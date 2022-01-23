n COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

FALL PRESIDENT’S LIST

Taylor Stoltzfus, of Selinsgrove

n DESALES UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Kelsey Smith, of Mifflinburg; Delaney Klinger, of Leck Kill; Grace Kelleher, of Lewisburg; Nolan Beck, of Mifflinburg

n EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY

GRADUATE

David Tuchman, of Danville, graduated with a master of science degree in sport management.

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Masbe Buah, of Lewisburg; John Chapman, of Mount Carmel; Joshua Klinger, of Selinsgrove; Thomas Reisinger, of Kulpmont

n EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Karina Yoder, of Milton

n EDINBORO UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Cora Charlton, Danville; Kaitlyn Kratzer, Northumberland; Violet Vance, Lewisburg; Audrey MacPherson, Millmont

n ELIZABETHTOWN COLLEGE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Sean O’Brien, of Lewisburg, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering

n GROVE CITY COLLEGE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Meghan Hudson, of Northumberland; Lance Klinefelter, of Winfield; Megan Moyer, of Sunbury; Dana Reigle, of Northumberland; Nicholas Siewers, of Lewisburg

n KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Grace Anne Bucher, of Northumberland; Emma E. Clark, of Danville; Maximus W. Clark, of Elysburg; Cameron T. Crites, of Milton; Elizabeth Crites, of Milton; Jordan A. Derr, of Milton; Ashley Noel Fister, of Northumberland; Emaleigh Greb, of Mifflinburg; Ashley T. Groover, of Watsontown; Nathan C. Hoffman, of Dornsife; Torylin E. Houtz, of Danville; Cara M. Kennedy, of Milton; Anne Elizabeth Metrocavage, of Coal Township; Jessa N. Paczkoski, of Coal Township; Madison Dawn Pancher, of Shamokin; Zachary Raup, of Danville; Nina R. Willow, of Milton; Hunter Rose Young, of Danville; Kayleigh A Zimmerman, of Middleburg

n LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Julia Resele, of Danville; Taylor Haas, of Danville; Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg; Cortney Kieffer, of Dornsife; Haley Lepley, of Troxelville; Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg; Cara Snook, of Mifflinburg; Danielle Alba, of Selinsgrove; Bailey Hottenstein, of Selinsgrove; Hunter Bates, of Shamokin; Patrick Bradigan, of Paxinos; Ian Paul, of Coal Township

FALL GRADUATES

Patrick Bradigan, of Paxinos, received a bachelor of science in business administration.

Garrett Campbell, of Freeburg, received a bachelor of science in business administration.

n LEHIGH UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Thomas Dressler, of Elysburg

n MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY

GRADUATES

Harrison Ledda, of Lewisburg, graduated (Magna Cum Laude) with a bachelor of arts degree in political science

Kira Temple, of Danville, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree

n MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Alanna Blu Ranck, of Watsontown; Rachel Marie Yohn, of Turbotville; Het Patel, of Danville

n MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Caillie Fish, of Danville; Elise Keeney, of Selinsgrove; Matt Simcoe, of Selinsgrove; Brooke Wilkinson, of Dornsife

n PENN STATE UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Madison Brown, a Lewisburg High School graduate, at the Penn State University Park campus College of Education.

n PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Lauren R. Bleistein, Milton; Alexis M. Burrell, Danville; Shanae N. Derstine, Danville; Braeden L. Eckard, Danville; Colten J. Esenwein, Danville; Destin R. Fedder, Danville; Caila N. Flanagan, Danville; Anna E. Haney, Danville; Madison J. Herriman, Danville; William Hoyes, Danville; Noah R. Hunt, Muncy; Jared D. Meredick, Danville; Jamie L. Paugh, Danville; Mindy S. Savrock, Danville; Julia M. Abraham, Milton; Zak W. Anderson, Sunbury; Alyssa J. Auman, Sunbury; Rebecca Baker, Watsontown; Zachary P. Barrall, Watsontown; Gretchen Bigger, Watsontown; Lauren N. Bird, Milton; Gavin R. Blaszka, Coal Township; Zoie B. Boyer, Watsontown; Kameryn B. Breinich, Trevorton; Kristina M. Brouse, Northumberland; Trishelle A. Brungard, Watsontown; Zackary R. Burkhart, Milton; Ben D. Burns, Northumberland; Gabe A. Burns, Shamokin; Jasaiah M. Capps, Shamokin; Nancy Chan, Milton; Gavin C. Colescott, Northumberland; Cage M. Crissman, Sunbury; Emilee K. Dunn, Coal Township; Bryson C. Ebright, Sunbury; Jacob M. Egan, Northumberland; Emily M. Engleman, Sunbury; Kayleean A. Finan, Watsontown; Kaden L. Foulds, Sunbury; Cameron J. Fritz, Elysburg; Emma E. Gownley, Mount Carmel; Samantha J. Guffey, Milton; Brock E. Guffy, Milton; Rebecca M. Hadfield, Coal Township; Lauren L. Heiser, Paxinos; Ambrose P. Hill, Shamokin; Samantha J. Holdren, Coal Township; Ethan M. Houtz, Trevorton; Adam T. Joraskie, Mount Carmel; Blake Kane, Coal Township; Brandon C. Kapp, Milton; Nicole O. Kerstetter, Elysburg; Nicholas J. Kleman, Shamokin; Madison Klock, Elysburg; Lindsey S. Klusman, Mount Carmel; Kolden D. Kosmer, Dornsife; Reagan D. Ladd, Sunbury; Chelsea T. Lahr, Herndon; Taylor J. Leshock, Shamokin; Natalie K. Lincalis, Muncy; John M. Maize, Riverside; Sean P. McDonnell, Kulpmont; Faith E. Mitchell, Sunbury; Betsy E. Mosier, Watsontown; Bradley W. Murphy, Milton; Alix Myers, Sunbury; McKenna N. Myers, Northumberland; Ian P. Nevius, Sunbury; Jacob J. Oberdorf, Riverside; Brittie Page, Watsontown; Donnie A. Rager, Milton; Kaytlyn J. Reitenbach, Sunbury; Alyssa Remigio, Watsontown; Morgan K. Rhodes, Milton; Peyton H. Riley, Danville; Rachael Rutkoski, Herndon; Sierra L. Shipe, Milton; Dana J. Shrawder, Watsontown; Tunesha Smith, Watsontown; Austin J. Spotts, Dalmatia; Caden A. Stake, Sunbury; Nicholas P. Sundman, Kulpmont; Stephen D. Sundman, Elysburg; Sydney M. Telesky, Milton; Calista R. Toczek, Danville; Hayden S. Volinski, Northumberland; Hayden C. Woland, Watsontown; Victoria P. Wolfe, Dalmatia; Tiffany M. Yuskoski, Mount Carmel; Jessica M. Zarko, Mount Carmel; Elizabeth K. Asher, Selinsgrove; Amber L. Betz, Selinsgrove; Brenna J. Brown, Middleburg; Shawn D. Brown, Selinsgrove; Kiara M. Carr, Middleburg; Ethan J. Diven, McClure; Andrea L. Dorman, Selinsgrove; Tanner J. Ebright, Middleburg; Sherry A. Faust, Middleburg; Kassie Gelnett, Port Trevorton; Sydney E. Heiser, Shamokin Dam; Sammy R. Held, Winfield; Christopher A. Kline, Selinsgrove; Leah Kline, Middleburg; Cameron J. Klingler, McClure; Maddie Newell, Selinsgrove; Olivia C. Patterson, Selinsgrove; Trent M. Peachy, Middleburg; Angela L. Reigle, Selinsgrove; Taylor K. Schon, Selinsgrove; Hailey N. Shaffer, Middleburg; Chandler P. Shatto, Mount Pleasant Mills; Palmer W. Simpson III, Selinsgrove; Kirsten I. Stauffer, Middleburg; Angus R. Strohecker, Penns Creek; Jesse W. Swartzlander, Selinsgrove; Dang H. Tran, Shamokin Dam; Destiny N. Walter, Middleburg; Kimberly R. Bergenstock, New Columbia; Carson Brubaker, Mifflinburg; Erin S. Carey, Lewisburg; Alex J. Catherman, Mifflinburg; Rebecca Cornish, Lewisburg; Cinnamon A. Digan, Mifflinburg; Olivia M. Eisenhauer, New Columbia; Crystal E. Estep, New Columbia; Henry Gutierrez, Winfield; Dylan A. Harvey, Mifflinburg; Tyler M. Hendershot, New Columbia; Spencer Hills, New Columbia; Jennamarie Jones, Mifflinburg; Brayden C. Keister, New Berlin; Jorden Klingler, Mifflinburg; Kendall S. Landis, New Columbia; Colton A. Loreman, New Columbia; Harry L. Malloy, Lewisburg; Taylor Martin, Mifflinburg; Paul F. Miller III, Allenwood; Kalyn A. Moscariello, New Columbia; Tyler J. Nevil, Lewisburg; Carrie M. Reich, Mifflinburg; Jacob M. Reitz, Lewisburg; Noah W. Romig, Mifflinburg; Justin F. Ross, Selinsgrove; Kathleen Ross, Mifflinburg; Nathan J. Scholl, New Columbia; Parker J. Scott, Lewisburg; Scott R. Seneca, Lewisburg; Dalton I. Shearer, New Columbia; Evan M. Smith, Lewisburg; Cameron B. Snyder, Mifflinburg; Jacob A. Snyder, New Columbia; Millenna D. Sowden, New Columbia; TJ J. Straub, Lewisburg; Cole T. Thomas, Lewisburg; Annika I. Turner, Lewisburg; Abby L. Underhill, Mifflinburg; Charisma C. Weaver, Mifflinburg

FALL GRADUATES

Braeden L. Eckard, Danville, associate of applied science, electrical construction

McKenzie L. Hackenberg, Danville, bachelor of science, nursing

Stephanie C. Hamme, Danville, associate of applied science, nursing

Jennifer Rose Hill, Muncy, associate of applied science, nursing

Austin T. Hunt, Muncy, associate of applied science, culinary arts technology

Blair L. Keister, Danville, associate of applied science, nursing

Hugh M. Vastine, Danville, associate of applied science, human services and restorative justice

Garrett Jaymes Anselmo, Sunbury, associate of applied science, electrical technology

Alyssa Jo Auman, Sunbury, bachelor of science, business administration: management concentration, Cum Laude

Hayden C. Baker, Watsontown, associate of applied science, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis

Gretchen Lynn Bigger, Watsontown, bachelor of Science, nursing, Cum Laude

Blake Austin Bomboy, Watsontown, bachelor of science, business administration: management concentration

Brooke M. Greiner, Milton, associate of applied science, early childhood education

Ambrose Preston Hill, Shamokin, bachelor of Science, applied management, Summa Cum Laude

Elizabeth S. Hummel, Trevorton, associate of applied science, nursing

Michael Miles Mull, Northumberland, associate of applied science, nursing

Karen I. Palko, Northumberland, associate of applied science, occupational therapy assistant

Patricia Parker, Kulpmont, associate of applied science, nursing

Jordan M. Pizzuto, Milton, bachelor of science, business administration: management concentration

Tiana M. Rawls-White, Northumberland, bachelor of science, applied management

Alyssa Grace Remigio, Watsontown, associate of applied science, occupational therapy assistant

Brooke Danielle Ritschel, Sunbury, bachelor of science, physician assistant, Cum Laude

Tunesha A. Smith, Watsontown, bachelor of science, nursing, Cum Laude

Dylan L. Snyder, Northumberland, bachelor of science, business administration: Marketing Concentration

Kent D. Stimely, Sunbury, associate of applied science, business management, Honors

Nicholas P. Sundman, Kulpmont, bachelor of science, automation engineering technology: robotics & automation

Victoria Paige Wolfe, Dalmatia, bachelor of science, applied health studies: occupational therapy assistant concentration, Cum Laude

Tiffany Marie Yuskoski, Mount Carmel, bachelor of science, dental hygiene

Samantha Renee Held, Winfield, associate of applied science, landscape horticulture technology: landscape emphasis, Honors; plant production Emphasis, Honors

Jerry E. Plummer II, McClure, associate of applied science, electrical technology

Griffen Henry McCloud Radabaugh, Selinsgrove, associate of applied science, electrical construction

Izabel Paige Ramer, Selinsgrove, associate of applied science, business management, Honors

Mariah Lea Brouse, Selinsgrove, associate of applied science, nursing

Andrew R. Dehart, Weikert, bachelor of science, business administration: management concentration

Cinnamon Aurora Digan, Mifflinburg, bachelor of science, welding and fabrication engineering technology, Cum Laude

Angela G. Harvey, Mifflinburg, bachelor of science, nursing

John M. Kennedy, West Milton, associate of applied science, electrical technology

Robin Lynne Kurtz, Winfield, associate of applied science, nursing

Parker J. Scott, Lewisburg, bachelor of science, business administration: marketing concentration

Dalton I. Shearer, New Columbia, associate of applied science, diesel technology

OBTAINED CERTIFICATION

Several area Pennsylvania College of Technology students obtained state Department of Agriculture Pennsylvania Pesticide Applicator Certification after testing during the fall semester.

Core exam and Category 6 (ornamentals and shade trees): Faith E. Mitchell, of Sunbury, enrolled in landscape/horticulture technology: landscape emphasis.

Private application (agriculture-related spraying on privately held land): Wyatt D. Cashman, of Hughesville; Rebecca Cornish, of Lewisburg; Chelsea T. Lahr, of Herndon

• SHIPPENSBURG UNIVERSITY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Abbie Morgan, of Sunbury; Sadie Walshaw, of Herndon; Grace Gilfert, of Selinsgrove; Emily Fitzgerald, of Sunbury; Patrick Zimmerman, of Richfield; Anton Permyashkin, of Lewisburg; Maria Maresca, of Elysburg; Gregory Neibert, of Liverpool; Alex Schreffler, of Herndon; Raylynn Hupp, of Liverpool; Amber Rute, of Lewisburg; Hailey Foresman, of Mifflinburg; Tessa Wynn, of Selinsgrove; Elise VanKirk, of Northumberland; Kyla Madara, of Paxinos; Addisyn Lundy, of Dalmatia; Kailey Swineford, of Richfield; Jose Lopez, of Northumberland; Jayla Klase, of Shamokin; Courtney King, of Milton; Keefer Neidig, of Sunbury; Caige Pursel, of Northumberland; Brynn Wagner, of Lewisburg

• SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

FALL PRESIDENT’S LIST

Zachary Smith, of Mifflinburg; Ashley McCullough, of Danville; Michelle Smith, of Sunbury; Stacy Parisella, of Mount Carmel; Zoe Webb, of Beavertown; Sandra Groote Artley, of Danville; Marlee Mattern, of Pillow; Marissa Chiampi, of Shamokin; Cody Chrzan, of Northumberland; Heidi Foulds, of Milton; Angel Snyder, of Mount Carmel; Cadence Hepworth, of Herndon

• THIEL COLLEGE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Cecelia Shellenberger, of Northumberland

• UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Selina Albert, of Coal Township; Megan Kearney, of Elysburg; Theresa Zeh, of Lewisburg

• UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Isabel Martine, of Lewisburg; Sarah Ladd, of Lewisburg

• WYOMING SEMINARY

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Anthony Petrick, of Danville; Harry Feng, of Danville

• YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA

FALL DEAN’S LIST

Caitlyn Findlay, of Selinsgrove; Megan Fitzpatrick, of Danville; Caitlyn Lichtel, of Elysburg; Emily Shilling, of McClure

