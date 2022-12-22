Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero are expected. Frequent wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph late Friday morning through Friday night. Snow showers and icy roads are likely to accompany an arctic cold front Friday morning. * WHERE...Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Southern Clinton and Southern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Treacherous driving conditions are likely Friday morning. Isolated power outages are possible Friday due to the strong winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&