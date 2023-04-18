Recreational marijuana remains illegal in Pennsylvania unless for medical reasons. However, can youth avoid the influence of 4/20 celebrations in states where recreational cannabis is legal? It’s a growing business nationwide.
Cannabis companies use 4/20 Day as another opportunity to promote the industry and its products, much like alcohol companies use St. Patrick’s Day or The Super Bowl. It’s hard to ignore the influence of this digital age. More significant celebrations like The Cannabis Cup have celebrities, influencers, and companies pushing their brands and products.
This is something that parents should be aware of, and they should have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its effects.
“Education and prevention efforts are effective and ideally prevent drug use altogether,” said Marcel Gemme, owner, and founder of Addicted.org. “It also helps teens have the information to make responsible choices.”
In Pennsylvania, 7% of 12 to 17-year-olds reported using drugs in the last month. Among those teens, 84% reported using marijuana, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
Ideally, it is better to have these talks before teens are exposed to marijuana, alcohol, and other drugs. Yet, this is not always the case, and parents are having these conversations after the fact. Consider some of the following tips:
Short and frequent discussions are more effective than one big talk. It also helps build trust and strong communication.
Make your views and rules clear on marijuana use. It’s OK to show disapproval and reinforce why they should avoid the drug. Always show genuine concern for their wellness, health, and success.
Be a reliable source of factual information. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
Avoid lecturing them, threatening them, and using scare tactics.
Lead by example; actions speak louder than words.
Help them build skills to avoid and manage peer pressure when it occurs.
Generally, teens are more likely to avoid using marijuana when they have strong, trusting relationships with their parents. It’s never too early to talk to them. Not speaking with them does not give them all the facts, and they may see less harm in trying cannabis.
The reality is there are risks associated with marijuana use at this age. The teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until age 25. This is not to say that every teen becomes a hardcore drug user after the first use of marijuana.
However, parents should not ignore the addictive properties of THC, which young developing brains are more susceptible to. The adverse effects can include difficulty thinking and problem-solving, problems with memory and learning, reduced coordination, difficulty maintaining attention, and issues with school and social life.
The marijuana industry has gotten directly involved in 4/20 events, and rightfully so. They are doing what any other business would, promoting their products and the industry. Some feel the marijuana industry will become like big tobacco or alcohol and carelessly market to underage adults.
It’s difficult to say what will happen. Parental awareness is critical, though, and constructive conversations about marijuana help teens understand the influence they may face. It will also help them have the knowledge to make responsible choices later in life.
Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.