Those who suffer from a heart attack are at an increased risk for a second event, but cardiac rehabilitation can be very beneficial in preventing another episode.
Throughout the month of February, the stark statistics surrounding heart disease — the number one cause of death in the United States — have been highlighted.
Dr. Bryan Martin, noninvasive cardiologist at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation stated while there are currently 600,000 deaths each year from cardiovascular disease, in the next 20 years, about 40% of the U.S. population is expected to experience some form of cardiovascular disease.
A heart-healthy diet, daily aerobic exercise, not smoking, managing stress and weight, and keeping blood pressure and cholesterol in check will help.
Unfortunately, there are some risk factors you can’t control, such as family history, according to Carmell Weaver, RN, BSN and Cardiac Rehab Coordinator at Evangelical Community Hospital.
“I always like to say you can’t run away from the genes that you were given only the ones that you wear. Some younger people come in and are flabbergasted by the fact that they have heart disease. It may not have been anything that they were truly doing wrong. Genetics are the one thing we just can’t control.”
Patients who have a heart episode nearly always qualify for formalized cardiac rehab through their insurance provider or Medicare, either in-person or virtually.
Qualifying heart episodes can include: a heart attack, heart surgery such as a heart stent, heart valve replacement or repair, bypass surgery, symptoms of stable angina that is consistent with a heart blockage, and more rarely, a heart transplant.
Martin said that disappointingly, only one in three eligible patients actually participates in cardiac rehab, and even fewer complete the program.
“The Journal of American College of Cardiology (JACC) estimated that if 70% of eligible participants were to complete cardiac rehab, we’d save approximately 25,000 lives per year and 180,000 hospitalizations per year,” said Martin.
Weaver also pointed to an evidence-based statistic showing that patients who do complete cardiac rehab have a 25% reduction in mortality and morbidity with cardiac rehab as opposed to without.
“The goals for these patients are to try to get back to where they started…before their heart event. By doing the program, not only are they going to exercise to build up the strength of their heart muscle, they are going to get the benefits that come along with exercise,” explained Weaver.
Dr. Mark Osevala, cardiothoracic surgeon, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in North Central Pa. agrees and said that patients need to begin careful activity at home shortly after a heart episode.
He continued, “They should be resting at home, getting 6-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep and taking a nap during the day is not unwarranted, as well as maintaining nutrition with the proper caloric intake.”
Osevala suggests a structured cardiac rehab program, approximately three to four weeks after a heart event.
Stages of cardiac rehab
The first part of cardiac rehab takes place when the patient is in the hospital, has already had a heart episode, and a consultation is conducted.
Martin said the patient will be evaluated and a prescription will be written.
Following that evaluation, the patient is discharged and does a structured monitored exercise program for two to three months that also involves education and counseling to help them increase their cardiovascular health and lower the risk of a second event.
Osevala said, “They will guide them with how much weight to lift, to improve muscle tone, flexibility, and gain back stamina…Patients are often surprised by how quickly they progress.”
When patients enter the structured exercise portion of the program, which is known as traditional, in-person cardiac rehab, they will exercise two to three times a week and exercises are formulated based on their needs, goals, and desired outcomes.
Patients in any cardiac rehab program can expect to use a treadmill for walking, recumbent bike, rowers, an arm bicycle, free weights, pulleys and stretch bands.
Weaver said, “As they’re going through the program, we extend the time that they’re on each device and we also increase the exertional workload of each of the devices.”
Each patient receives an exercise goal and a nutrition goal. They will also get a risk factor goal, for items such as blood pressure, lipids, sleep or diabetes.
Weaver said patients will also receive a psychosocial goal because depression after an event is not uncommon and if they had anxiety or depression before, sometimes it exacerbates that.
Osevala added the patient’s cardiologist is kept up-to-date on progress, “Quick and judicious follow-up is very important in terms of continued recovery. The key is to maintain a healthy diet and good habits. Everyone starts off with good intentions, making healthy choices and they are enthusiastic initially, but the key is to maintain it to minimize the chances of an additional cardiac event.”
Maintaining cardiac rehab
After the structured program, patients graduate to a maintenance cardiac rehab program at a facility like The Miller Center, in Evangelical’s case, where exercises continue, but are not as closely monitored.
Weaver said that patients will work with an exercise specialist at The Miller Center for two days a week where they continue the exercises that they were doing at Evangelical, but not in a monitored setup.
“There’ll be watched by the exercise specialist, but not on an actual heart monitor. We’ll get them set up to be independent and hopefully continue to exercise on their own. That program usually runs about six months. Some people get comfortable midway and decide, ‘I can do this on my own now’ and they’ll stop early. and that’s the ultimate goal is that they continue to do the risk modifications and come out excelling from the program,” she said.
Virtual cardiac rehab
While the pandemic upended so many aspects of life, one area that thrived was the area of telemedicine, according to Martin.
Geisinger partners with a company called Recora that provides in-home cardiac rehab services. Recora sends participants everything they need to complete the rehab on their own schedule in the comfort of their own home, including a tablet-like device, Fitbit heart rate monitoring device, and stretch bands. The patient then connects live with an exercise specialist to complete the exercises live.
According to Martin, many of the cardiac rehab patients are working age individuals, especially as people are working later into life, so scheduling and drive times can be a major hurdle for beginning a program. He said the virtual program enlists patients in their 30s up into their 90s, but the median age is 71.
Life after cardiac rehab
Consistency with diet, exercise and medications are the key to success after cardiac rehab is completed.
Weaver said the patients who run into trouble are the patients who do the program and then they don’t continue to exercise and the blood pressure creeps back up and they end up back on their medication.
Martin said that exercises learned in cardiac rehab should be continued in everyday life. “We try to teach (good) habits and lifestyle, things that we should all be doing.”
Osevala concurred, “The key is persistent and continued changes in lifestyle, for a month, a year, three years … it’s a lifetime commitment. It takes discipline.”