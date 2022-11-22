Carl Wayne Drumheller, 60, of Paxinos, owner of Drumheller vaults, was born Nov. 28, 1961, in Northumberland County. He was raised on a working farm where his family members were dealers and sold parts for Minneapolis Moline tractors. Carl went to Southern Columbia Area School where he and his brothers played football in the late 1970s to early 1980s. After his father passed in 2008, Carl took over the vault business and role of the caretaker for St. Peter’s UCC Cemetery.
He passed over at his homestead farm with the care of Shamokin VNA Hospice. By his side was Carl’s gracious caregiver and companion of seven years, Cathy Ramsey, as well as his brother.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Tappe Drumheller; father, Marlin Drumheller; and brother, Ned Drumheller.
He is survived by his brother, Jay Drumheller of Riverside; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Peter’s Cemetery Association.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.