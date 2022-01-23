Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.