Carlos D. “David” Wharton, 57, of University Avenue, Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home.
David was born July 7, 1964, in Tampa, Fla., a son of the late Carlos and Minnie T. (Harris) Wharton. On Sept. 10, 2011, he married the former Dr. Stacey Pearson who survives.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
He was the owner of David’s Delicious Delights, LLC.
In addition to his wife of 10 years, he is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, David Marquis Wharton (Simone) of Gastonia, N.C., Elijah Jamal Wharton of Tampa, Fla.; daughter, Briana LaShawn Wharton of Hyattsville, Md.; grandson, Fete Harmon; two sisters, Catalina Davis of Austell, Ga., Carmin Pilar Wharton of Ellenwood, Ga.; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Herminia Maria Washington.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at h2 Church, located at the former Bon-Ton at the rear entrance of the Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove, with funeral services to begin at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Mark Gittens officiating.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.