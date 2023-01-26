SELINSGROVE — A motorist crashed into a Market Street office Tuesday night, causing about $75,000 in damage.
An unidentified teen driver with a permit was driving with her mother in the passenger seat when the driver lost control and drove into the front glass edifice of the Edward Jones Financial Advisor office at 513 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, said borough officer Francis Petrovich.
No one was injured, he said.
The vehicle was properly registered and insured and the driver was not cited, Petrovich said.
Building owner Robert Grayston estimated the damage to the building at about $75,000.
— MARCIA MOORE