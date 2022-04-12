Carl Lee Zimmerman, 77, of Middleburg, went to be with his Savior, Monday, April 11, 2022, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
He was born Aug. 25, 1944, in East Earl, the sixth of eight children of Monroe and Maggie (Fox) Zimmerman.
On Feb. 21, 1968, in Leonardtown, Maryland, he married the former Rosalyn “Rosie” Graves, who survives.
Carl’s parents moved their family to St. Mary’s County, Maryland, when he was six months old where he grew to manhood. He received his eight years of education at Clements, Maryland.
He was a member at the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, Mifflinburg.
In November of 1975, Carl and Rosie moved from Southern Maryland to Snyder County, Pennsylvania, making their home on a farm for the next 40 years. Carl provided for his family by building sea walls on the shores of Maryland that he designed by hand before constructing them. In both Maryland and Pennsylvania, he was engaged in cash crop farming, adding a poultry barn on the farm in 1992. Later in life, he did some trucking for local farmers and businesses.
In his youth, he enjoyed his dirt cycles. As a father, Carl would take the time to throw a ball or ice skate with his children. He enjoyed interacting with people. With a Native American Indian in his ancestry, he had an interest in Indian artifacts.
In 2010, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and in 2016 he was moved to the RiverWoods nursing home, Lewisburg, where he resided for 6 years till his passing.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife Rosie, are two daughters, S. Lynn Auker, Hollywood, Md., and Sheila and Matt Shirk, Middleburg, Pa.; one son, Eric and Nicole Zimmerman, Winfield, Pa.; six grandchildren, three brothers, Marlin, McEwen, Tenn., Leon and Bernadette, Leonardtown, Md., James, Winfield; three sisters, Irene and Sam Sensenig, Leonardtown, Md., Joyce and Henry Brubacher, Leesburg, Ohio, and Elaine Brubaker, Winfield; and one sister-in-law, Ann Zimmerman, Elkhorn, Ky. Carl is also remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Robert Zimmerman; two sisters-in-law, Ella Zimmerman and Marjorie Zimmerman; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Brubaker.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Morning Star Mennonite Church, 1875 Mensch Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 15, with officiating ministers David Kurtz and Israel Wengerd.
Burial will be in the Morning Star Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
