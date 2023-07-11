Carmen M. Rivera-Garcia, 71, of 130 S. Front St., Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her daughter’s house in Coal Township.
Born in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 8, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Flores and Edelmira (Garcia) Rivera.
Her partner of 55 years, Ruben Santiago, survives. She helped at local churches and volunteered her time at the various food pantries.
In addition to her husband, Carmen is survived by a son, Ruben Santiago Jr. and his wife Elizabeth Falcon of Sunbury; two daughters, Maryann Falcon and her husband Emilio Falcon of Coal Township, and Susan Rivera of N.Y.; six grandsons, Christian Santiago, Justin Santiago, Nicholas Santiago and his companion Imani Isaac, and Emilio S. Falcon and his companion Madeline Kauffman, Timothy Soto and his companion Shadia Hayden, and Mason Soto; four granddaughters, Cynthia Santiago and her companion Jose Castillo, Stephanie Falcon and her companion Jesus Castillo, Brittney Falcon and her companion Julian Gonzalez, and Zariyah Soto; eight grandsons, Royal Santiago, Liam Santiago, Caiden Isaac, Leo Falcon, Brixton Castillo, August Castillo, Vanson Castillo, and Asher Gonzalez; six great-granddaughters, Olivia Santiago, Aubrey Santiago, McKinley Stuck, Averi Castillo, Rowen Castillo, Ayla Gonzalez; two sisters, Julia Rivera of Lebanon, and Christina Andino of Beavertown; two brothers, Reinaldo Rivera, and Angel Rivera; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by four brothers, Manuel Rivera, Juan Jose, Fernando Rivera, and William Rivera; and a sister, Evelyn Valez.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, followed by the funeral service at 11 at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor.
Burial will follow the service in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
