SUNBURY — The race is set for city council and Mayor in Sunbury this fall.
Republican incumbent Ric Reichner, who received 481 votes, and Republican John Barnhart, who received 547 votes — the most votes Tuesday night for council — will square off against Democratic challengers, Victorian Rosencrans, 309 votes, and Andres Manresa, who received 200 votes.
Barnhart said he wanted to thank the voters.
“I want to thank everyone for their support and I am looking forward to the fall,” he said. ” It is truly an honor to see the results and the support I was given I look forward to hopefully serving the residents of Sunbury."
Rosencrans wanted to thank residents for their support.
"I am looking forward to the next phase of my campaign and talking with the citizens about the change they want to see," she said. "The time is right for unique perspectives that reflect our growing and diverse community and to ensure decisions are made at the council table that are a reflection of the entire community."
Manresa said he was thankful for the votes he received.
“I am very excited and thank all my supporters,” he said. "I am excited to start campaigning toward November.
Mayoral race
Republican Councilman and mayor candidate, Josh Brosious received 555 votes, while 68 people wrote in other names, in the unopposed race.
Former City Administrator Jody Ocker, who announced she would be seeking the mayor position as an Independent did not have to run in the Primary Election Tuesday. Brosious and Ocker will now meet in the fall.
Brosious said he wants to become mayor to continue to improve Sunbury.
“I thank everyone for their support and want them to know that from Day 1, I said I was for the taxpayers and I stand by that,” he said. “We have a lot of great things happening in the city and I know we can continue this momentum. We need to come together as a community and build the city to be the focal point of the Valley. I look forward to meeting Jody Ocker in the fall and I want anyone who has questions and concerns about Sunbury to contact me."
However, there were 136 write-in votes. Ocker said she mounted a write-in campaign, and according to Board of Elections Director Nate Savidge, Ocker would need 100 of those votes to become the Democratic nominee.
Savidge said those votes would not be counted until Thursday morning.
Ocker said if she gets the Democratic nomination she would be happy but either way she is set for the fall.
“I am excited about the opportunity and I am now looking forward to the fall race,” Ocker said. “I appreciate all the people who have given me encouragement and support me so far. I want to continue to see Sunbury improve and be a part of that in any way I can.”
In other city races, Jerome Alex won the city controller seat with 579 votes, while current Treasurer Kevin Troup will serve another four years after receiving 625 votes in an unopposed contest.