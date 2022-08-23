Carla Ruth (Sprenkle) Feltman, born Aug. 2, 1947, passed away in the loving arms of her husband on Aug. 16, 2022, at their home.
Carla enjoyed camping, riding motorcycle, yard sales and hosting Christmas parties with her husband. She loved playing Hossy, and was sure she was the Snyder County champion, though others may disagree. She retired from the Selinsgrove Center after 25 years. (And hated every minute of it.) Carla was a member of Hope United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Martha (Kerlin) Sprenkle; sister, Rosie Aucker (2017); brother, David Sprenkle (1992); and twin great-grandsons, Ashton and Hunter Maurer (2008).
Carla is survived by her loving and caring husband of 38 years, Dale Feltman. Dale was her rock, caregiver and best friend. She is also survived by her three beautiful daughters, Marian Dirks (Kelvin) of Reading, Jamie Maurer (Robert) of Middleburg, and Valerie Hargrove (Roy) of Leola; her six delightful and wonderful grandchildren, Ridge Maurer, Katie Weik, Kiefer Dirks, Riley “Lovey,” Kayla and Casey Hargrove; great-grandchildren, Waylon Weik, Ashton and Maverick Cochran; sister, Mona Hollenbach and companion Larry McKinney of Selinsgrove; and brother, John Sprenkle (Sheila) of Mifflintown.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St., Port Trevorton, where graduation of life services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael S. Swimley and Pastor Gary Bowman officiating. A meal will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hope United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.