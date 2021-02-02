Carman DiRocco, 77, Avon Park, Florida

Carman “Rick” DiRocco, 77, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. Rick was living at his winter home in Avon Park, Florida, when he became ill. He leaves behind his wife and soulmate of 41 years, the former Carol Ann (Garvine) DiRocco.
Rick was born at Packer Hospital in Sunbury on Aug. 13, 1943, to Carman DiRocco and the former June Ward, both deceased. He graduated as a Pineknotter in 1961 from Northumberland High School, where he played baseball and football. He went on to coach youth in those sports. After high school, Rick attended the Williamsport Trade School for drafting. In 1962, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country as a communication center specialist.
He worked for the railroad and the Pennsylvania American Water Company in Milton. He also spent many years as maintenance supervisor and repairman for the Shikellamy State Park, DCNR, where he helped maintain the marina and the inflatable dam that forms Lake Augusta.
Nature captured Rick’s interest and he fell in love with the Susquehanna River and with fishing and hunting. He valued the time he spent at the family cabin in Bradford County.
Rick was a handyman in every sense. He loved woodworking, building projects, playing cards and yard games. He also lived by the proverb, “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” He took every opportunity to share his skills and his passion for life with those around him.
People also knew where they stood with Rick. His smile was wide and his laugh was distinct. His loyalty was endearing. He said what was on his mind and he valued his friendships deeply.
He was loved by a large circle of family and friends. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley DiRocco, and three brothers.
His surviving family, in addition to his wife, Carol, are his first wife, Sandra (Dressler) Stamfel of Northumberland; a son, Mike DiRocco of Milton and his girlfriend, Barbara Lilley; a granddaughter, Stephanie DiRocco and her son, Cash, of Northumberland; two sisters; many nieces and nephews, and Tucker Teats and Tanner Teats of Winfield, whom he loved like grandsons.
Rick always said that in his next life he would come back as an eagle. His family encourages you to smile if you look up and see one soaring above. Contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to the American Eagle Foundation at www.eagles.org/donate.
Arrangements are private by the family.