Carl E. Day, 76, of Millmont, entered into rest at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont, after a 13-year battle with prostate cancer.
He was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Woodward, a son of the late George W. and Maggie B. (Phillips) Day. On Feb. 7, 1969, he married the former Shirley L. Gross, who survives.
Carl was a 1963 graduate of Penns Valley High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam from 1967 until his honorable discharge in 1971.
Carl was employed for PennDOT until his retirement in 2004.
Carl enjoyed attending auctions, sales, picnics, fairs, and his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He and Shirley enjoyed taking drives through the mountains in Pennsylvania, visiting the Grand Canyon, and they collected peanut butter glasses.
He was an all-around people person and loved to talk and joke with family, friends, and strangers. Carl was a wonderful, kind, loving brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle, and will be greatly missed by all.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 52 years are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Garry Gross of Mifflinburg, and Brian and Vanessa Day of Selinsgrove; one daughter, Angela Brown of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren, Travis Brown and wife Brittany of Swengel, and Brandon and Hannah Day; one great-grandson, Kaysen Brown; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Janice Day of Howard; two sisters-in-law, Mary Joyce Day, and Mary Jane Brungart; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Peggy Gross; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Palmer and Helen Gross; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Earl and Rosella Day and Harold Day; one sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Leon Musick; three brothers-in-law and their spouses, Franklin and Pat Gross, Marcellus Brungart, and Robert and Judy Gross; and one sister-in-law and her spouse, Nancy and Jack Lamey.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Richard DeVett officiating.
Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Carl’s caregivers while he was at home, Beth, Wendy, Joyce, Peg, Susie, and Trish; and the staff at Rolling Hills Manor.
