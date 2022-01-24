Carl E. Hall Jr., 74, of Dock Hill Road, Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 6, 1947, in Middleburg, a son of the late Carl E. and Elsie (Bishop) Hall. He was a 1965 graduate of Middleburg High School and on July 24, 1966, married the former Marlene J. Boop who survives.
He had been employed at Ritter Feeds, Dorsey Trailers, Stanley Woodworking, and retired from Northway Industries.
Carl was a member of the Kreamer Sportmen’s Club and Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1173 of Selinsgrove. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and the coffee gang at Ebright’s Garage in Middleburg.
His greatest joy came from his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years are a son, Michael Hall of Middleburg and his companion Autumn; one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Chuck Zerby of Beaver Springs; four grandchildren, Adam Zerby and his fiance Jasey, Andrew Zerby and his fiance Cassie, Caroline Zerby, Thor Hall and Autumn’s son, Landon Fontenot; a brother, Robert Hall of Middleburg; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Art Boop of Beaver Springs.
Private services will be held at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Carl’s memory may be made to the Kreamer Sportsmen’s Club or a charity of the donor’s choice.