Capt. Joe Leo Shaw, USN (Ret.), died peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, while observing Mass and surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of 52 years of Jeanette (Parsons); devoted father of Amanda Erskine (Alistair) and Megan; loving grandfather of Fiona, Gemma and Benjamin.
Capt. Shaw was predeceased by his father and mother, Major William A. Allen and Lucille A. Shaw, formerly of South Bend, Illinois.
Joe was born in Pontiac, Illinois, in 1937 and graduated Trinity High School in 1955 where he was valedictorian and captain of the football team. He attended the University of Notre Dame where he graduated magna cum laude in 1960 with Navy ROTC. Capt. Shaw was a career Naval Aviator who served in Vietnam with valor. He retired in 1988 after serving as the Deputy Director of the Research and Development Programming and Budgeting Division in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.
After retiring “Gramps” dedicated his life to being a devoted husband, loving father and steadfast grandfather. He spent his days attending daily Mass, working on his son-in-law’s sailboat, visiting the dog park, cheering on Notre Dame football, and being a full-time grandfather to his grandchildren and to all of their friends throughout the years.
A funeral Mass will take place at St. Cecilia Parish, Boston, Mass., on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m.
Capt. Shaw will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery with military honors in 2023 with a celebration of life to follow at a date to be determined.