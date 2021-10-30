WATSONTOWN — A man from Quebec, Canada, was charged by Watsontown Police with harassment and disorderly conduct for his comments and actions while delivering a package Friday morning.
According to police, Genghiz Haidar, 55, was operating a commercial motor vehicle for a private carrier and was making a delivery at approximately 8:05 a.m. at a business in the 100 block of E. 8th St.
“While checking in with reception for delivery, Haidar began to make inappropriate comments to a female staff member. Haidar persisted in his behavior and lunged forward grabbing the female by the arm, attempting to pull her from behind the counter, where she was standing,” police said in the report.
The female was able to pull away at which time Haidar left the reception area and the female contacted authorities, police said.
Haidar was located by police and taken into custody. Haidar, being an out-of-state resident was brought to Magisterial District court in Milton. Haidar entered a guilty plea to the charges and was later released.
