Candie L. Ranck, 58, formerly of Mifflinburg and most recently of New Columbia, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her home.
Born March 11, 1964, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Marianne (Stewart) Snyder. On Dec. 1, 1992, she married David Ranck who survives. Together they celebrated 29 years of marriage.
Candie was a 1982 graduate of Milton High School. She worked various jobs through the years but spent most of her time taking care of her family.
In her spare time, she loved crafting and making candles.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Jennifer Sarviss, of Danville, and Bobbi Jo Haas, of New Columbia; stepson, Nathaniel Rank, of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepdaughter, Devin Tubbs, of Keller, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Kerry Ficks, of New Columbia, and eight grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Lloyd Snyder Jr.
Burial will be held privately in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.