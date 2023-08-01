Carl Marvin Spigelmeyer Jr. went home to Jesus in Paradise, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the age of 74. Carl was born to Carl M. “Cokie” Spigelmeyer Sr. of Paxtonville and Pauline (Crouse) Spigelmeyer of Sunbury on April 9, 1949, in Sunbury.
He married the love of his life, Deborah Shultz, in Sunbury on May 4, 1996, and together they formed a beautifully-blended, tight-knit family.
Carl always said that getting involved in sports early in life kept him out of trouble. Graduating from Shikellamy High School in 1968, he lettered in football, wrestling and track. At Shikellamy, he was a proud member of the school’s last undefeated football team, which won 33 consecutive games from 1965-1967. Carl was a Susquehanna Valley League Football All-Star and Pennsylvania All-State. In 1969, Carl attended Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va., where he played football. After Massanutten, he graduated from Shippensburg University, where he was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity and football team. Carl continued to play football until he was 32 years old for the Chambersburg Cardinals, Cumberland Colts and Scranton Eagles. He later devoted time coaching at both Shikellamy and Bucknell University.
After college, Carl served as the director of the Sunbury YMCA, where he was instrumental in starting the area’s youth wrestling program. His charismatic personality led him to a long career in sales at companies like Fleetwood Enterprises, Prudential, Merrill Lynch and JES Basement Systems. During his career, he owned and operated three of his own companies, an insurance agency in Northumberland, a professional boxing gym in Sunbury and America’s Basement Contractor in Greenville.
Active in his community, Carl previously served as Northumberland Borough Councilman, Northumberland Acorn Little League President, Northumberland Kiwanis President and President of the Sunbury Goodwill Hose Company, where he was a member of the SCUBA team. Carl was also a past Worshipful Master of the Eureka 404 Masonic Lodge in Northumberland.
Throughout life, Carl formed and maintained deep and valuable friendships. This was especially evident at his 70th birthday party, which was well-attended by friends from youth to adulthood. During a roast in his honor, one friend summed him up perfectly saying, “You take someone you see 10 times as much, spend 10 times more time with, and you’ll still have more stories about Carl Spigelmeyer.”
In addition to sports, Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and playing cards with friends, as well as music from the 1950s and 60s. He was a born storyteller and comedian, and was always great for a laugh. He loved to cook and had an open door, inviting everyone in for dinner or a party. He and Debbie enjoyed traveling, particularly on cruise ships and to Mexico, Las Vegas and around Florida, where he spent his final years. Carl always knew where to find the best hoagie or pizza in town. In every way, he had a big personality, and gave the best advice.
Carl was a longtime member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Northumberland. He opened himself fully to the Lord in 2022 when he proclaimed his belief and acceptance of Christ as his savior and was baptized at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by four children, Carl III, Anthony “AJ” Bonaventura (Jennifer), Melanie Clabaugh (Philip) and Christopher “Cosie” (Jessica); as well as seven precious grandchildren, Ava, Emma, Andrew, Bryn, Julia, Lane and William; sister-in-law, Doris (Shultz) Rossiter, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen; and daughter-in-law, Jayna.
A public worship service in honor of Carl will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Carl’s honor to the Shikellamy Acorn Little League, c/o Derek Fisher, 362 Manor Dr., Northumberland, PA 17857.