Debate (with Eric Nock); and fourth in Informative Speaking. The BU Forensics Team will travel next to the CFA Beach Tournament in Ocean City, Md. on March 4-5.
n CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Benjamin Baker, of Allenwood
FALL DEAN’S HONOR LIST
Heidi Hecker, of Lewisburg
n CHATHAM UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Madison Rovenolt, of Watsontown
n CLARION UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
FALL GRADUATES
Ashton Slagenweit, of Milton, associates degree, criminal justice, summa cum laude; bachelor of science degree, psychology, summa cum laude
Shelby Snyder, of Northumberland, bachelor of arts degree, English, summa cum laude
n DICKINSON COLLEGE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Erin Clarke, of Danville; Becca Brown, of Lewisburg; Philip Gajda, of Lewisburg; Connor Steffen, of Middleburg; Bryce Burgess, of Sunbury
n FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Chad Blasius, of Sunbury
n GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
FALL PRESIDENT’S LIST
Morgan Murray, of Mifflinburg
n HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Elijah Trutt, of Milton
n INDIANA UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Hannah Borys, of Beaver Springs; Blake Gudonis, of Beaver Springs; Emily Elizabeth Kline, of Beaver Springs; Dawson Chandler Aucker, of Beavertown; Karly Landis, of Beavertown; Maggie Weader, of Beavertown; Lorilie Blose, of McClure; Hunter Wayne Emery, of Middleburg; Kendra L. Peachy, of Middleburg; Laura Nicole Lehman, of Mount Pleasant Mills; Emma A. Naugle, of Selinsgrove; Caleb E. Rokosky, of Selinsgrove; Logan William Schmoyer, of Selinsgrove; Kennedy Lyn Dorman, of Elysburg; Kara E. Heim, of Herndon; Damon D. Dowkus, of Kulpmont; Zowie E. Osterhoudt, of Milton; Claudia Joyce Morris, of Mount Carmel; Sarah Elouise Trafton, of Northumberland; Abigail Elizabeth Shimock, of Paxinos; Nathan A. Dealy, of Sunbury; Matthew S. Scholl, of Sunbury; Jessica RaAnn Vognetz, of Watsontown; Emily Elizabeth Edelstein, of Danville; Alexa Michelle Giger, of Danville; Lillian Elizabeth Swisher, of Danville; Gavin J. Yoder, of Danville
n ITHACA COLLEGE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Rita Aucker, of Selinsgrove; Seth Barrett, of Mount Carmel; Hannah Doll, of Selinsgrove; Ava Dunton, of Lewisburg; Sarah Flynn, of Milton; Elizabeth Henning, of Danville; Amber Lobos, of Lewisburg; Dustin Terry, of Lewisburg
n KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
George Parker, of Shamokin Dam
n KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
GRADUATES
Brie K. Trometter, of McEwensville, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Shawn Michael Turber-Ortiz, of Northumberland, bachelor of science in biochemistry
Hunter Rose Young, of Danville, bachelor of fine arts in communication design, Summa Cum Laude
INDUCTED
Nathan Hoffman, of Dornsife, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
n LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE
ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS
Julia Resele, of Danville, is one of 26 Lebanon Valley College winter student-athletes to earn all-conference honors. Resele, a member of the women’s track and field team, earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference Third Team honors in the 4x800m relay. A graduate of Danville Area High School, she is pursuing a bachelor of arts and bachelor of science in early childhood education and Spanish and special education.
n LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY
FALL GRADUATES
Natalie Grubbs, of Northumberland, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing
Kai Hoagland, of Danville, master of science in clinical mental health counseling
Brenda Kline, of New Berlin, master of science in clinical mental health counseling
Madison Mathes, of Selinsgrove, master of science in sport science
Nicholas Pursel, of Danville, master of science in sport science
Valarie Swineford, of Middleburg, master of health science
Amy Yeater, of Richfield, bachelor of science in psychology and an associate of arts in criminal justice
n MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
INDUCTED
Benjamin Chambers, of Mifflinburg, a Mansfield University student, was named to Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society which promotes the study of history through the encouragement of research, teaching, publication, and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians.
n PENN STATE COLLEGE OF HEALTH & HUMAN DEVELOPMENT
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Alaina Burns, of Selinsgrove
n ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Morgan Elizabeth Solomon, of New Columbia
n SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
FALL HONOR’S LIST
Stephen Gresh, of Middleburg; Aleigh Heckman, of Sunbury; Brianna Henry, of Richfield; Elizabeth Bason, of Danville; Brooke Catherman, of Mifflinburg; Troy Donlan, of Elysburg; Sierra Gearhart, of Mount Pleasant Mills; Erin Ivey, of Selinsgrove; Ty Klembara, of Kulpmont; Elizabeth Nguyen, of Shamokin; Hang Nguyen, of Danville; Ryan Oliver, of Mifflinburg; Kelsy Stafford, of Mifflinburg; Connor Weaver, of Coal Township
n SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Natalie Mathews, of Sunbury; Grace McBride, of Lewisburg
n SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY
DECEMBER GRADUATES
Samantha Chillis, of Danville, bachelor of science in earth and environmental sciences and a minor in business and environmental studies
Cassi Bennage, of Elysburg, bachelor of science in management
Heather Mena-Carias, of Lewisburg, bachelor of arts in international studies with an emphasis in comparative cultural studies and Spanish studies
Cassie West, of Lewisburg, bachelor of science in finance
Marissa Kleman, of Locust Gap, bachelor of science in accounting
Megan Gutshall, of Milroy, bachelor of science in marketing
Thayne Hummel, of Northumberlnd, bachelor of science in chemical physics
Thomas Kerstetter, of Selinsgrove, bachelor of science in accounting
Junah Kim, of Selinsgrove, bachelor of arts in theatre with an emphasis in production and design and a minor in arts administration
Trey Klinger, of Selinsgrove, bachelor of science in global management
Sara Koch, of Milton, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing
Aaron Weirick, of Northumberland, Bachelor of Arts in history
n TUFTS UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Anthony Bhangdia, of Lewisburg; Tommy Bhangdia, of Lewisburg
n UNIVERSITY OF MAINE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Abby Ladner, of Danville
n UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Max Tillett, of Elysburg
n UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Kade J. Wooten, of Allenwood; Kaegan L. Matthews, of McClure; Hannah V. Hibbs, of Middleburg; Diana Martinez, of Shamokin
n WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Emily Wetzel, of Sunbury
n WIDENER UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Emily Wolfe, of Paxinos
n WILKES UNIVERSITY
GRADUATES
Lorraine Shearn, of Kulpmont, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Mariah Kilgus, of Watsontown, master’s degree, nursing