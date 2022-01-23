n COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
FALL PRESIDENT’S LIST
Taylor Stoltzfus, of Selinsgrove
n DESALES UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Kelsey Smith, of Mifflinburg; Delaney Klinger, of Leck Kill; Grace Kelleher, of Lewisburg; Nolan Beck, of Mifflinburg
n EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
GRADUATE
David Tuchman, of Danville, graduated with a master of science degree in sport management.
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Masbe Buah, of Lewisburg; John Chapman, of Mount Carmel; Joshua Klinger, of Selinsgrove; Thomas Reisinger, of Kulpmont
n EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Karina Yoder, of Milton
n EDINBORO UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Cora Charlton, Danville; Kaitlyn Kratzer, Northumberland; Violet Vance, Lewisburg; Audrey MacPherson, Millmont
n ELIZABETHTOWN COLLEGE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Sean O’Brien, of Lewisburg, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering
n GROVE CITY COLLEGE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Meghan Hudson, of Northumberland; Lance Klinefelter, of Winfield; Megan Moyer, of Sunbury; Dana Reigle, of Northumberland; Nicholas Siewers, of Lewisburg
n KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Grace Anne Bucher, of Northumberland; Emma E. Clark, of Danville; Maximus W. Clark, of Elysburg; Cameron T. Crites, of Milton; Elizabeth Crites, of Milton; Jordan A. Derr, of Milton; Ashley Noel Fister, of Northumberland; Emaleigh Greb, of Mifflinburg; Ashley T. Groover, of Watsontown; Nathan C. Hoffman, of Dornsife; Torylin E. Houtz, of Danville; Cara M. Kennedy, of Milton; Anne Elizabeth Metrocavage, of Coal Township; Jessa N. Paczkoski, of Coal Township; Madison Dawn Pancher, of Shamokin; Zachary Raup, of Danville; Nina R. Willow, of Milton; Hunter Rose Young, of Danville; Kayleigh A Zimmerman, of Middleburg
n LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Julia Resele, of Danville; Taylor Haas, of Danville; Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg; Cortney Kieffer, of Dornsife; Haley Lepley, of Troxelville; Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg; Cara Snook, of Mifflinburg; Danielle Alba, of Selinsgrove; Bailey Hottenstein, of Selinsgrove; Hunter Bates, of Shamokin; Patrick Bradigan, of Paxinos; Ian Paul, of Coal Township
FALL GRADUATES
Patrick Bradigan, of Paxinos, received a bachelor of science in business administration.
Garrett Campbell, of Freeburg, received a bachelor of science in business administration.
n LEHIGH UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Thomas Dressler, of Elysburg
n MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
GRADUATES
Harrison Ledda, of Lewisburg, graduated (Magna Cum Laude) with a bachelor of arts degree in political science
Kira Temple, of Danville, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree
n MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Alanna Blu Ranck, of Watsontown; Rachel Marie Yohn, of Turbotville; Het Patel, of Danville
n MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Caillie Fish, of Danville; Elise Keeney, of Selinsgrove; Matt Simcoe, of Selinsgrove; Brooke Wilkinson, of Dornsife
n PENN STATE UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Madison Brown, a Lewisburg High School graduate, at the Penn State University Park campus College of Education.
n PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Lauren R. Bleistein, Milton; Alexis M. Burrell, Danville; Shanae N. Derstine, Danville; Braeden L. Eckard, Danville; Colten J. Esenwein, Danville; Destin R. Fedder, Danville; Caila N. Flanagan, Danville; Anna E. Haney, Danville; Madison J. Herriman, Danville; William Hoyes, Danville; Noah R. Hunt, Muncy; Jared D. Meredick, Danville; Jamie L. Paugh, Danville; Mindy S. Savrock, Danville; Julia M. Abraham, Milton; Zak W. Anderson, Sunbury; Alyssa J. Auman, Sunbury; Rebecca Baker, Watsontown; Zachary P. Barrall, Watsontown; Gretchen Bigger, Watsontown; Lauren N. Bird, Milton; Gavin R. Blaszka, Coal Township; Zoie B. Boyer, Watsontown; Kameryn B. Breinich, Trevorton; Kristina M. Brouse, Northumberland; Trishelle A. Brungard, Watsontown; Zackary R. Burkhart, Milton; Ben D. Burns, Northumberland; Gabe A. Burns, Shamokin; Jasaiah M. Capps, Shamokin; Nancy Chan, Milton; Gavin C. Colescott, Northumberland; Cage M. Crissman, Sunbury; Emilee K. Dunn, Coal Township; Bryson C. Ebright, Sunbury; Jacob M. Egan, Northumberland; Emily M. Engleman, Sunbury; Kayleean A. Finan, Watsontown; Kaden L. Foulds, Sunbury; Cameron J. Fritz, Elysburg; Emma E. Gownley, Mount Carmel; Samantha J. Guffey, Milton; Brock E. Guffy, Milton; Rebecca M. Hadfield, Coal Township; Lauren L. Heiser, Paxinos; Ambrose P. Hill, Shamokin; Samantha J. Holdren, Coal Township; Ethan M. Houtz, Trevorton; Adam T. Joraskie, Mount Carmel; Blake Kane, Coal Township; Brandon C. Kapp, Milton; Nicole O. Kerstetter, Elysburg; Nicholas J. Kleman, Shamokin; Madison Klock, Elysburg; Lindsey S. Klusman, Mount Carmel; Kolden D. Kosmer, Dornsife; Reagan D. Ladd, Sunbury; Chelsea T. Lahr, Herndon; Taylor J. Leshock, Shamokin; Natalie K. Lincalis, Muncy; John M. Maize, Riverside; Sean P. McDonnell, Kulpmont; Faith E. Mitchell, Sunbury; Betsy E. Mosier, Watsontown; Bradley W. Murphy, Milton; Alix Myers, Sunbury; McKenna N. Myers, Northumberland; Ian P. Nevius, Sunbury; Jacob J. Oberdorf, Riverside; Brittie Page, Watsontown; Donnie A. Rager, Milton; Kaytlyn J. Reitenbach, Sunbury; Alyssa Remigio, Watsontown; Morgan K. Rhodes, Milton; Peyton H. Riley, Danville; Rachael Rutkoski, Herndon; Sierra L. Shipe, Milton; Dana J. Shrawder, Watsontown; Tunesha Smith, Watsontown; Austin J. Spotts, Dalmatia; Caden A. Stake, Sunbury; Nicholas P. Sundman, Kulpmont; Stephen D. Sundman, Elysburg; Sydney M. Telesky, Milton; Calista R. Toczek, Danville; Hayden S. Volinski, Northumberland; Hayden C. Woland, Watsontown; Victoria P. Wolfe, Dalmatia; Tiffany M. Yuskoski, Mount Carmel; Jessica M. Zarko, Mount Carmel; Elizabeth K. Asher, Selinsgrove; Amber L. Betz, Selinsgrove; Brenna J. Brown, Middleburg; Shawn D. Brown, Selinsgrove; Kiara M. Carr, Middleburg; Ethan J. Diven, McClure; Andrea L. Dorman, Selinsgrove; Tanner J. Ebright, Middleburg; Sherry A. Faust, Middleburg; Kassie Gelnett, Port Trevorton; Sydney E. Heiser, Shamokin Dam; Sammy R. Held, Winfield; Christopher A. Kline, Selinsgrove; Leah Kline, Middleburg; Cameron J. Klingler, McClure; Maddie Newell, Selinsgrove; Olivia C. Patterson, Selinsgrove; Trent M. Peachy, Middleburg; Angela L. Reigle, Selinsgrove; Taylor K. Schon, Selinsgrove; Hailey N. Shaffer, Middleburg; Chandler P. Shatto, Mount Pleasant Mills; Palmer W. Simpson III, Selinsgrove; Kirsten I. Stauffer, Middleburg; Angus R. Strohecker, Penns Creek; Jesse W. Swartzlander, Selinsgrove; Dang H. Tran, Shamokin Dam; Destiny N. Walter, Middleburg; Kimberly R. Bergenstock, New Columbia; Carson Brubaker, Mifflinburg; Erin S. Carey, Lewisburg; Alex J. Catherman, Mifflinburg; Rebecca Cornish, Lewisburg; Cinnamon A. Digan, Mifflinburg; Olivia M. Eisenhauer, New Columbia; Crystal E. Estep, New Columbia; Henry Gutierrez, Winfield; Dylan A. Harvey, Mifflinburg; Tyler M. Hendershot, New Columbia; Spencer Hills, New Columbia; Jennamarie Jones, Mifflinburg; Brayden C. Keister, New Berlin; Jorden Klingler, Mifflinburg; Kendall S. Landis, New Columbia; Colton A. Loreman, New Columbia; Harry L. Malloy, Lewisburg; Taylor Martin, Mifflinburg; Paul F. Miller III, Allenwood; Kalyn A. Moscariello, New Columbia; Tyler J. Nevil, Lewisburg; Carrie M. Reich, Mifflinburg; Jacob M. Reitz, Lewisburg; Noah W. Romig, Mifflinburg; Justin F. Ross, Selinsgrove; Kathleen Ross, Mifflinburg; Nathan J. Scholl, New Columbia; Parker J. Scott, Lewisburg; Scott R. Seneca, Lewisburg; Dalton I. Shearer, New Columbia; Evan M. Smith, Lewisburg; Cameron B. Snyder, Mifflinburg; Jacob A. Snyder, New Columbia; Millenna D. Sowden, New Columbia; TJ J. Straub, Lewisburg; Cole T. Thomas, Lewisburg; Annika I. Turner, Lewisburg; Abby L. Underhill, Mifflinburg; Charisma C. Weaver, Mifflinburg
FALL GRADUATES
Braeden L. Eckard, Danville, associate of applied science, electrical construction
McKenzie L. Hackenberg, Danville, bachelor of science, nursing
Stephanie C. Hamme, Danville, associate of applied science, nursing
Jennifer Rose Hill, Muncy, associate of applied science, nursing
Austin T. Hunt, Muncy, associate of applied science, culinary arts technology
Blair L. Keister, Danville, associate of applied science, nursing
Hugh M. Vastine, Danville, associate of applied science, human services and restorative justice
Garrett Jaymes Anselmo, Sunbury, associate of applied science, electrical technology
Alyssa Jo Auman, Sunbury, bachelor of science, business administration: management concentration, Cum Laude
Hayden C. Baker, Watsontown, associate of applied science, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis
Gretchen Lynn Bigger, Watsontown, bachelor of Science, nursing, Cum Laude
Blake Austin Bomboy, Watsontown, bachelor of science, business administration: management concentration
Brooke M. Greiner, Milton, associate of applied science, early childhood education
Ambrose Preston Hill, Shamokin, bachelor of Science, applied management, Summa Cum Laude
Elizabeth S. Hummel, Trevorton, associate of applied science, nursing
Michael Miles Mull, Northumberland, associate of applied science, nursing
Karen I. Palko, Northumberland, associate of applied science, occupational therapy assistant
Patricia Parker, Kulpmont, associate of applied science, nursing
Jordan M. Pizzuto, Milton, bachelor of science, business administration: management concentration
Tiana M. Rawls-White, Northumberland, bachelor of science, applied management
Alyssa Grace Remigio, Watsontown, associate of applied science, occupational therapy assistant
Brooke Danielle Ritschel, Sunbury, bachelor of science, physician assistant, Cum Laude
Tunesha A. Smith, Watsontown, bachelor of science, nursing, Cum Laude
Dylan L. Snyder, Northumberland, bachelor of science, business administration: Marketing Concentration
Kent D. Stimely, Sunbury, associate of applied science, business management, Honors
Nicholas P. Sundman, Kulpmont, bachelor of science, automation engineering technology: robotics & automation
Victoria Paige Wolfe, Dalmatia, bachelor of science, applied health studies: occupational therapy assistant concentration, Cum Laude
Tiffany Marie Yuskoski, Mount Carmel, bachelor of science, dental hygiene
Samantha Renee Held, Winfield, associate of applied science, landscape horticulture technology: landscape emphasis, Honors; plant production Emphasis, Honors
Jerry E. Plummer II, McClure, associate of applied science, electrical technology
Griffen Henry McCloud Radabaugh, Selinsgrove, associate of applied science, electrical construction
Izabel Paige Ramer, Selinsgrove, associate of applied science, business management, Honors
Mariah Lea Brouse, Selinsgrove, associate of applied science, nursing
Andrew R. Dehart, Weikert, bachelor of science, business administration: management concentration
Cinnamon Aurora Digan, Mifflinburg, bachelor of science, welding and fabrication engineering technology, Cum Laude
Angela G. Harvey, Mifflinburg, bachelor of science, nursing
John M. Kennedy, West Milton, associate of applied science, electrical technology
Robin Lynne Kurtz, Winfield, associate of applied science, nursing
Parker J. Scott, Lewisburg, bachelor of science, business administration: marketing concentration
Dalton I. Shearer, New Columbia, associate of applied science, diesel technology
OBTAINED CERTIFICATION
Several area Pennsylvania College of Technology students obtained state Department of Agriculture Pennsylvania Pesticide Applicator Certification after testing during the fall semester.
Core exam and Category 6 (ornamentals and shade trees): Faith E. Mitchell, of Sunbury, enrolled in landscape/horticulture technology: landscape emphasis.
Private application (agriculture-related spraying on privately held land): Wyatt D. Cashman, of Hughesville; Rebecca Cornish, of Lewisburg; Chelsea T. Lahr, of Herndon
• SHIPPENSBURG UNIVERSITY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Abbie Morgan, of Sunbury; Sadie Walshaw, of Herndon; Grace Gilfert, of Selinsgrove; Emily Fitzgerald, of Sunbury; Patrick Zimmerman, of Richfield; Anton Permyashkin, of Lewisburg; Maria Maresca, of Elysburg; Gregory Neibert, of Liverpool; Alex Schreffler, of Herndon; Raylynn Hupp, of Liverpool; Amber Rute, of Lewisburg; Hailey Foresman, of Mifflinburg; Tessa Wynn, of Selinsgrove; Elise VanKirk, of Northumberland; Kyla Madara, of Paxinos; Addisyn Lundy, of Dalmatia; Kailey Swineford, of Richfield; Jose Lopez, of Northumberland; Jayla Klase, of Shamokin; Courtney King, of Milton; Keefer Neidig, of Sunbury; Caige Pursel, of Northumberland; Brynn Wagner, of Lewisburg
• SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
FALL PRESIDENT’S LIST
Zachary Smith, of Mifflinburg; Ashley McCullough, of Danville; Michelle Smith, of Sunbury; Stacy Parisella, of Mount Carmel; Zoe Webb, of Beavertown; Sandra Groote Artley, of Danville; Marlee Mattern, of Pillow; Marissa Chiampi, of Shamokin; Cody Chrzan, of Northumberland; Heidi Foulds, of Milton; Angel Snyder, of Mount Carmel; Cadence Hepworth, of Herndon
• THIEL COLLEGE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Cecelia Shellenberger, of Northumberland
• UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Selina Albert, of Coal Township; Megan Kearney, of Elysburg; Theresa Zeh, of Lewisburg
• UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Isabel Martine, of Lewisburg; Sarah Ladd, of Lewisburg
• WYOMING SEMINARY
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Anthony Petrick, of Danville; Harry Feng, of Danville
• YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA
FALL DEAN’S LIST
Caitlyn Findlay, of Selinsgrove; Megan Fitzpatrick, of Danville; Caitlyn Lichtel, of Elysburg; Emily Shilling, of McClure