LEWISBURG — Foster homes fill an important role in the child care spectrum in the Valley and are desperately needed.
According to Lindsay Miller, program director for Pennsylvania Mentor in Lewisburg, “Specific agencies exist for both child care and adoption.”
Pennsylvania Mentor serves Northumberland, Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Lycoming and parts of Luzerne counties. PA Mentor trains, provides support and licenses foster parents.
Founded over 20 years ago, PA Mentor has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg. The Lewisburg office opened in 2019: they have been at its current location since 2020.
Miller, whose background includes work with Children & Youth Services (CYS), said there is a critical need in the region for foster homes. Children with mental or behavioral issues create additional placement concerns.
Angela Stanley, Pennsylvania Mentor foster care coordinator, works with parents interested in fostering. She said the process consists of screening and performing home study processes.
Stanley’s background is in education and said while COVID slowed things down, more referrals to the foster system, being forwarded by CYS.
According to Stanley, children are removed from homes for a variety of reasons: Parental or guardian issues can be complicated by mental health but drug or alcohol abuse are the most likely reasons.
“That leads to a lot of placements,” said Stanley. The local Pennsylvania Mentor program has placed 14 children.
Stanley also emphasized the importance of doctors in identifying children for referral to CYS. As life, post-pandemic, returns to “normal,” they are an important link in the system for protecting children.
The biggest struggle the program faces is finding families willing to foster. “A lot of families want to foster babies. Unfortunately, that’s not the trend of kids needing support.”
Most children in need of foster care are between the ages of 10 and 18. Stanley said that is when a child needs the extra love for them to heal from trauma and be successful in life.
“They need a home as badly as a newborn. Maybe more so because they have not had that role model,” Stanley said.
The intent of the Family First Act (FFA) is to support prevention services.
Passed in 2018, FFA provides support for caregivers who are relatives and establishes requirements for placement in residential treatment programs and improves quality and oversight of services. It is also intended to improve services to older youth in the foster system.
“This act has a lot of support for it because it encourages CYS programs to ‘dive-in’ and see if any relatives or family friends are willing to take children in as kinship,” according to Miller.
She said there is a higher success rate when children are placed with people with whom they have a familial relationship.
“For this region I see pushing for kinship as the future,” Miller said.
Miller said the agency seeks homes for children from all walks of life, religions, genders, family status, or sexual orientation.
Some children are in the system for more than a year while some remain at home with their biological parents awaiting foster care services.
CYS monitors children in foster homes, approved by the county, as well in homes provided by other foster providers, residential facilities, and group homes.
Foster children are sleeping on CYS office floors and emergency rooms. Stanley said “it just depends what the situation is.”
The need exists for more foster homes with educated foster parents who can receive over 40 hours of education before being approved.
Training covers CPR and first aid, among other things. Interested families can begin the process by going to the website — https://www.pa-mentor.com/who-we-serve/children-and-families/therapeutic-foster-care/). Stanley said anyone who is interested in exploring foster care can reach out via Facebook or by calling their office.
An application process that includes a home study, an interview, and the collection of relevant documents as well as a basic background check are required. This process takes six to eight weeks.
Sibling groups are more difficult to place and keep together. “Pretty even split.”
Miller said one of PA Mentor’s initiatives is to keep sibling groups together. However, she noted, when you have a sibling group of more then two children, it’s harder to find homes that have the capacity to take them all.”
She pointed out that May is Foster Care Awareness Month and one of the most important messages is how traumatic that step of leaving home can be. It is why the support of caring foster care is so important for the child.
Salvatori agreed drugs and alcohol were often contributing factors and, therefore, a primary reason for children needing to be placed in foster care.
Salvatori also brought up the significance of Family First legislation. “We want the child to be in the most family like setting,” according to Salvatori.
Union County has their own foster care program and coordinator. Matt Ernst, Administrator of Union County Children & Youth Services, said that for the most part, the placements in Union County are in kinship care.
Ernst said six children are currently in Union County’s care. He agreed “it’s a mixed bag” as to why children are placed in care. He agreed with the other professionals that drugs and domestic violence are often contributing issues for needing foster care.
There are many reasons why foster care placement can be difficult. One of them is that it is more difficult to find a placement for an older child. This is coupled with the fact that many foster parents accept a placement with the hope they will be able to adopt, which also requires a more difficult placementis.
Every one who was interviewed agreed that protecting the health and welfare of the children who need their assistance is their first and primary goal.