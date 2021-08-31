Carl J. Marzocchi, 87, of Selinsgrove, entered into eternal rest Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. He was the husband of Elizabeth Marzocchi, who survives.
Carl was born Oct. 31, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Edward and Raphella Marzocchi.
He retired from Citibank, New York.
Carl was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove. He was a leader in music ministry his entire life. Carl enjoyed writing and playing his own spiritual music. He was formerly involved with Mount Manresa Retreat Home in Staten Island and the Joyful Music group.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by three sons, Thomas Marzocchi of Selinsgrove, John Marzocchi of Bloomsburg and Michael Marzocchi of Selinsgrove; two daughters and one son-in-law, Donna Brown of New Jersey, and Maria and William Riccardi of Selinsgrove; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Father Mario Marzocchi, Blessed Sacrament Order.
A visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father John Mark Igbolisa as celebrant, all from St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove.
Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Carl to his church.
Arrangements are by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, Selinsgrove.