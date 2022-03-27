n ALBRIGHT COLLEGE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Jordan Brown, of Selinsgrove

n AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY

GRADUATE

Zane Simpson, of Beaver Springs

n BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY

FIRST PLACE

The Bloomsburg University Forensics Team won the First Place Sweepstakes Award out of six schools at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s Annual “Southern Excursion” Tournament hosted by Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va. on Feb. 11-12. Helping BU to the win was Jacob Geedey, of Milton, who was third in Parliamentary Debate (with Eric Nock); and fourth in Informative Speaking. The BU Forensics Team will travel next to the CFA Beach Tournament in Ocean City, Md. on March 4-5.

n CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Benjamin Baker, of Allenwood

FALL DEAN’S HONOR LIST

Heidi Hecker, of Lewisburg

n CHATHAM UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Madison Rovenolt, of Watsontown

n CLARION UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

FALL GRADUATES

Ashton Slagenweit, of Milton, associates degree, criminal justice, summa cum laude; bachelor of science degree, psychology, summa cum laude

Shelby Snyder, of Northumberland, bachelor of arts degree, English, summa cum laude

n DICKINSON COLLEGE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Erin Clarke, of Danville; Becca Brown, of Lewisburg; Philip Gajda, of Lewisburg; Connor Steffen, of Middleburg; Bryce Burgess, of Sunbury

n FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Chad Blasius, of Sunbury

n GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

FALL PRESIDENT’S LIST

Morgan Murray, of Mifflinburg

n HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Elijah Trutt, of Milton

n INDIANA UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Hannah Borys, of Beaver Springs; Blake Gudonis, of Beaver Springs; Emily Elizabeth Kline, of Beaver Springs; Dawson Chandler Aucker, of Beavertown; Karly Landis, of Beavertown; Maggie Weader, of Beavertown; Lorilie Blose, of McClure; Hunter Wayne Emery, of Middleburg; Kendra L. Peachy, of Middleburg; Laura Nicole Lehman, of Mount Pleasant Mills; Emma A. Naugle, of Selinsgrove; Caleb E. Rokosky, of Selinsgrove; Logan William Schmoyer, of Selinsgrove; Kennedy Lyn Dorman, of Elysburg; Kara E. Heim, of Herndon; Damon D. Dowkus, of Kulpmont; Zowie E. Osterhoudt, of Milton; Claudia Joyce Morris, of Mount Carmel; Sarah Elouise Trafton, of Northumberland; Abigail Elizabeth Shimock, of Paxinos; Nathan A. Dealy, of Sunbury; Matthew S. Scholl, of Sunbury; Jessica RaAnn Vognetz, of Watsontown; Emily Elizabeth Edelstein, of Danville; Alexa Michelle Giger, of Danville; Lillian Elizabeth Swisher, of Danville; Gavin J. Yoder, of Danville

n ITHACA COLLEGE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Rita Aucker, of Selinsgrove; Seth Barrett, of Mount Carmel; Hannah Doll, of Selinsgrove; Ava Dunton, of Lewisburg; Sarah Flynn, of Milton; Elizabeth Henning, of Danville; Amber Lobos, of Lewisburg; Dustin Terry, of Lewisburg

n KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

George Parker, of Shamokin Dam

n KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

GRADUATES

Brie K. Trometter, of McEwensville, bachelor of science in criminal justice

Shawn Michael Turber-Ortiz, of Northumberland, bachelor of science in biochemistry

Hunter Rose Young, of Danville, bachelor of fine arts in communication design, Summa Cum Laude

INDUCTED

Nathan Hoffman, of Dornsife, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

n LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE

ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

Julia Resele, of Danville, is one of 26 Lebanon Valley College winter student-athletes to earn all-conference honors. Resele, a member of the women’s track and field team, earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference Third Team honors in the 4x800m relay. A graduate of Danville Area High School, she is pursuing a bachelor of arts and bachelor of science in early childhood education and Spanish and special education.

n LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY

FALL GRADUATES

Natalie Grubbs, of Northumberland, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing

Kai Hoagland, of Danville, master of science in clinical mental health counseling

Brenda Kline, of New Berlin, master of science in clinical mental health counseling

Madison Mathes, of Selinsgrove, master of science in sport science

Nicholas Pursel, of Danville, master of science in sport science

Valarie Swineford, of Middleburg, master of health science

Amy Yeater, of Richfield, bachelor of science in psychology and an associate of arts in criminal justice

n MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY

INDUCTED

Benjamin Chambers, of Mifflinburg, a Mansfield University student, was named to Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society which promotes the study of history through the encouragement of research, teaching, publication, and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians.

n PENN STATE COLLEGE OF HEALTH & HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Alaina Burns, of Selinsgrove

n ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Morgan Elizabeth Solomon, of New Columbia

n SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

FALL HONOR’S LIST

Stephen Gresh, of Middleburg; Aleigh Heckman, of Sunbury; Brianna Henry, of Richfield; Elizabeth Bason, of Danville; Brooke Catherman, of Mifflinburg; Troy Donlan, of Elysburg; Sierra Gearhart, of Mount Pleasant Mills; Erin Ivey, of Selinsgrove; Ty Klembara, of Kulpmont; Elizabeth Nguyen, of Shamokin; Hang Nguyen, of Danville; Ryan Oliver, of Mifflinburg; Kelsy Stafford, of Mifflinburg; Connor Weaver, of Coal Township

n SETON HALL UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Natalie Mathews, of Sunbury; Grace McBride, of Lewisburg

n SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY

DECEMBER GRADUATES

Samantha Chillis, of Danville, bachelor of science in earth and environmental sciences and a minor in business and environmental studies

Cassi Bennage, of Elysburg, bachelor of science in management

Heather Mena-Carias, of Lewisburg, bachelor of arts in international studies with an emphasis in comparative cultural studies and Spanish studies

Cassie West, of Lewisburg, bachelor of science in finance

Marissa Kleman, of Locust Gap, bachelor of science in accounting

Megan Gutshall, of Milroy, bachelor of science in marketing

Thayne Hummel, of Northumberlnd, bachelor of science in chemical physics

Thomas Kerstetter, of Selinsgrove, bachelor of science in accounting

Junah Kim, of Selinsgrove, bachelor of arts in theatre with an emphasis in production and design and a minor in arts administration

Trey Klinger, of Selinsgrove, bachelor of science in global management

Sara Koch, of Milton, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing

Aaron Weirick, of Northumberland, Bachelor of Arts in history

n TUFTS UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Anthony Bhangdia, of Lewisburg; Tommy Bhangdia, of Lewisburg

n UNIVERSITY OF MAINE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Abby Ladner, of Danville

n UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Max Tillett, of Elysburg

n UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Kade J. Wooten, of Allenwood; Kaegan L. Matthews, of McClure; Hannah V. Hibbs, of Middleburg; Diana Martinez, of Shamokin

n WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Emily Wetzel, of Sunbury

n WIDENER UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Emily Wolfe, of Paxinos

n WILKES UNIVERSITY

GRADUATES

Lorraine Shearn, of Kulpmont, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Mariah Kilgus, of Watsontown, master’s degree, nursing

Tags

Trending Video