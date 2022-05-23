Carl W. Snyder, 72, of Milton, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Sunbury.
Born June 17, 1949, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Raymond Sr. and Mary (Mensch) Snyder. He is survived by his wife, the former Judy Wertz. Together they spent 38 years together.
Carl attended Milton schools. He served honorably in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Carl later retired after 25 years in the maintenance department for the Milton Area School District.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton.
Carl was also a member of the VFW Post 1665, Milton, and the Clyde F. Mowrer American Legion Post 323, Watsontown.
He was a train enthusiast and proudly displayed a large layout on the second floor of his garage. Carl also collected Budweiser steins and mugs. He enjoyed gardening and growing rose bushes around his home.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Meagan Snyder, of Muncy; one brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Cathy Snyder, of Watsontown; one brother-in-law, Kenneth Bloomer, of Allenwood; two grandchildren, Aaron Snyder and Kylie Crowe; and his canine companion, Chloe.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Ruth Bloomer and Jean Snyder in infancy; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond Jr. and Patsy Snyder, and Harold and Gladys Snyder.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Burial will be held privately in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Carl would tell everyone, “It’s nothing to get excited about,” but he will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.