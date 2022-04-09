The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left, and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday.
Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one.
Devils 3, Stars 1
DALLAS — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period in New Jersey’s victory over Dallas.
Ty Smith also scored in the third period, and Nico Daws made 27 saves to help New Jersey end a five-game losing streak.
Ducks 5, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist to lead Anaheim past Philadelphia.
Sonny Milano, Zach Aston-Reese, Derek Grant and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks. They opened a four-game trip by winning for just the second time in the last 15 contests.
Panthers 4, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Florida has proven it knows how to score. Against Nashville, they showed they can play a little defense as well.
Even with a rookie goaltender in net.
Anton Lundell scored the winning goal in the second period, and the Panthers beat the Predators for its seventh straight victory.
Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 57th and 58th goals 27 seconds apart in the first period to help Toronto beat Montreal.
Toronto wrapped up a playoff spot for the sixth straight straight season, and hit 100 points in the standings.
Rangers 5, Senators 1
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored twice, Artemi Panarin added a goal and two assists, and New York routed Ottawa to clinch its first postseason berth since 2017.
Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp also had goals, and Igor Shesterkin needed just 21 saves to thwart the Senators as the surging Rangers improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine.
Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4, OT
DETROIT — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead Columbus past Detroit.
Flames 4, Kraken 1
SEATTLE — Noah Hanifin had four assists, and Calgary beat Seattle for its fourth straight victory.
Blues 6, Islanders 1
ST. LOUIS — Justin Faulk scored twice in a 96-second span in the second period, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to lift St. Louis to its fifth straight victory.