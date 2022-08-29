Carl R. Yocum, 77, of Trevorton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 15, 1944, in Sunbury, a son of the late Carl A. and Ruth (Leitzel) Yocum. Carl was married on Jan. 4, 1965, to the former Idella G. Whary who preceded him in death on Feb. 3, 2019.
Carl was a lifelong resident of Trevorton. He attended Trevorton schools and was employed at the former Mary MacIntosh, Sunbury. He was of the Lutheran faith.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina Chamberlain of Sunbury and Lori Eisenhart and husband Ross of Herndon; one son, Carl R. Yocum Jr. and fiancé Jana Schwartz of Trevorton; grandchildren, Tanae Chamberlain-Reigle and husband Issac of Sunbury, Brett Chamberlain and wife Ashley of Northumberland, Sadie Eisenhart of Herndon and Trevor Eisenhart and wife Becka of Liverpool; seven great-grandchildren, one sister, Irene Weir and husband Ronnie of Sunbury; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Yocum of Selinsgrove, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Yocum, and son-in-law, Melvin Chamberlain.
Carl’s family would like to thank the Shamokin VNA Nurses and Crossings-Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion they gave to our father.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.